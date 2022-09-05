STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department says a woman was injured after running through a stop sign on her bike and crashing into a vehicle. Sergeant Justin Klein says the call came in at 3:07 p.m. and happened at the intersection of 1st St. and Franklin St. The woman was taken to the hospital with what the sergeant calls “possible life-threatening injuries.” The driver remained on scene and was cooperative.

STEVENS POINT, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO