Georgetown, CA

ABC10

Power restored after substation loss caused outage in Lodi

LODI, Calif. — There were temporary rotating outages in the city of Lodi after they lost one of their power substations Wednesday evening. According to the city of Lodi's outage map, more than 23,000 customers were impacted by the outages. By 10:30 p.m., power had been restored. In a news release, the city said around 8,700 customers were without power at the peak of curtailment.
LODI, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Major blackout hits Northern California city during heat wave as substation fails

Lodi can’t seem to catch a break. About a quarter of the city’s population was hit with an unplanned blackout during sweltering heat Wednesday afternoon, one day after Lodi mistakenly imposed rolling outages because of a communications misfire. “Due to an unexpected failure of system protection equipment at...
LODI, CA
CBS San Francisco

Raging Mosquito Fire grows to over 6,000 acres; threating structures and power lines

MICHIGAN BLUFF -- The Mosquito Fire continued its rapid growth in the drought-parched timberlands of the Sierra Nevada Thursday, roaring though the mountain community of Michigan Bluff, burning structures and vehicles and forcing residents to flee to safety.In its morning update, Cal Fire said the blaze burning near the Oxbow Reservoir in the Tahoe National Forest had grown to 6,870 acres of brush and timber with zero containment.The blaze has forced residents to evacuate in both Placer and El Dorado counties."As you've seen with the smoke column coming up, this fire continues to give us a hard time," Cal Fire...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Placer County declares local emergency due to Mosquito Fire

FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County declared a local emergency in reaction to the Mosquito Fire Thursday afternoon. CAL FIRE reported on Thursday that the Mosquito Fire has seen more significant growth as it is remapped to 6,870 acres, an increase of 1,165 from Wednesday night. Immediate evacuation orders have been issued Thursday by the […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Mosquito Fire near Foresthill rages, Placer issues local emergency

Response is beyond the capabilities of local resources. Auburn, Calif. – Placer County has proclaimed a local emergency due to the ongoing threat from the Mosquito Fire. The fire near Foresthill has burned 6,870 acres and threatens more than 1,000 structures. Foresthill and nearby communities in both Placer and El Dorado counties remain under evacuation orders and warnings.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Latest Major Wildfire Burns Along Northern Sierra Nevada

Placer County, CA — A wildfire burning out of control in the northern Sierra Nevada has destroyed both structures and cars. Evacuation orders and warnings were put in place in Placer and El Dorado counties yesterday afternoon due to the Mosquito Fire. It was located on Tuesday evening and quadrupled in size on Wednesday. It has burned over 6,800 acres and there is no containment.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

After the Caldor Fire, water bills are still on tap. Grizzly Flats fire victims argue base rate fees are illegal

GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. — There’s an uneasy quiet that fills the air as heat rises from the winding asphalt running through the leveled neighborhoods of Grizzly Flats. “This was considered an oasis that few people knew about,” said Rick Hall, a former resident who lost his home to the Caldor Fire. “It’s devastating. My wife doesn’t even want to come up here.”
GRIZZLY FLATS, CA
FOX40

Rancho Cordova fatal crash forces road closures

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal collision in Rancho Cordova closed Coloma Road on Thursday, according to the Rancho Cordova Police Department Coloma Road was closed between McGregor Drive and Benita Drive until 7:45 a.m. when police reported the scene had been cleared. At around 12:45 p.m., the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office shared that a […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mosquito Fire doubles in size, conditions cause issues for firefighters

PLACER COUNTY — Fire agencies across Northern California are battling the Mosquito fire near Foresthill, facing challenging conditions.The Mosquito Fire doubled in size Wednesday as fire crews faced harsh conditions."Obviously, wind is the main contributor to fire growth and spread. That's the number one factor," said CAL FIRE spokesperson Robert Foxworthy.Crews stood inches away from wildfire flames, using hoses to stop the spread, but the unprecedented heat wave made things unbearable for firefighters."Extremely high temperatures can be taxing on the body, especially for firefighters when they're out working in these conditions," said Foxworthy, but crews continue to battle the blaze as evacuees wait to return home."We are from Foresthill. We woke up this morning, and you couldn't see 10 ft in front of you," says Derek Jones, who was evacuated from his Foresthill home Wednesday morning. Jones is now waiting at an evacuation center in Auburn with a clear view of the fire that forced him to leave.Evacuation centers are open on Bell Road in Auburn for families and animals.
FORESTHILL, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Mosquito Fire in Foresthill continues to grow, evacuations ordered

The Mosquito Fire which started Tuesday afternoon grew from 1000 acres to almost 6000 acres by Thursday morning. Some structures have been damaged in the fire. The fire started near Oxbow Reservoir around 6 pm today. Dry conditions with strong winds have fueled the fire. Overnight winds pushed the fire and smoke down the mountains. Residents of Placer County and northern Sacramento County will see and smell smoke this morning. Winds are expected to shift this afternoon and push the smoke and fire to the north and east.
FORESTHILL, CA
