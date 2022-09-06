Read full article on original website
Neighbors call for speed camera at 'notoriously' dangerous Norwood Park intersection
CHICAGO (CBS) – Love them or hate them, speed cameras are meant to make drivers slow down.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza looked into where two new cameras could be installed soon, and broke down why neighbors are asking for them."I just feel like you're banging your head against a brick wall," said Lilian Kavanagh, of Norwood Park.She is begging the city to be proactive."We have kids on the school on the corner. We have to walk to school every day with them. It's a terrifying experience," she said.On March 18, a car drove into her neighbor's home. Months later, it's still...
fox32chicago.com
'The Chi' actor Barton Fitzpatrick robbed at gunpoint in Chicago: report
CHICAGO - An actor, most famous for playing "Reg" on "The Chi," recently found himself in the middle of a truly terrifying scene. According to TMZ, Barton Fitzpatrick was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning in Chicago. The actor was a passenger in a car, when someone slid into the...
‘The best people’: Beloved Arlington Heights café owners die days apart
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Uptown Cafe is a treasured spot in Arlington Heights, well known for the delicious food, conversation, and owners Georgios and Georgene Avgeris. “They were the loves of everyone’s lives,” said Dimitris Kavathas, Georgene’s brother. “Just enjoyable people to be with. Family oriented. No one can stop them.” Thursday was the first […]
cwbchicago.com
Man fights CTA security, steals an Uber in the Loop
It’s hard to imagine a story that more fully captures Chicago in 2022 than this one. Police say a man got into a fight with a CTA security guard, then stole his Uber driver’s car and crashed it outside the Thompson Center on Wednesday morning. Then, he ran away and has not been found.
nypressnews.com
‘I haven’t slept’: Chicago veteran talks about being robbed at gunpoint; crime may be connected to others
CHICAGO (CBS) — Only on 2 — A Chicago veteran, robbed at gunpoint, tries to take matters into his own hands. But he’s now just left bruised and with a lot of questions. He’s wondering if he was attacked by the same crew caught on this video targeting a woman a mile away. He spoke with CBS 2’s Steven Graves.
Chicago fire: Firefighters battle blaze at commercial building in Auburn Gresham
Chicago firefighters are battling a blaze at a commercial building on the city's South Side.
fox32chicago.com
Car lands upside-down on sidewalk after crash on Chicago's Near North Side
CHICAGO - The driver of a Ford Explorer traveling north on Dearborn Street ran a red light early Wednesday morning and hit another car. Police say the Ford hit a Toyota Sienna traveling east on Ohio Street before rolling over onto a downtown sidewalk. The driver of the Ford fled...
fox32chicago.com
South Side steakhouse set to reopen after fire, looting shut it down in 2020
CHICAGO - A Roseland steak house is set to welcome back customers after a fire and looting shut it down back in 2020. The owners of the Ware Ranch Steak House have spent the last two years trying to get their business back up and running. Now, thanks to a...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint on SW Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking last August in the Marquette Park neighborhood. The 15-year-old is accused of taking a vehicle from a 33-year-old woman at gunpoint on Aug. 20 in the 6700 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, according to Chicago police. The...
iheart.com
WATCH: Chicago Woman Violently Attacked, Robbed In Broad Daylight
A doorbell camera located outside of a Lakeview-area home captured a woman being attacked and robbed at gunpoint on Sunday. According to WGN9, the incident occurred off of North Seeley Street in broad daylight just before 3:00 p.m. Locals were surprised by the incident stating that the area is typically "quiet."
Chicago police: Uber Eats driver carjacked at gunpoint on West Side
Three suspects carjacked an Uber Eats driver at gunpoint in the Little Village neighborhood Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.
Chicago residents on edge after woman was attacked in broad daylight in ritzy neighborhood
One Chicago resident is speaking out after a shocking video showed his neighbor being robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in a wealthy neighborhood as the crime surge continues. Bill Pollard joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the assault of the woman and how the community is coping with...
fox32chicago.com
Man attempted to kidnap 5-year-old girl in Belmont Cragin: police
CHICAGO - A man attempted to kidnap a child in Belmont Cragin Thursday afternoon. Just before noon, a 5-year-old girl was walking alongside her mother on the sidewalk in the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue when an unknown male suspect followed the two of them. The suspect then engaged...
Chicago buses migrants to Burr Ridge, mayor 'unhappy' village wasn't notified
While Mayor Gary Grasso said he will continue to welcome migrants in Burr Ridge with open arms, he said he would have appreciated a heads up that they'd be coming.
nadignewspapers.com
Susie’s Drive Thru on Montrose Avenue closes, as property being sold; 24-hour hotdog stand offered wide variety of milkshake flavors, had become iconic landmark on Chicago’s NW Side
Known for its hot dogs, fries and long list of milkshake flavors, Susie’s Drive Thru at 4126-30 W. Montrose Ave. in the Mayfair/Old Irving Park area has closed, and the property is being sold. Northwest Side resident and local historian Dan Pogorzelski said that he often brought friends and...
fox32chicago.com
Hit-and-run driver strikes 10-year-old boy on bicycle in Naperville
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A 10-year-old boy was injured in a hit-and-run Thursday morning in west suburban Naperville. Around 7:55 a.m., police say the boy was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Bailey Road and Coach Drive when a vehicle struck him. The vehicle fled the scene and was last...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago business says it can't coexist with 'Salt Shed' due to noise
CHICAGO - The Salt Shed, the new music venue at the old Morton Salt facility along the Elston Industrial Corridor, kicked off its inaugural summer concert series this past month to the delight of outdoor music lovers. But — there is a nearby production house with a very rich Chicago...
Deadly Loop stabbing stirs safety concerns for commuters amid recent trend of crime
A man died after being stabbed in the Loop Tuesday night, Chicago police said.
Southwest Suburban-Family Owned Pizza Restaurant Threatened By Inflation, Rising Costs
The owner of Little Joe's pizzeria in Chicago's southwest suburbs says that her restaurant was fortunate to make it through the COVID pandemic, but now the business is threatened instead by inflation and skyrocketing costs. Sue Vazquez said she’s doing her best to keep her doors open, but admits it...
