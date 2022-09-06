8 On Your Side: 100K + people search Nevada State Treasurer’s site for unclaimed property in 1 week

Read full article on original website
'Squaw' removed from names of federally-recognized geographic locations in Nevada
The word “squaw” will no longer be used in names describing any federally recognized geographic features in the United States. On Thursday, the U.S. Board on Geographic Names released an official list of replacement names agreed upon for nearly 650 geographic features nationwide, including 34 in Nevada. The changes are effective immediately. The name changes...
Nevada politician accused of murdering investigative journalist
Investigators say evidence shows Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles stabbed Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German to death.Sept. 8, 2022.
Las Vegas valley among most diverse areas in U.S., new survey shows
Four Las Vegas townships, as well as the cities of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, are in the Top 50 cities for ethnic diversity, according to a survey based on U.S. Census data.
mynews4.com
Northern Nevada air quality could reach hazardous levels due to Mosquito Fire, NDEP warns
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Northern Nevada's air quality is expected to reach 'very unhealthy' to 'hazardous' levels on Thursday due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire in northern California. The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection advises the public to monitor the air quality index here.
knpr
34 geological features in Nevada renamed to remove Indigenous slur
The names of 34 Nevada geological features will be renamed to remove an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur used against Indigenous women, the Department of the Interior announced Thursday. A total of 650 features nationwide with sq— in the name will be renamed following a vote by the Board...
Valley Electric asks Nevada customers to conserve
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Valley Electric which has around 45,000 customers in southwest Nevada, mostly in Pahrump and Amargosa Valley, is asking its customers to conserve energy during this heat wave.
Elko Daily Free Press
Keep America Beautiful (at your own risk)
“I consider that the trash I pick up belongs in the NDOT trash cans since it is from their roads,” says Carolyn Usinger. (Photo courtesy Carolyn Usinger) “Everyone knows me as the Trash Lady,” Carolyn Usinger said Tuesday, hours after appearing in a Washoe County courtroom. “Even the judge who convicted me. He said ‘Oh, yeah. I’ve seen you picking up trash.’”
Elko Daily Free Press
Jim Hartman: Crime is Joe Lombardo’s edge in governor’s race
With Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo at his side, former President Donald Trump called Nevada “a cesspool of crime” while endorsing Lombardo for governor in July. Trump was roundly criticized in the news media for “missing the mark” on crime in Nevada. While guilty of bombastic overstatement, Trump touched on a fundamental truth — Americans are anxious about crime.
pvtimes.com
Pahrump home prices up in August as most of region sees decline
The median sales price of previously owned single-family homes — the bulk of the market — was $450,000 in August, down 3.2 percent, or $15,000, from July, according to a new report from trade association Las Vegas Realtors. Prices were still up 11.1 percent from a year ago....
KOLO TV Reno
NDEP and DRI bring smoke sensors to rural Nevada counties
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - DRI and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) are working on bringing smoke sensors to some rural counties in Northern Nevada. Before these sensors were set up, there weren’t many ways to measure wildfire smoke and air quality in rural counties. Thanks to this partnership, finding that information can now be done by anyone through airnow.gov.
KOLO TV Reno
Unqualified Nevada Libertarian candidate to stay on ballot
RENO, Nev. (AP) - A candidate for Nevada attorney general will remain on the ballot in November despite not meeting the qualifications for the position and no longer wanting to run, a Carson City district court judge ruled. John Kennedy, the Libertarian candidate, is not qualified for the position because...
Fox5 KVVU
State Treasurer files legislation to tackle racial wealth gap
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine announced he has filed draft legislation for the 2023 legislative session that he hopes will address the racial wealth gap in Nevada. His bill would do so by creating the Nevada Baby Bonds Program. The program would set aside funds...
nnbw.com
NVO Construction seeks to change the construction process from stick-built to prefabricated homes
Serial entrepreneur Cheryl Lewis, founder of NVO Construction in Stead, wants to disrupt the way homes are built in Northern Nevada. Lewis co-founded NVO Construction, which manufactures roof and floor trusses and prefabricated wall panels, at the end of 2020 and serves as its chief executive officer. NVO Construction operates out of a 75,000-square-foot component manufacturing facility at Lear Boulevard. NVO took possession of the former distribution building in January of 2021 and spent about six months retrofitting the facility to meet its needs as a manufacturing center.
lazytrips.com
18 Best Lakes near Las Vegas
Las Vegas is a buzzing city full of bright lights and world-class hotels. It's the perfect place to visit if you're a fan of casinos, great nightlife and incredible restaurants. But if you're ready to escape the thrills of the city, then we've got you covered with eighteen incredible lakes just a short drive away.
Lombardo donates thousands of dollars, Metro helicopter ride to anti-abortion groups
While Republican gubernatorial nominee Joe Lombardo has shied away from using abortion as a campaigning message, his campaign expense reports show he has quietly supported anti-abortion groups. The post Lombardo donates thousands of dollars, Metro helicopter ride to anti-abortion groups appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Drought-tolerant trees could be next water-saving decision in Las Vegas
As people put in rock landscapes and take out thirsty grass, the Las Vegas valley is looking different all the time. But what about trees? How are they going to survive in a yard full of rocks?
ksl.com
Nevada trooper stop nets $3.6M in fentanyl, arrest near Utah
RENO, Nev. — Nevada state police arrested a Washington state man and seized 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3.6 million from a vehicle a trooper stopped near the Utah line. Jorge A. Rivas-Vizcarra, 50, of Royal City was being held on multiple drug...
8newsnow.com
Blowing dust, wind reduce visibility across Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Blowing dust and wind along the north end of the Las Vegas Strip created visibility issues for drivers on Thursday evening. Wind gusts of up to 45 mph were reported just before 10 p.m. The view from a ride at the Stratosphere showed just how...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada to receive millions as part of Juul settlement
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada is set to receive more than $14 million as part of a $438 million nationwide settlement with E-cigarette company Juul. State Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Tuesday that Nevada and 33 other states and territories entered into an agreement with the company that will limit their marketing and sales practices.
