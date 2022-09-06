Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'High heat does a lot to your car' | Preparing your car for the extreme heat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A check engine light or a broken A/C unit is the last thing anyone wants to experience during a heat wave, but not preparing your car for the extreme weather could leave some drivers uncomfortable or stuck on the side of the road — in fact, stranded drivers are keeping AAA and mechanics busy these days.
Power restored after substation loss caused outage in Lodi
LODI, Calif. — There were temporary rotating outages in the city of Lodi after they lost one of their power substations Wednesday evening. According to the city of Lodi's outage map, more than 23,000 customers were impacted by the outages. By 10:30 p.m., power had been restored. In a news release, the city said around 8,700 customers were without power at the peak of curtailment.
Nearly 9,500 customers without power in Lodi due to unplanned outages | Outage Updates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 5:10p.m. Update:. Thousands of customers are without power in Lodi as the state continues to be in the grips of a scorching heat wave. According to the city of Lodi, 9,438 customers in total are impacted by the unplanned outages. Officials said there was an unexpected...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Major blackout hits Northern California city during heat wave as substation fails
Lodi can’t seem to catch a break. About a quarter of the city’s population was hit with an unplanned blackout during sweltering heat Wednesday afternoon, one day after Lodi mistakenly imposed rolling outages because of a communications misfire. “Due to an unexpected failure of system protection equipment at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raging Mosquito Fire grows to over 6,000 acres; threating structures and power lines
MICHIGAN BLUFF -- The Mosquito Fire continued its rapid growth in the drought-parched timberlands of the Sierra Nevada Thursday, roaring though the mountain community of Michigan Bluff, burning structures and vehicles and forcing residents to flee to safety.In its morning update, Cal Fire said the blaze burning near the Oxbow Reservoir in the Tahoe National Forest had grown to 6,870 acres of brush and timber with zero containment.The blaze has forced residents to evacuate in both Placer and El Dorado counties."As you've seen with the smoke column coming up, this fire continues to give us a hard time," Cal Fire...
California requests emergency energy amid 7-hour 'Flex Alert' | Outage Updates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 6:30 p.m. Update:. Almost all of the about 600 PG&E customers in Davis who lost power earlier Thursday now have their energy restored. The California Independent Systems Operator (ISO) issued a level 2 Energy Emergency Alert effective from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. A level 2...
abc10.com
About 5,000 PG&E customers in Georgetown suffer power outage
PG&E says there were two separate outages in several places that together affected around 5,000 customers. Both started Sunday night and were fully restored Monday.
AOL Corp
Wildfires causing hazardous air in Placer County. Here are the latest readings, forecasts
The Mosquito Fire burning in the Tahoe National Forest near Foresthill is causing poor air quality throughout much of the Placer County foothills. Some densely populated suburbs may have smoky air later today. The latest air quality readings at 9 a.m. Wednesday showed the air in Auburn was “very unhealthy,”...
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
SMUD restores power to most users after outage hits 1,500 customers during California heat
More than 1,500 Sacramento Municipal Utility District customers unexpectedly lost power Tuesday afternoon in eastern Sacramento and the Arden Arcade section of Sacramento County. SMUD reported the outage at 1:33 p.m. and said there was a downed power line, according to SMUD’s power outage map. Power was restored to the...
Placer County declares local emergency due to Mosquito Fire
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County declared a local emergency in reaction to the Mosquito Fire Thursday afternoon. CAL FIRE reported on Thursday that the Mosquito Fire has seen more significant growth as it is remapped to 6,870 acres, an increase of 1,165 from Wednesday night. Immediate evacuation orders have been issued Thursday by the […]
rosevilletoday.com
Mosquito Fire near Foresthill rages, Placer issues local emergency
Response is beyond the capabilities of local resources. Auburn, Calif. – Placer County has proclaimed a local emergency due to the ongoing threat from the Mosquito Fire. The fire near Foresthill has burned 6,870 acres and threatens more than 1,000 structures. Foresthill and nearby communities in both Placer and El Dorado counties remain under evacuation orders and warnings.
westsideconnect.com
Coming up next: The Kalifornia Green Bureau (KGB) replacing gas tax revenue lost to EV use
Sacramento is going to get into your business in a way that would make what George Orwell described in his book “1984” seem like kid’s stuff. Sooner than later Sacramento is going to be keep tabs on how many miles you drive your car. And the technology...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymotherlode.com
Latest Major Wildfire Burns Along Northern Sierra Nevada
Placer County, CA — A wildfire burning out of control in the northern Sierra Nevada has destroyed both structures and cars. Evacuation orders and warnings were put in place in Placer and El Dorado counties yesterday afternoon due to the Mosquito Fire. It was located on Tuesday evening and quadrupled in size on Wednesday. It has burned over 6,800 acres and there is no containment.
After the Caldor Fire, water bills are still on tap. Grizzly Flats fire victims argue base rate fees are illegal
GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. — There’s an uneasy quiet that fills the air as heat rises from the winding asphalt running through the leveled neighborhoods of Grizzly Flats. “This was considered an oasis that few people knew about,” said Rick Hall, a former resident who lost his home to the Caldor Fire. “It’s devastating. My wife doesn’t even want to come up here.”
California Wildfires: Smoke from Mosquito Fire impacting air quality near Auburn, Lincoln | Maps
AUBURN, Calif. — Smoke from several wildfires is impacting air quality across California. On Wednesday morning, Cal Fire said smoke from the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer County is impacting air quality in Auburn near the Tahoe National Forest. The Auburn City Fire Department said in a Facebook post...
Rancho Cordova fatal crash forces road closures
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal collision in Rancho Cordova closed Coloma Road on Thursday, according to the Rancho Cordova Police Department Coloma Road was closed between McGregor Drive and Benita Drive until 7:45 a.m. when police reported the scene had been cleared. At around 12:45 p.m., the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office shared that a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mosquito Fire doubles in size, conditions cause issues for firefighters
PLACER COUNTY — Fire agencies across Northern California are battling the Mosquito fire near Foresthill, facing challenging conditions.The Mosquito Fire doubled in size Wednesday as fire crews faced harsh conditions."Obviously, wind is the main contributor to fire growth and spread. That's the number one factor," said CAL FIRE spokesperson Robert Foxworthy.Crews stood inches away from wildfire flames, using hoses to stop the spread, but the unprecedented heat wave made things unbearable for firefighters."Extremely high temperatures can be taxing on the body, especially for firefighters when they're out working in these conditions," said Foxworthy, but crews continue to battle the blaze as evacuees wait to return home."We are from Foresthill. We woke up this morning, and you couldn't see 10 ft in front of you," says Derek Jones, who was evacuated from his Foresthill home Wednesday morning. Jones is now waiting at an evacuation center in Auburn with a clear view of the fire that forced him to leave.Evacuation centers are open on Bell Road in Auburn for families and animals.
2news.com
Mosquito Fire Grows in Placer County + First Weather
The fire started last night and has already grown more than 2,000 acres. Smoke from the wildfire is expected to create unhealthy air quality in the Truckee Meadows.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Mosquito Fire in Foresthill continues to grow, evacuations ordered
The Mosquito Fire which started Tuesday afternoon grew from 1000 acres to almost 6000 acres by Thursday morning. Some structures have been damaged in the fire. The fire started near Oxbow Reservoir around 6 pm today. Dry conditions with strong winds have fueled the fire. Overnight winds pushed the fire and smoke down the mountains. Residents of Placer County and northern Sacramento County will see and smell smoke this morning. Winds are expected to shift this afternoon and push the smoke and fire to the north and east.
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 5