Detroit, MI (September 7, 2022) — Three-time GRAMMY®-nominated multiplatinum R&B icon KEM, one of the most vibrant and vital voices in music today, is consecrating his impending 20th anniversary of signing to legendary label Motown Records with an eagerly anticipated and historic homecoming at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre in Detroit, MI September 9th and 10th. KEM will return to his hometown following his recent sold out “Full Circle” tour to record a live album that will commemorate his 20th anniversary of signing with Motown Records in the city that gave rise to both the legendary record label and his soaring musical career at ‘The Aretha,’ which has played host to numerous KEM shows over the years, and continues to showcase some of the biggest names in music.

