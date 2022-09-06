ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Way, WA

Knife-wielding Olympia woman allegedly attacks passing couple

An Olympia woman was arrested after allegedly throwing knives at a couple and punching them as they were passing by walking their dogs. Felicia Lillian Peterson, 44, was arrested on Aug. 24 after a reported assault involving knives at an apartment complex on the 3200 block of Capital Mall Drive SW.
OLYMPIA, WA
1 Person Injured In Hit and Run Incident In Snohomish County (Snohomish County, WA)

Officials from Washington State reported that a man was arrested for causing several DUI hit-and-run car crashes early on Tuesday evening. Washington State Patrol was called, and troopers from there stated that they were also called to a five-car crash just north of 84th St S and Highway 9 in Arlington. Authorities have since declared that the suspect also caused this crash, which injured a 7-month pregnant woman.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Auburn Police recover shotgun, meth from man driving a stolen car with a child in the backseat

AUBURN, Wash. - Police recovered a loaded shotgun and meth from a man who was spotted driving a stolen car with a child in the backseat last Thursday. According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), detectives conducting emphasis patrols in the north side of the city spotted a suspicious vehicle with invalid temporary permits pull into a fast-food drive-through. When detectives approached the vehicle, they learned that the car was reported stolen by the King County Sheriff’s Office.
AUBURN, WA
Woman shot, killed in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Monday night. Before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near the 4600 block of Southwest 320th Street. As officers searched the area, a 19-year-old woman with gunshot wounds was...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
Brawl at Pike Place Market restaurant patio sparks safety concerns

SEATTLE — A viral video showed a brawl on the patio of a restaurant at Pike Place Market on Saturday. The man who started the fight is believed to have been homeless. Restaurant owners told KIRO 7′s Ryan Simms that similar incidents are a reality of having patio seating and it is happening as the city’s homeless crisis appears to be worsening.
SEATTLE, WA
Military couple has 2 moving trucks stolen; contents include 18 firearms

FIFE, Wash. — "Nearly everything we own, everything we've acquired over 40 plus years of our lives is gone," said Jeremy Yama, from his new home in Virginia. Two U-Haul trucks full of personal items, furniture, family heirlooms and 18 personal firearms with 2 sets of body armor, were stolen during Yama and his wife's move from Washington state in July.
FIFE, WA
Body found near Green River in Kent

The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near the Green River in Kent on Wednesday. A passerby told deputies they saw the body in the 25000 block of Frager Road. The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation to uncover the circumstances behind the...
KENT, WA

