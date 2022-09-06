Read full article on original website
Chemical leak at Rosedale Costco stopped
UPDATE: The Kern County Fire Department Hazmat team found an active chemical refrigerant leak at the Costco on Rosedale Highway, according to a tweet by the KCFD. The tweet said the hazmat team stopped the leak and ventilated the area. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department is on scene at the Costco […]
Bakersfield Channel
Today is the last day of the Category 4 Heatwave here in California.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County. Good news in regards to our weather pattern. Today is the last day of the Category Four Heatwave that we have been dealing with for several days. Hundreds of records were either set, or broken as unprecedented weather makes its exit.
Bakersfield Life featured 2 men on the cover of its ‘women’s’ issue. Chaos ensued.
The ignorant editorial choices deserved all of the pushback, writes Ariana Bindman.
Another fire takes out a piece of Bakersfield history; what can be done?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Downtown Bakersfield has been hit with some devastating fires in commercial buildings over the past couple of years. The latest one, at Chester Avenue and 20th Street, is just the latest example. But from a historian’s perspective, some fires are more devastating than others. Oh, they burn the same. They just […]
Downtown business faces alleged vandalism effects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One Downtown Bakersfield business is facing the effects of vandalism in Kern County. KC Steakhouse owner Cassie Bittle says her business was vandalized when someone allegedly used a crowbar to break the locks off the breaker and lighting systems she has outside her restaurant. Since the vandalized equipment is attached to […]
Bakersfield locals rescued ducks because the city is endangering the wildlife
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California mega drought is drying up our lakes here at home.Truxtun Lake is gone and the Park at River Walk is right behind it. Concerned community members have reached out to our station multiple times regarding the wildlife at risk. Now, one group is stepping up to do something about […]
Willie Nelson & Family to play Bakersfield’s Dignity Amphitheater
BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — Willie Nelson will be making his return to the streets of Bakersfield with a performance at the River Walk Amphitheater in October. The Willie Nelson & Family concert is scheduled for Oct. 11, at the Dignity Health Amphitheater at the Park at River Walk, according to Dignity Health Amphitheater manager, Nick […]
Flex Alerts prevent blackouts, but extreme heat takes toll on equipment
Not all power outages in a heat wave like this are grid related. There have been 68 heat-related outages in Kern County in September alone, many of them a result of equipment failure.
Power outage impacts PG&E customers in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A PG&E power outage Wednesday afternoon impacted 50-500 customers in east Bakersfield, according to PG&E’s outage center. The outage impacted residents around 1:11 p.m. in east Bakersfield south of E. California Ave. to E. 4th Street and east of Highway 204 and South King Street. Temperatures were recorded at 106 degrees […]
Potential rotating power outages due to energy demand
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Independent System Operator declared an Energy Emergency Alert 2 and is expected to upgrade to an EEA 3 at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, only one step away from rotating power outages. At this time people are being asked to conserve power by limiting the use of appliances and electricity from […]
High temperatures could be dangerous for a car’s tires
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When the rubber meets the road in record-breaking heat, the chances of tire failure rise along with the temperature. “It flies and it hits that plastic radiator or the air conditioning unit on the front of the car and you’re done,” Charles Grace, manager of University Automotive, said to FOX40. Grace […]
Intense heatwave causes ongoing flex alerts
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The intensifying heat wave is hammering California. Power grid watchdogs say the system is stressed to the limit and without aggressive power conservation at home and work, blackouts may be the only option available. All this, as all of us, are just trying to keep our cool. Flex alerts are important […]
Power restored in central and southwest
UPDATE: Power was restored to customers in this outage, according to the PG&E outage map. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –A power outage is impacting 2,800 PG&E customers in central and southwest Bakersfield Monday evening, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage was reported at 5:03 p.m., according to the website. At the time of the […]
Bakersfield Now
No further outages in SW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — As of 2:38 p.m. Wednesday, there are no further power outages in southwest Bakersfield. --- Pacific Gas & Electric report that 867 customers are without power in southwest Bakersfield. Power went out around 9:41 p.m. Customers from Ming Avenue and Wilson Road to Sage Drive...
Cool down expected into the weekend
Looking forward to cooler weather and rain. Wednesday was another record-breaking day for Bakersfield reaching 111 degrees, surpassing the old record of 110 set back in 1977. Heatwave # 4 most likely will come to an end Saturday as we see temps drop to the upper 80s in Bakersfield. High pressure will begin to break […]
Bakersfield heat tops record high temperatures
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chief Forecaster Kevin Charette said it was going to be a record breaking day in Bakersfield, and it’s true, records have been broken. As of 4:50 p.m. Bakersfield has reached 115 degrees. This shatters two records in the books. The daily record for today Sept. 6th is 111 set in 1904. […]
metro-magazine.com
Project Looks to Bring High-Speed Rail to California’s High Desert
Following some hiccups, high-speed rail in California continues to move closer to a reality. Proof of that point is what is being dubbed the High Desert Corridor (HDC) — an estimated $4.3 billion project, which is currently projected to launch in 2030, that will also connect to the California High-Speed Rail system, the Metrolink commuter rail system, and the Las Vegas High-Speed Rail project.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to Bakersfield Police Deaprtment, a multi-vehicle accident was reported southwest Bakersfield Monday evening. The officials reported that the crash happened on Stine [..]
scvnews.com
California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
The Daily 09-06-22: A notorious California ghost town emerges from a drying lake
At Lake Isabella, nestled within the southern Sierra Nevada foothills in Central California, the telltale signs of drought are all too visible. The shoreline resembles a giant toilet bowl ring around the lake’s edge, while the detritus of long-forgotten secrets in various stages of decay poke up from the lake’s bottom. Now at 8% capacity, the man-made lake is revealing the foundations of one of the Wild West’s most infamous towns. • Why Californians are obsessed with the little-known surf town of Tofino on Vancouver Island
