Juvenile arrested after attempting to steal from Tukwila Costco, crashing stolen vehicle
TUKWILA, Wash. — A juvenile male was arrested Wednesday after attempting to steal thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Costco, then crashing a reportedly stolen vehicle as he fled the scene, according to the Tukwila Police Department. Just after 12 p.m., officers responded to a Costco store after...
Knife-wielding Olympia woman allegedly attacks passing couple
An Olympia woman was arrested after allegedly throwing knives at a couple and punching them as they were passing by walking their dogs. Felicia Lillian Peterson, 44, was arrested on Aug. 24 after a reported assault involving knives at an apartment complex on the 3200 block of Capital Mall Drive SW.
Bellevue’s Home Depot one of the city’s most significant hotspots for crime, says police captain
More than 50 people have been arrested at one specific location throughout the year, the Bellevue Home Depot, with crimes ranging from shoplifting to robbery to possession of a stolen vehicle. Bellevue police partnered with the Home Depot to reduce shoplifting and criminal activity in and around the business, led...
Four people arrested in Sequim after attempted theft of sawmill
Three men and one woman were arrested in Sequim after the attempted theft of a sawmill, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:12 a.m. on Sept. 2, deputies responded to a report of a man in a beige Ford truck dragging a sawmill towards Sherburne Road in Sequim.
Officers arrest more than 50 people accused of criminal activity at Bellevue Home Depot
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Police say they've arrested more than 50 people accused of shoplifting and criminal activity at and around a Home Depot store in Bellevue. According to Bellevue Police, officers have arrested dozens of people since January at the same location for crimes ranging from shoplifting to robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.
1 Person Injured In Hit and Run Incident In Snohomish County (Snohomish County, WA)
Officials from Washington State reported that a man was arrested for causing several DUI hit-and-run car crashes early on Tuesday evening. Washington State Patrol was called, and troopers from there stated that they were also called to a five-car crash just north of 84th St S and Highway 9 in Arlington. Authorities have since declared that the suspect also caused this crash, which injured a 7-month pregnant woman.
Auburn Police recover shotgun, meth from man driving a stolen car with a child in the backseat
AUBURN, Wash. - Police recovered a loaded shotgun and meth from a man who was spotted driving a stolen car with a child in the backseat last Thursday. According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), detectives conducting emphasis patrols in the north side of the city spotted a suspicious vehicle with invalid temporary permits pull into a fast-food drive-through. When detectives approached the vehicle, they learned that the car was reported stolen by the King County Sheriff’s Office.
Woman shot, killed in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Monday night. Before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near the 4600 block of Southwest 320th Street. As officers searched the area, a 19-year-old woman with gunshot wounds was...
‘Multiple fatalities, serious injuries’ in crash on US 101 near Shelton
SHELTON, Wash. — A crash involving “multiple fatalities and serious injuries” blocked US 101 near Shelton on Wednesday, according to the Washington State Patrol. The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. The crash involved a dump truck and two passenger vehicles on US 101 near Wallace...
Abandoned Lynnwood pizza restaurant destroyed in fire
Emergency crews responded to a fire at the abandoned Alfy's Pizza building in Lynnwood around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported.
Father claims Orting man’s ‘biker buddies’ pressured teen to rob victim before killing
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Olympia teen who went missing under "suspicious circumstances" before being arrested for allegedly killing a man was charged in Pierce County Superior Court as an adult on Sept. 6. Gabriel Davies, 16, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and two counts...
Police seek information after remains belonging to Seattle woman missing since 1990 found
Seattle Police Department detectives are asking the public for information about a woman whose remains were found in March, more than 30 years after she went missing in Seattle. According to SPD, in late October 1990, 29-year-old Linda Moore was reported missing by her family in North Seattle. In March...
Brawl at Pike Place Market restaurant patio sparks safety concerns
SEATTLE — A viral video showed a brawl on the patio of a restaurant at Pike Place Market on Saturday. The man who started the fight is believed to have been homeless. Restaurant owners told KIRO 7′s Ryan Simms that similar incidents are a reality of having patio seating and it is happening as the city’s homeless crisis appears to be worsening.
Military couple has 2 moving trucks stolen; contents include 18 firearms
FIFE, Wash. — "Nearly everything we own, everything we've acquired over 40 plus years of our lives is gone," said Jeremy Yama, from his new home in Virginia. Two U-Haul trucks full of personal items, furniture, family heirlooms and 18 personal firearms with 2 sets of body armor, were stolen during Yama and his wife's move from Washington state in July.
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Pierce County (Pierce County, WA)
According to the Tacoma Police Department, a multi-vehicle collision occurred in Pierce County on Tuesday morning. The officials stated that a car and a Pierce Transit bus were involved in the collision. A car traveling eastbound on 38th Street crashed into the rear tire of the bus while taking a...
WA looks for answers as bike, pedestrian deaths hit 20-year high
The numbers are in, and we are not doing a good job behind the wheel when it comes to sharing the road with bikes and pedestrians. We have talked about how deadly 2021 was on our roads. 592 people left their homes and did not return, a 20-year high. 155...
Soil Inside Flower Pot Spontaneously Combusts, Sparks House Fire
Nobody was hurt in the fire, according to officials.
Rantz: King County refuses to jail dangerous suspects, still blames COVID
The King County jail is still turning down almost all misdemeanor bookings, citing King County Executive Dow Constantine’s COVID-19 restrictions. Every non-violent misdemeanor suspect — the type of quality of life crimes plaguing Seattle — gets a pass from jail time. Suspects arrested for car theft or...
Body found near Green River in Kent
The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near the Green River in Kent on Wednesday. A passerby told deputies they saw the body in the 25000 block of Frager Road. The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation to uncover the circumstances behind the...
Smash actress Megan Hilty’s pregnant sister, niece and brother-in-law are killed in horror plane crash in Seattle
ACTRESS Megan Hilty's pregnant sister, niece, and brother-in-law were killed in a horrific plane crash, according to reports. Megan Hilty - known for her role in NBC's musical drama Smash - lost three family members in the plane crash in Seattle, Washington, on Sunday, according to TMZ. The plane, described...
