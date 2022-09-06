ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

8 On Your Side: 100K + people search Nevada State Treasurer’s site for unclaimed property in 1 week

By Zennie Abraham
 3 days ago
Reno-Gazette Journal

'Squaw' removed from names of federally-recognized geographic locations in Nevada

The word “squaw” will no longer be used in names describing any federally recognized geographic features in the United States. On Thursday, the U.S. Board on Geographic Names released an official list of replacement names agreed upon for nearly 650 geographic features nationwide, including 34 in Nevada. The changes are effective immediately. The name changes...
NEVADA STATE
knpr

34 geological features in Nevada renamed to remove Indigenous slur

The names of 34 Nevada geological features will be renamed to remove an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur used against Indigenous women, the Department of the Interior announced Thursday. A total of 650 features nationwide with sq— in the name will be renamed following a vote by the Board...
NEVADA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Keep America Beautiful (at your own risk)

“I consider that the trash I pick up belongs in the NDOT trash cans since it is from their roads,” says Carolyn Usinger. (Photo courtesy Carolyn Usinger) “Everyone knows me as the Trash Lady,” Carolyn Usinger said Tuesday, hours after appearing in a Washoe County courtroom. “Even the judge who convicted me. He said ‘Oh, yeah. I’ve seen you picking up trash.’”
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Jim Hartman: Crime is Joe Lombardo’s edge in governor’s race

With Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo at his side, former President Donald Trump called Nevada “a cesspool of crime” while endorsing Lombardo for governor in July. Trump was roundly criticized in the news media for “missing the mark” on crime in Nevada. While guilty of bombastic overstatement, Trump touched on a fundamental truth — Americans are anxious about crime.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
#Mobile Media#News Media#Smartphone#Nevada State Treasurer#Zennie62media#The Oakland News Now#World
pvtimes.com

Pahrump home prices up in August as most of region sees decline

The median sales price of previously owned single-family homes — the bulk of the market — was $450,000 in August, down 3.2 percent, or $15,000, from July, according to a new report from trade association Las Vegas Realtors. Prices were still up 11.1 percent from a year ago....
PAHRUMP, NV
KOLO TV Reno

NDEP and DRI bring smoke sensors to rural Nevada counties

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - DRI and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) are working on bringing smoke sensors to some rural counties in Northern Nevada. Before these sensors were set up, there weren’t many ways to measure wildfire smoke and air quality in rural counties. Thanks to this partnership, finding that information can now be done by anyone through airnow.gov.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Unqualified Nevada Libertarian candidate to stay on ballot

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A candidate for Nevada attorney general will remain on the ballot in November despite not meeting the qualifications for the position and no longer wanting to run, a Carson City district court judge ruled. John Kennedy, the Libertarian candidate, is not qualified for the position because...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

State Treasurer files legislation to tackle racial wealth gap

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine announced he has filed draft legislation for the 2023 legislative session that he hopes will address the racial wealth gap in Nevada. His bill would do so by creating the Nevada Baby Bonds Program. The program would set aside funds...
NEVADA STATE
nnbw.com

NVO Construction seeks to change the construction process from stick-built to prefabricated homes

Serial entrepreneur Cheryl Lewis, founder of NVO Construction in Stead, wants to disrupt the way homes are built in Northern Nevada. Lewis co-founded NVO Construction, which manufactures roof and floor trusses and prefabricated wall panels, at the end of 2020 and serves as its chief executive officer. NVO Construction operates out of a 75,000-square-foot component manufacturing facility at Lear Boulevard. NVO took possession of the former distribution building in January of 2021 and spent about six months retrofitting the facility to meet its needs as a manufacturing center.
RENO, NV
lazytrips.com

18 Best Lakes near Las Vegas

Las Vegas is a buzzing city full of bright lights and world-class hotels. It's the perfect place to visit if you're a fan of casinos, great nightlife and incredible restaurants. But if you're ready to escape the thrills of the city, then we've got you covered with eighteen incredible lakes just a short drive away.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ksl.com

Nevada trooper stop nets $3.6M in fentanyl, arrest near Utah

RENO, Nev. — Nevada state police arrested a Washington state man and seized 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3.6 million from a vehicle a trooper stopped near the Utah line. Jorge A. Rivas-Vizcarra, 50, of Royal City was being held on multiple drug...
ELY, NV
8newsnow.com

Blowing dust, wind reduce visibility across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Blowing dust and wind along the north end of the Las Vegas Strip created visibility issues for drivers on Thursday evening. Wind gusts of up to 45 mph were reported just before 10 p.m. The view from a ride at the Stratosphere showed just how...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada to receive millions as part of Juul settlement

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada is set to receive more than $14 million as part of a $438 million nationwide settlement with E-cigarette company Juul. State Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Tuesday that Nevada and 33 other states and territories entered into an agreement with the company that will limit their marketing and sales practices.
NEVADA STATE

