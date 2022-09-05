ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WI

WSAW

No one injured at incident at Stevens Point paper mill

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Fire Department assisted with the clean-up after an incident Wednesday morning at Pixelle Specialty Solutions. The paper mill is located at 707 Arlington Place. Around 6:30 a.m., the department was notified that a funnel disconnected spilling approximately 300 gallons of dry, combustible...
STEVENS POINT, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Industrial accident in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – There was an industrial accident at a Stevens Point mill on Wednesday morning. The fire department was called to Pixelle Specialty Solutions around 6:30am. A funnel became disconnected from a silo there. Two people were struck by the falling assemblage. They were treated at...
STEVENS POINT, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Bicyclist Hospitalized After Hitting Car In Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW TV-WSAU) — An adult female bicyclist was injured after failing to stop at a stop sign and being struck by a vehicle in Stevens Point on Wednesday, according to police. The crash occurred at Franklin St. and First St. intersection. Per witnesses an adult female...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Woman injured in bike vs. vehicle crash in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department says a woman was injured after running through a stop sign on her bike and crashing into a vehicle. Sergeant Justin Klein says the call came in at 3:07 p.m. and happened at the intersection of 1st St. and Franklin St. The woman was taken to the hospital with what the sergeant calls “possible life-threatening injuries.” The driver remained on scene and was cooperative.
STEVENS POINT, WI
waupacanow.com

New life at the Poor Farm

The Waupaca County Poor Farm was built in 1876 and used to be a place where people in need would go for room and board. In return, the people who stayed there were expected to work on the farm. If they didn’t work or caused problems, a stay in the basement jail might change their mind.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Plea bargain for bank robber

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A man who robbed the WoodTrust Bank in Wausau has reached a plea bargain. The terms of the agreement with prosecutors for Tommy Pittman, 55, will become public after an appearance in Marathon County Court. Sentencing will be at a later date. On May 20...
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Wausau School Board Swears In New Member

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau School board has a new member. Cory Sillars was sworn onto the board at Tuesday night’s meeting. Sillars, a Wausau School District parent and local business owner, was selected after an application process that included interviews with the candidates. He fills the...
WAUSAU, WI
947jackfm.com

Former WAOW Anchor to be Remembered Today

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Funeral services will be held this afternoon for Neena Pacholke, the former WAOW TV news anchor and reporter who died last weekend. Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 PM at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Weston, located near DC Everest Senior High, with a Celebration of Life to follow.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

One killed in Marathon County crash

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on WIS 153 at County Highway J near Mosinee. It happened at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol say a Ford F250 was traveling northbound on WIS 153 near County Highway...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Wausau PFAS study extended

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Wausau will continue to test for forever chemicals in its water supply. The Water Works Commission approved extending their pilot study Tuesday. The city is also putting a limit on how much the extension will cost: it cannot exceed $15,000. Should the cost go over...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Gas leak closes several roads in Rib Mountain

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews in Marathon County responded to a gas leak in Rib Mountain causing several road closures. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, they advised drivers of road closures at County Road NN and Harrier Ave. They said the leak was due to damage done during the excavation.
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Some Marshfield residents call for speed bumps on West 17th Street

MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Some Marshfield residents called for speed humps to be placed in their neighborhood after multiple complaints of excessive speeding in the area were made. West 17th Street is already a high-traffic area, and it gets worse as speedy drivers enter the scene. “It’s almost like...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATE: Wausau man dead in Hwy. 153 crash

A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a crash Sunday on Hwy. 153, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. The crash was reported at about 9:15 p.m. at the intersection with County Hwy. J. Witnesses say the victim was driving a Ford F250 northbound on Hwy. 153 when he appeared to lose control and crashed into the east ditch. The vehicle was on fire when first responders arrived, according to emergency scanner reports.
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Portage Co. man will spend five years behind bars for break-in

STEVENS POINT (WJFW) - A Portage County man was sentenced to five years behind bars for breaking into a Stevens Point home, threatening a person with a firearm, and discharging the firearm. Justin L. Salazar, 31, will spend five years of initial confinement followed by eight years of extended supervision.
STEVENS POINT, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Charges filed in a homicide from 37 years ago

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Murder charges have been filed in killing from 37 years ago in Wisconsin Rapids. Donald Maier, 60, is charged with the 1985 stabbing death of Benny Scruggs. The stabbing happened in a trailer park. The suspect and the victim were next-door neighbors. Maier is...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
947jackfm.com

Suspect ID’ed in ‘shots fired’ incident

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A man who fired a handgun at his girlfriend on Saturday night has been identified. Pao Vang, 32, will appear in Marathon County Court on Tuesday. He’s charged with first degree attempted homicide, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, possession of THC, operating a vehicle under the influence, and child neglect.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Body recovered from Wisconsin River

Searchers pulled a man’s body from the Wisconsin River on Monday, one day after he jumped off a cliff and disappeared in the water below. The drowning was reported Sunday at the Dells of the Wisconsin River State Natural Area in Adams County. Witnesses said the man began to struggle after the jump, then went under the water and did not resurface.
WAUSAU, WI

