CBS Chicago

Neighbors call for speed camera at 'notoriously' dangerous Norwood Park intersection

CHICAGO (CBS) – Love them or hate them, speed cameras are meant to make drivers slow down.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza looked into where two new cameras could be installed soon, and broke down why neighbors are asking for them."I just feel like you're banging your head against a brick wall," said Lilian Kavanagh, of Norwood Park.She is begging the city to be proactive."We have kids on the school on the corner. We have to walk to school every day with them. It's a terrifying experience," she said.On March 18, a car drove into her neighbor's home. Months later, it's still...
WGN News

‘The best people’: Beloved Arlington Heights café owners die days apart

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Uptown Cafe is a treasured spot in Arlington Heights, well known for the delicious food, conversation, and owners Georgios and Georgene Avgeris.  “They were the loves of everyone’s lives,” said Dimitris Kavathas, Georgene’s brother. “Just enjoyable people to be with. Family oriented. No one can stop them.”  Thursday was the first […]
cwbchicago.com

Man fights CTA security, steals an Uber in the Loop

It’s hard to imagine a story that more fully captures Chicago in 2022 than this one. Police say a man got into a fight with a CTA security guard, then stole his Uber driver’s car and crashed it outside the Thompson Center on Wednesday morning. Then, he ran away and has not been found.
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint on SW Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking last August in the Marquette Park neighborhood. The 15-year-old is accused of taking a vehicle from a 33-year-old woman at gunpoint on Aug. 20 in the 6700 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, according to Chicago police. The...
iheart.com

WATCH: Chicago Woman Violently Attacked, Robbed In Broad Daylight

A doorbell camera located outside of a Lakeview-area home captured a woman being attacked and robbed at gunpoint on Sunday. According to WGN9, the incident occurred off of North Seeley Street in broad daylight just before 3:00 p.m. Locals were surprised by the incident stating that the area is typically "quiet."
fox32chicago.com

Man attempted to kidnap 5-year-old girl in Belmont Cragin: police

CHICAGO - A man attempted to kidnap a child in Belmont Cragin Thursday afternoon. Just before noon, a 5-year-old girl was walking alongside her mother on the sidewalk in the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue when an unknown male suspect followed the two of them. The suspect then engaged...
nadignewspapers.com

Susie’s Drive Thru on Montrose Avenue closes, as property being sold; 24-hour hotdog stand offered wide variety of milkshake flavors, had become iconic landmark on Chicago’s NW Side

Known for its hot dogs, fries and long list of milkshake flavors, Susie’s Drive Thru at 4126-30 W. Montrose Ave. in the Mayfair/Old Irving Park area has closed, and the property is being sold. Northwest Side resident and local historian Dan Pogorzelski said that he often brought friends and...
fox32chicago.com

Hit-and-run driver strikes 10-year-old boy on bicycle in Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A 10-year-old boy was injured in a hit-and-run Thursday morning in west suburban Naperville. Around 7:55 a.m., police say the boy was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Bailey Road and Coach Drive when a vehicle struck him. The vehicle fled the scene and was last...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago business says it can't coexist with 'Salt Shed' due to noise

CHICAGO - The Salt Shed, the new music venue at the old Morton Salt facility along the Elston Industrial Corridor, kicked off its inaugural summer concert series this past month to the delight of outdoor music lovers. But — there is a nearby production house with a very rich Chicago...
