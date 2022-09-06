ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

Cleveland.com

Man who said he helped frame co-defendant of 2011 Euclid murder wavers on stand

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One of two men who signed an affidavit that he conspired to frame a man for a 2011 murder took the stand Thursday and waffled on the admission. Crishawn Slade testified in an orange jumpsuit and shackles that he told the truth when he testified in exchange for a generous plea deal at Taunee Smith’s trial in 2012 that Smith was the fourth person involved in a botched robbery that ended with the death of DeJohn Dammons in Euclid.
EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

Weapons stolen from gun show: Berea Police Blotter

A .380-caliber firearm and a .22-caliber firearm were stolen Aug. 30 from a gun show at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, 164 Eastland. The weapons had been displayed on a table. A man wanted to buy a weapon from the table, but the FBI computer system didn’t approve the sale based on the identity the man provided.
BEREA, OH
WKBN

Update: Missing Canton man found

Don Freddrick Davidson, 61, was reported missing Thursday morning after he walked away from his home on 14th Street NW in Canton and did not return. Davidson has dementia and law enforcement was worried for his safety.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Graphic body camera video from deadly CMHA officer-involved shooting released

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s top public safety officials provided an update to a recent deadly shooting involving a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority officer. The city’s director of public safety Karrie Howard and Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond provided remarks on Wednesday before the video was released. “I...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Parma man pleads guilty to fatal hit and run accident in Walton Hills

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old Parma man pleaded guilty in connection with a fatal hit skip accident in Walton Hills in February. Loren Girardi pleaded guilty to the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and not stopping after an accident. Girardi struck Brandon Foster, 31, of Cleveland around 6:49 p.m....
WALTON HILLS, OH
WTRF- 7News

10 shot, 1 killed in gunfire outside Ohio lounge

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say early morning gunfire outside a lounge in a Cleveland suburb wounded about 10 people, killing one of them. East Cleveland police reported multiple calls about the shots fired outside Just Us Lounge and Deli shortly before 3 a.m. Monday. Detectives said about 10 people were shot and one […]
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

3 hurt in Elyria house fire

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Three residents were injured in a house fire caused by careless smoking, Elyria firefighters said. Elyria Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti said crews were called out to the home in the 1700 block of Middle Ave. around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The fire was quickly extinguished and...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

After losing granddaughter in fatal crash, determined woman fights for custody of her great-grandchild

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Denise Betts is adamant that she wants to raise her great-grandson Larell Stockwell. He was born prematurely. His twin brother didn’t survive. He was left without his mother, a passenger in a car that crashed back on July 13th, 2021. Betts said she has been trying to gain custody of his since then. Her efforts fell short and Larell was placed in a foster home. 19 News inquired as to why, after speaking with her, about her desire to raise the toddler who has special medical needs as a result of his premature birth, "
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

The husband or the handyman: Who killed Marilyn Sheppard?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is one of the most infamous crimes in modern history and the inspiration behind the TV series and movie, “The Fugitive.”. Did Dr. Sam Sheppard murder his wife on July 4, 1954? Or did someone else bludgeon the beautiful Bay Village woman to death in the couple’s lakefront home?
BAY VILLAGE, OH

