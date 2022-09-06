ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Polar Express Tickets Available Now for 2022 Season at Union Station

Tickets go on sale today at 9 a.m. for THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride at St. Louis Union Station at www.stlpolarexpressride.com. The real train rides — a St. Louis holiday tradition — are rolling to the North Pole again to tell the magical story of a boy’s search for the real meaning of Christmas. The train rides begin at St. Louis Union Station on November 18 and continue through December 30, 2022.
KMOV

South City smoke shop becomes latest smash-and-grab target

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A business in south St. Louis was damaged during a smash-and-grab. The front window and security bars were severely damaged at the Discount Smoke Shop at Loughborough and Morganford in south St. Louis. At this time, it is unclear what was taken by thieves. In...
KICK AM 1530

Vintage Market Days is a Unique Shopping Experience in St. Louis

If you are a fan of vintage upscale jewelry, clothes, antiques, and so much more then you can't miss the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis happening this month!. Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is set to kick off once again on September 16th and stay open through the 18th, and it is all happening on both floors of the St. Charles Convention Center at 1 Convention Center Plz St. Charles, MO 63303. So what exactly can you expect from the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis? Well, on their website they say...
FOX2now.com

Rain is possible near St. Louis Tuesday with a dry week ahead

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – We’re not expecting any significant weather events this week but there may be some lingering rain today. There is still a slight chance for a shower to bubble up this afternoon, but the coverage and intensity will be minor with the vast majority of the region staying dry.
feastmagazine.com

Felix’s Pizza Pub offers the biggest slice of pizza in STL

Felix’s Pizza Pub has been a mainstay in Dogtown for nearly 20 years. What is it that keeps people coming back? Well, it could be its enormous single slices – which are a quarter of an 18-inch pie – that it claims are the biggest slice in St. Louis. “People are pretty impressed when they get it on their plates,” co-owner Steven VanderKolb says.
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Youtube
KMOV

Rash of car break-ins reported outside Central West End hospital

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A rash of car break-ins has been reported outside of a Central West End hospital. Wednesday morning, News 4 spoke to a woman who said several Barnes-Jewish Hospital employees had their cars broken into. Tanyi, a hospital employee, explained that this is the second time in less than a month that her car has been broken into.
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: The White Cottage

BELLEVILLE (KMOV) -- The White Cottage is famous for homemade ice cream. It’s been a Belleville landmark since at least 1947. News 4′s Steve Harris tells the story of The White Cottage in this version of St. Louis Proud.
FOX2now.com

STL Homes: A look at the fall housing market

ST. LOUIS — With the weather cooling off, many may be thinking of making a move this fall. We talk with two experts from Show Me Home and Berkshire Hathaway, who are partners with NEO Homes. They tell us what to expect when going to buy or sellinging a...
KMOV

Meet Kristie! News 4′s pet of the week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Kristie is News 4′s four-legged friend of the week. If you’re interested in adopting Rick from the Humane Society of Missouri, call 314-951-1562 or visit their website hsmo.org/adopt.
FOX 2

South St. Louis building on fire Tuesday morning

ST. LOUIS – A brick building in south St. Louis was fully engulfed in flames Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the 3800 block of South Compton in south St. Louis at about 5 a.m. It is unknown at this time what started the fire. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter was at the scene. FOX […]
KSDK

3 fun fall events in Edwardsville to add to your list

Located just a short drive from St. Louis, Edwardsville, Illinois is bringing all the fall excitement with many fun events. Following a spectacular debut outdoor performance in 2021, Opera Edwardsville returns to Edwardsville City Park with a star-studded line up of guest artists. A musical program of operatic highlights and Broadway favorites will be performed by OE guest artists. OE welcomes sopranos Emily Birsan and Sofia Troncoso, mezzo-soprano Emily Fons, and Tenor Eric Ferring in performance alongside a special guest appearance in celebration of OE's fifth anniversary from OE's Artistic Advisor and Grammy Award-winning soprano, Christine Brewer.
