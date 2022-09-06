Read full article on original website
The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Weekend, September 9 to September 11
There's something for everyone this weekend
Tickets on sale for the Polar Express out of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Tickets for the Polar Express out of the St. Louis Union Station went on sale Thursday. Ride the real train to the North Pole and see the Conductor, Santa Clause and his elves. The trip to meet Santa takes one hour, with trains departing at 4:30,...
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: August 2022
The month of August saw some thrilling new additions and unfortunate losses
Polar Express Tickets Available Now for 2022 Season at Union Station
Tickets go on sale today at 9 a.m. for THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride at St. Louis Union Station at www.stlpolarexpressride.com. The real train rides — a St. Louis holiday tradition — are rolling to the North Pole again to tell the magical story of a boy’s search for the real meaning of Christmas. The train rides begin at St. Louis Union Station on November 18 and continue through December 30, 2022.
Bye bye, Bread Co. | St. Louis-based café chain announces Panera rebrand for some locations
ST. LOUIS — Just like provel cheese, toasted ravioli, thin-crust pizza and gooey butter cake, referring to Panera Bread cafes as "Bread Co." is a hill that many St. Louisans would die on. But those living outside city and county limits might soon be forced to change their ways.
South City smoke shop becomes latest smash-and-grab target
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A business in south St. Louis was damaged during a smash-and-grab. The front window and security bars were severely damaged at the Discount Smoke Shop at Loughborough and Morganford in south St. Louis. At this time, it is unclear what was taken by thieves. In...
Vintage Market Days is a Unique Shopping Experience in St. Louis
If you are a fan of vintage upscale jewelry, clothes, antiques, and so much more then you can't miss the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis happening this month!. Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is set to kick off once again on September 16th and stay open through the 18th, and it is all happening on both floors of the St. Charles Convention Center at 1 Convention Center Plz St. Charles, MO 63303. So what exactly can you expect from the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis? Well, on their website they say...
Future of Fox Theatre still in balance as dispute carries on, trial looms
ST. LOUIS — The legal dispute over ownership of the Fox Theatre has dragged on, with parties fighting on points as detailed as inspections of the property. The Business Journal in March first reported on the fight, in which the theater's operator, Fox Associates LLC, is suing the owner of a large part of the property, Foxland Inc.
Rain is possible near St. Louis Tuesday with a dry week ahead
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – We’re not expecting any significant weather events this week but there may be some lingering rain today. There is still a slight chance for a shower to bubble up this afternoon, but the coverage and intensity will be minor with the vast majority of the region staying dry.
Felix’s Pizza Pub offers the biggest slice of pizza in STL
Felix’s Pizza Pub has been a mainstay in Dogtown for nearly 20 years. What is it that keeps people coming back? Well, it could be its enormous single slices – which are a quarter of an 18-inch pie – that it claims are the biggest slice in St. Louis. “People are pretty impressed when they get it on their plates,” co-owner Steven VanderKolb says.
St. Louis forecast: Sunshine Wednesday, wet weekend ahead
Ample sunshine is expected Wednesday through Friday. Another system will approach on Saturday at the same time more humid, tropical air returns from the south.
Big-ticket destination playground in the works for Brentwood
A multi-million dollar destination playground is in the works for Brentwood and could open as soon as next year.
Rash of car break-ins reported outside Central West End hospital
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A rash of car break-ins has been reported outside of a Central West End hospital. Wednesday morning, News 4 spoke to a woman who said several Barnes-Jewish Hospital employees had their cars broken into. Tanyi, a hospital employee, explained that this is the second time in less than a month that her car has been broken into.
What Are You Doing About It? Fill the Warehouse 2022, Drive-thru Pet Clinic, MOmentum Gala
ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. You can help keep parents on the job and kids in daycare during National Diaper Need Awareness Week. A 2016 study by the University of Connecticut found most families who rely on diaper banks are employed....
St. Louis Proud: The White Cottage
BELLEVILLE (KMOV) -- The White Cottage is famous for homemade ice cream. It’s been a Belleville landmark since at least 1947. News 4′s Steve Harris tells the story of The White Cottage in this version of St. Louis Proud.
STL Homes: A look at the fall housing market
ST. LOUIS — With the weather cooling off, many may be thinking of making a move this fall. We talk with two experts from Show Me Home and Berkshire Hathaway, who are partners with NEO Homes. They tell us what to expect when going to buy or sellinging a...
Meet Kristie! News 4′s pet of the week
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Kristie is News 4′s four-legged friend of the week. If you’re interested in adopting Rick from the Humane Society of Missouri, call 314-951-1562 or visit their website hsmo.org/adopt.
South St. Louis building on fire Tuesday morning
ST. LOUIS – A brick building in south St. Louis was fully engulfed in flames Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the 3800 block of South Compton in south St. Louis at about 5 a.m. It is unknown at this time what started the fire. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter was at the scene. FOX […]
Exotic dancer testifies in Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire trial
A woman convicted in the Sweetie Pie's murder-for-hire conspiracy testified Thursday, along with several other witnesses. Terica Ellis told the jury about what happened before the death of Andre Montgomery Jr.
3 fun fall events in Edwardsville to add to your list
Located just a short drive from St. Louis, Edwardsville, Illinois is bringing all the fall excitement with many fun events. Following a spectacular debut outdoor performance in 2021, Opera Edwardsville returns to Edwardsville City Park with a star-studded line up of guest artists. A musical program of operatic highlights and Broadway favorites will be performed by OE guest artists. OE welcomes sopranos Emily Birsan and Sofia Troncoso, mezzo-soprano Emily Fons, and Tenor Eric Ferring in performance alongside a special guest appearance in celebration of OE's fifth anniversary from OE's Artistic Advisor and Grammy Award-winning soprano, Christine Brewer.
