Theater & Dance

soultracks.com

First Listen: Lisa Dietrich moves us with "Mountain"

(September 7, 2022) When L.A.-based singer and songwriter Lisa Dietrich decided to deliver a cover of the great Barry White/Love Unlimited classic “Move Me No Mountain,” she determined to go all the way. Lisa’s new version features an all-star cast of musicians that includes such notables as Chuckii...
MUSIC
soultracks.com

First Listen: D'jear gets us grooving with "Love Is Real"

(September 7, 2022) UK DJ/Producer D'jear is slowly building a nice run of chart ripping hits. From his 2018 hit "Let's Do It" to last year's smash single "Show Me," he has effectively worked to build his name, his brand and his Deep Street record label. With all of this recent success, D'jear's latest single "Love is Real" looks to keep the momentum going.
THEATER & DANCE
soultracks.com

KEM to record Live album on 20th anniversary of Motown signing

Detroit, MI (September 7, 2022) — Three-time GRAMMY®-nominated multiplatinum R&B icon KEM, one of the most vibrant and vital voices in music today, is consecrating his impending 20th anniversary of signing to legendary label Motown Records with an eagerly anticipated and historic homecoming at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre in Detroit, MI September 9th and 10th. KEM will return to his hometown following his recent sold out “Full Circle” tour to record a live album that will commemorate his 20th anniversary of signing with Motown Records in the city that gave rise to both the legendary record label and his soaring musical career at ‘The Aretha,’ which has played host to numerous KEM shows over the years, and continues to showcase some of the biggest names in music.
DETROIT, MI

