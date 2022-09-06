ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KOLD-TV

Motorcyclist fighting for life following crash at Stone, Prince in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist is fighting for their life following a crash at the intersection of North Stone Avenue and West Prince Road in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 8. The Tucson Police Department said the motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and the other driver involved remained on...
TUCSON, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Paul Blackledge Dies in Crash on Dusty Rocks Lane [Tucson, AZ]

TUCSON, AZ (September 8, 2022) – Friday night, Paul Blackledge died following a single-vehicle collision on Dusty Rocks Lane. The crash happened on September 2nd, at around 9:15 p.m., at Sandario Road and Dusty Rocks Lane. According to reports, police believe that Blackledge somehow became unconscious while behind the...
TUCSON, AZ
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Pedestrian Crash on 22nd Street [Tucson, AZ]

The collision happened on the evening of August 27th, on the westbound lanes of Interstate 10. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a statement that medics pronounced one pedestrian dead at the scene. Although, authorities have not yet released their name or place of residency.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

No suspects in custody after shooting that left 1 man injured

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man was injured in a shooting in midtown Tucson Thursday morning, Sept. 8. According to the Tucson Police Department, no suspects are in custody. The shooting happened early in the morning near North Stone Avenue and Yavapai Road. The victim was taken to...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Bomb threat cleared in downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bomb threat has been cleared after it caused Pima Community College’s downtown campus to evacuate on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6. According to an alert from PCC, the bomb threat was sent to St. Elizabeth’s Health Center near the corner of Stone Avenue and Speedway Boulevard.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Bomb threat reported in downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bomb threat has been reported near Pima Community College’s downtown campus on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6. According to an alert from PCC, the bomb threat was sent to St. Elizabeth’s Health Center near the corner of Stone Avenue and Speedway Boulevard.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Javelinas attack dog-walkers in 2 separate incidents in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two dog-walkers were attacked by javelinas over the weekend. A tweet from the Arizona Game and Fish Department said one of the victims, an 11-year-old girl, was injured in an attack off of North Campbell Avenue Sunday, Sept. 4. The extent of her injuries was not released.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Missing man found safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police say a man was found safe after asking for the public’s help finding a man who went missing from Tucson on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6. According to Tucson police, the 82-year-old man had last been seen in the 6200 block of...
TUCSON, AZ
wrtv.com

Hiker airlifted to safety after stung by bees

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona authorities said a hiker was airlifted to safety after they were stung by bees on a popular hiking trail near Tucson. The Pima County Sheriff's Department said their search and rescue team conducted the rescue Monday on the Pontatoc Ridge Trail, located in Coronado National Forest.
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona

Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Dog and his two hikers rescued from Romero Pass

TUCSON, Ariz. — A dog named Whiskey and his two hikers are home safely after being airlifted from Romero Pass by the Pima County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) Search and Rescue teams. The trio had been suffering from heat exhaustion and were unable to walk out of the area on...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Andrew Ralph Ward Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Prince Road [Tucson, AZ]

66-Year-Old Rider Killed in Vehicle Collision West Prince Road. The incident occurred on August 31st, at around 4:45 p.m., on West Prince Road. According to Tucson Police Department, the crash involved a white 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe and a red and a black 2015 Harley-Davidson. The Tahoe was heading eastbound when it made a left turn in front of Ward who was headed west on Prince Road. As a result, the motorcycle collided with the the Tahoe causing serious injury to Ward.
TUCSON, AZ
webcenterfairbanks.com

Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – An unusual object flew over Tucson Wednesday morning, leaving many people questioning what they saw. According to KOLD, the first object was seen around 5:20 a.m. As seen in the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences webcam, it appears to be flying to...
TUCSON, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Paul “Derek” Ferrer

It is with profound sadness that the family of Paul “Derek” Ferrer announce his peaceful passing on August 27, 2022 at the age of 52 years. He was born in Tucson, Arizona on February 12, 1970 to Linda (Miller) Bradley & Paul Ferrer IV. He will be deeply missed by his siblings, Dayna Ferrer Dillon, Shannon Ferrer Bradley & Tracey Ferrer Mosier.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Man detained after standoff on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An aggravated assault suspect is in custody after he allegedly barricaded himself inside a mobile home near the Kino Sports Complex on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6. Officers said they were called to the Palms Mobile Trailer Park, located on East Benson Highway, is response...
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Plenty of new grub to savor during Sonoran Restaurant Week

It’s 1 a.m. Saturday and while most of us are having a good time or sleeping, Scott Martley is prepping his northwest Tucson kitchen for the hours of hot, hard work ahead. He turns on the commercial ovens he has at his home. He gives his commercial mixer a twirl. Then it’s measure, scoop, mix, grease, knead and everything else that goes into baking a fragrant, delicious loaf of crusty, German dark rye bread. Sometimes it’s different. Perhaps today it will be a jalapeno and polenta loaf.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

City of Tucson needs your help reimagining Reid Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson officials are asking for your help with their Reid Park Reimagined project. A public survey reviews three concepts for the future of the park and you have until the end of the month to weigh in and pick your favorite. The three concepts...
TUCSON, AZ

