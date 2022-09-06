PLACER COUNTY — Fire agencies across Northern California are battling the Mosquito fire near Foresthill, facing challenging conditions.The Mosquito Fire doubled in size Wednesday as fire crews faced harsh conditions."Obviously, wind is the main contributor to fire growth and spread. That's the number one factor," said CAL FIRE spokesperson Robert Foxworthy.Crews stood inches away from wildfire flames, using hoses to stop the spread, but the unprecedented heat wave made things unbearable for firefighters."Extremely high temperatures can be taxing on the body, especially for firefighters when they're out working in these conditions," said Foxworthy, but crews continue to battle the blaze as evacuees wait to return home."We are from Foresthill. We woke up this morning, and you couldn't see 10 ft in front of you," says Derek Jones, who was evacuated from his Foresthill home Wednesday morning. Jones is now waiting at an evacuation center in Auburn with a clear view of the fire that forced him to leave.Evacuation centers are open on Bell Road in Auburn for families and animals.

