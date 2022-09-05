Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAW
No one injured at incident at Stevens Point paper mill
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Fire Department assisted with the clean-up after an incident Wednesday morning at Pixelle Specialty Solutions. The paper mill is located at 707 Arlington Place. Around 6:30 a.m., the department was notified that a funnel disconnected spilling approximately 300 gallons of dry, combustible...
WSAW
Stevens Point dairy store nominated for “Coolest Thing Made in WI” contest
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A Stevens Point dairy store’s cheese curds have been nominated for the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest. Feltz’s Dairy Store was nominated by Senator Patrick Testin. The Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce hosts the annual contest. Nominations for the contest are...
95.5 FM WIFC
Industrial accident in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – There was an industrial accident at a Stevens Point mill on Wednesday morning. The fire department was called to Pixelle Specialty Solutions around 6:30am. A funnel became disconnected from a silo there. Two people were struck by the falling assemblage. They were treated at...
95.5 FM WIFC
Bicyclist Hospitalized After Hitting Car In Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW TV-WSAU) — An adult female bicyclist was injured after failing to stop at a stop sign and being struck by a vehicle in Stevens Point on Wednesday, according to police. The crash occurred at Franklin St. and First St. intersection. Per witnesses an adult female...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAW
Woman injured in bike vs. vehicle crash in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department says a woman was injured after running through a stop sign on her bike and crashing into a vehicle. Sergeant Justin Klein says the call came in at 3:07 p.m. and happened at the intersection of 1st St. and Franklin St. The woman was taken to the hospital with what the sergeant calls “possible life-threatening injuries.” The driver remained on scene and was cooperative.
waupacanow.com
New life at the Poor Farm
The Waupaca County Poor Farm was built in 1876 and used to be a place where people in need would go for room and board. In return, the people who stayed there were expected to work on the farm. If they didn’t work or caused problems, a stay in the basement jail might change their mind.
95.5 FM WIFC
Plea bargain for bank robber
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A man who robbed the WoodTrust Bank in Wausau has reached a plea bargain. The terms of the agreement with prosecutors for Tommy Pittman, 55, will become public after an appearance in Marathon County Court. Sentencing will be at a later date. On May 20...
95.5 FM WIFC
Wausau School Board Swears In New Member
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau School board has a new member. Cory Sillars was sworn onto the board at Tuesday night’s meeting. Sillars, a Wausau School District parent and local business owner, was selected after an application process that included interviews with the candidates. He fills the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
947jackfm.com
Former WAOW Anchor to be Remembered Today
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Funeral services will be held this afternoon for Neena Pacholke, the former WAOW TV news anchor and reporter who died last weekend. Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 PM at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Weston, located near DC Everest Senior High, with a Celebration of Life to follow.
WSAW
One killed in Marathon County crash
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on WIS 153 at County Highway J near Mosinee. It happened at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol say a Ford F250 was traveling northbound on WIS 153 near County Highway...
95.5 FM WIFC
Wausau PFAS study extended
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Wausau will continue to test for forever chemicals in its water supply. The Water Works Commission approved extending their pilot study Tuesday. The city is also putting a limit on how much the extension will cost: it cannot exceed $15,000. Should the cost go over...
WSAW
Gas leak closes several roads in Rib Mountain
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews in Marathon County responded to a gas leak in Rib Mountain causing several road closures. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, they advised drivers of road closures at County Road NN and Harrier Ave. They said the leak was due to damage done during the excavation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJFW-TV
VIRAL:Giant snapping turtle found washed up in Sugar Camp
ONEIDA COUNTY (WJFW) - A giant snapping turtle was found to be up on a beach in Sugar Camp. A photo going viral on Facebook from Jackie Anderson shows a deceased snapping turtle lying on the back of an ATV. The turtle was found at Sand Lake. "Look what we...
95.5 FM WIFC
Some Marshfield residents call for speed bumps on West 17th Street
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Some Marshfield residents called for speed humps to be placed in their neighborhood after multiple complaints of excessive speeding in the area were made. West 17th Street is already a high-traffic area, and it gets worse as speedy drivers enter the scene. “It’s almost like...
UPDATE: Wausau man dead in Hwy. 153 crash
A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a crash Sunday on Hwy. 153, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. The crash was reported at about 9:15 p.m. at the intersection with County Hwy. J. Witnesses say the victim was driving a Ford F250 northbound on Hwy. 153 when he appeared to lose control and crashed into the east ditch. The vehicle was on fire when first responders arrived, according to emergency scanner reports.
WSAW
Charges filed against suspect in 1985 murder of Wisconsin Rapids man
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Prosecutors in Wood County have filed a murder charge against a suspect in a 1985 homicide case. Donald Maier, 60, is expected to be formally charged Friday with first-degree murder. He is currently in custody in a Racine prison serving a sentence in a stalking case.
WJFW-TV
Portage Co. man will spend five years behind bars for break-in
STEVENS POINT (WJFW) - A Portage County man was sentenced to five years behind bars for breaking into a Stevens Point home, threatening a person with a firearm, and discharging the firearm. Justin L. Salazar, 31, will spend five years of initial confinement followed by eight years of extended supervision.
95.5 FM WIFC
Charges filed in a homicide from 37 years ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Murder charges have been filed in killing from 37 years ago in Wisconsin Rapids. Donald Maier, 60, is charged with the 1985 stabbing death of Benny Scruggs. The stabbing happened in a trailer park. The suspect and the victim were next-door neighbors. Maier is...
947jackfm.com
Suspect ID’ed in ‘shots fired’ incident
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A man who fired a handgun at his girlfriend on Saturday night has been identified. Pao Vang, 32, will appear in Marathon County Court on Tuesday. He’s charged with first degree attempted homicide, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, possession of THC, operating a vehicle under the influence, and child neglect.
Body recovered from Wisconsin River
Searchers pulled a man’s body from the Wisconsin River on Monday, one day after he jumped off a cliff and disappeared in the water below. The drowning was reported Sunday at the Dells of the Wisconsin River State Natural Area in Adams County. Witnesses said the man began to struggle after the jump, then went under the water and did not resurface.
Comments / 0