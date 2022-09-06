Read full article on original website
Video: Body camera footage reveals struggle before deadly Ohio police shooting
New video released by the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department shows a disturbing encounter that turned deadly.
2nd man convicted of double homicide inside My Friends Restaurant in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A second man has now been convicted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Cleveland man and a Euclid woman inside My Friends Restaurant on W. 117th Street on March 22, 2021. The jury trial for Antonio Ortiz was scheduled to begin Thursday in Cuyahoga County...
Man who said he helped frame co-defendant of 2011 Euclid murder wavers on stand
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One of two men who signed an affidavit that he conspired to frame a man for a 2011 murder took the stand Thursday and waffled on the admission. Crishawn Slade testified in an orange jumpsuit and shackles that he told the truth when he testified in exchange for a generous plea deal at Taunee Smith’s trial in 2012 that Smith was the fourth person involved in a botched robbery that ended with the death of DeJohn Dammons in Euclid.
Police seek 3 in drive-by that killed 16-year-old near high school
A 16-year-old boy shot in the head Tuesday near James Ford Rhodes High School has died. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office identified the teen as Andre D. Wells.
Man gets out of jail, immediately arrested again: I-Team
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows how a local man got arrested twice in one day.
Weapons stolen from gun show: Berea Police Blotter
A .380-caliber firearm and a .22-caliber firearm were stolen Aug. 30 from a gun show at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, 164 Eastland. The weapons had been displayed on a table. A man wanted to buy a weapon from the table, but the FBI computer system didn’t approve the sale based on the identity the man provided.
Update: Missing Canton man found
Don Freddrick Davidson, 61, was reported missing Thursday morning after he walked away from his home on 14th Street NW in Canton and did not return. Davidson has dementia and law enforcement was worried for his safety.
Stolen checks, trashed mail: Beachwood police investigate postal issues
Beachwood police are investigating several mail issues, including stolen checks and dumped mail.
Graphic body camera video from deadly CMHA officer-involved shooting released
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s top public safety officials provided an update to a recent deadly shooting involving a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority officer. The city’s director of public safety Karrie Howard and Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond provided remarks on Wednesday before the video was released. “I...
Local police investigate possible child abduction
The Perry Township Police Department says it is investigating a possible child abduction.
‘There’s no justice’: No charges filed in beer can assault at Browns game
CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I TEAM has found that no charges will be filed for what happened to a woman at a Cleveland Browns game, an incident that she says left her with a permanent injury. Last December, Stephanie Allen went to a Browns game. Later, she went to the hospital after she […]
Parma man pleads guilty to fatal hit and run accident in Walton Hills
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old Parma man pleaded guilty in connection with a fatal hit skip accident in Walton Hills in February. Loren Girardi pleaded guilty to the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and not stopping after an accident. Girardi struck Brandon Foster, 31, of Cleveland around 6:49 p.m....
Murder suspect found sleeping in stopped car: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
Officers came across a vehicle stopped at the Richmond Road intersection around 4:15 a.m. Aug. 31 and found the driver and passenger both asleep. They confirmed that the 18-year-old driver was not impaired, but found that the 15-year-old passenger had an active warrant out of Cleveland for murder. Cleveland police...
Mother of man fatally shot by CMHA police officer hires attorney, responds to release of bodycam footage
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Just hours before the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority released footage of a deadly officer-involved shooting, the mother of the man who was shot hired an attorney. Kimberly Roquemore retained Stanley Jackson, who has taken on multiple cases involving use of force by Cleveland-area law enforcement. On...
Protestors react after no charges for Canton police officer
A Stark County grand jury declined to indict the Canton Police Officer in the shooting death of a Canton resident on New Year's Day
10 shot, 1 killed in gunfire outside Ohio lounge
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say early morning gunfire outside a lounge in a Cleveland suburb wounded about 10 people, killing one of them. East Cleveland police reported multiple calls about the shots fired outside Just Us Lounge and Deli shortly before 3 a.m. Monday. Detectives said about 10 people were shot and one […]
3 hurt in Elyria house fire
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Three residents were injured in a house fire caused by careless smoking, Elyria firefighters said. Elyria Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti said crews were called out to the home in the 1700 block of Middle Ave. around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The fire was quickly extinguished and...
After losing granddaughter in fatal crash, determined woman fights for custody of her great-grandchild
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Denise Betts is adamant that she wants to raise her great-grandson Larell Stockwell. He was born prematurely. His twin brother didn’t survive. He was left without his mother, a passenger in a car that crashed back on July 13th, 2021. Betts said she has been trying to gain custody of his since then. Her efforts fell short and Larell was placed in a foster home. 19 News inquired as to why, after speaking with her, about her desire to raise the toddler who has special medical needs as a result of his premature birth, "
Report of loud music ends in officer-involved shooting
Police are expected to release body camera video that was captured when an officer was allegedly attacked, and then shot the suspect.
The husband or the handyman: Who killed Marilyn Sheppard?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is one of the most infamous crimes in modern history and the inspiration behind the TV series and movie, “The Fugitive.”. Did Dr. Sam Sheppard murder his wife on July 4, 1954? Or did someone else bludgeon the beautiful Bay Village woman to death in the couple’s lakefront home?
