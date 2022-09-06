Read full article on original website
Related
2022’s Top 10 Bars in Wichita Falls According to Yelp
Looking for a good watering hole here in The Falls? Here’s a great place to start. Whether you’re looking for a place to just sit back and have a few drinks in a quiet environment or you want to cut loose and get loud with a rowdy crowd, there are plenty of options here in town.
newschannel6now.com
Child Care Partners introduce Baby Bowl for Texoma Gives
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texoma Gives takes off Thursday, giving residents a chance to support non-profits across the area!. The News Channel 6 team was joined by Executive Director Keri Goins from Child Care Partners to talk about their Baby Bowl, a fun twist on donating to their organization for Texoma Gives.
newschannel6now.com
How Texoma Gives supports nonprofits
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texoma Gives started at six a.m. Thursday morning and has become crucial to more than 200 nonprofits in the area. It’s easy for people to help their favorite nonprofit. In fact they never have to leave their house. It’s all done online, and if you don’t have a lot, don’t let that stop you.
newschannel6now.com
Meals On Wheels of Wichita County causes confusion
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Meals On Wheels has expanded its services and rebranded to Meals On Wheels of Wichita County, which caused some confusion for other existing and similar programs within the county. This specific Meals On Wheels is not associated with other service areas such as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One of Oklahoma’s Biggest & Best Airshows is Coming Back!
One of the biggest and best airshows is returning in 2022 with even more demonstrations, performances, displays, and historical aircraft. It's guaranteed to be a good time and you won't see a collection of planes and pilots anywhere else like this! Make plans now to attend the "Red River Thunder" airshow next month!
Hang On, Christian Dior Uses a Song About Wichita Falls for Perfume Commercials?
This is definitely one of those, the more you know things about our city I learned today. This is kind of stuff I love to discover about our city. Delving into a deep rabbit hole and I discovered some weird things today and it all has to do with this phrase. "As Falls Wichita, So Falls Wichita Falls." I heard about this a few years ago when I did a story on Wichita Falls songs.
newschannel6now.com
City of Wichita Falls praises IPR water system
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An investment made by the citizens and City of Wichita Falls in 2014 is paying off. City officials said the Indirect Reuse Project (IPR) system has kept us from entering stage one of the drought plan. Eight years ago, taxpayers in Wichita Falls saw their...
Wichita Falls residents celebrate the ‘unofficial’ end of summer
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Labor Day, the holiday that means it’s the end of summer. But the holiday actually began in the late 1800s and was designed to honor workers. While that’s still the case, some folks use the day off to enjoy some fun with family or heading to the pool to cool off. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel6now.com
Two arrested for Burkburnett Dollar Saver burglary
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Two people were arrested on Monday after a Dollar Saver in Burkburnett was burglarized. Burkburnett Police Department officials said they responded to three separate alarms at the Dollar Saver on Sheppard Road on Aug. 23, Sept. 2 and Sept. 4. After two of the alarms, officers reportedly discovered a window had been broken and multiple items had been taken.
newschannel6now.com
Fall-Like Front for the Weekend
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will remain rather warm by day but nice at night through Saturday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s with low humidity creating decent afternoon conditions. A strong front arrives Saturday night or early Sunday with a little taste of fall air for Sunday and Monday of next week. Rain chances at this time look rather low.
newschannel6now.com
LPD: Missing Lawton woman found after almost 6 months
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department posted a bit of good news to Facebook Wednesday morning, after Melody Tallmage, a missing woman, was located. Tallmage, a 50-year-old grandmother from Lawton, went missing almost six months ago on March 18, 2022. Luckily, Melody was located, however there is no...
newschannel6now.com
WFAFB celebrates 40-year anniversary
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Forty years. That’s the milestone the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank celebrated on Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Since 1982, the food bank has united communities to fight hunger with food, education and advocacy. Their help has provided meals to those struggling with food insecurity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel6now.com
Holliday ISD shows off security updates
HOLLIDAY, Texas (KAUZ) - Holliday ISD is partnering with a technology company called Novotrax to incorporate new security upgrades. This includes an app that allows parents to see where the bus is on its route. “There’s no way that I could sit in front of any set of parents and...
9/11 display coming to Sheppard Air Force Base
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A display in remembrance of the worst attack in American history will soon be here in Wichita Falls at Sheppard Air Force Base. On Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, four New York City Fire Department Firefighters will deliver a 3,000-pound remnant of twisted steel from the World Trade Center to Sheppard. It […]
newschannel6now.com
JOB OPENING: Meteorologist - MMJ
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - KAUZ, News Channel 6 in Wichita Falls, Texas is seeking a meteorologist to join our First Alert Weather Team. Our meteorologists are known for weather delivery that includes accurate forecasting, high energy and a sense of urgency in their weathercasts. This position covers weekend shifts, vacations by other meteorologists, and assist with severe weather coverage including storm tracker operations. This position will also include as reporter/MMJ, weather producer and other duties as assigned for all platforms.
kswo.com
Comanche County Free Fair 2022 kicks off Friday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Free Fair 2022 kicked off Tuesday, featuring children’s activities, entertainment, music, rides, shopping, food and attractions. The fair will take place at the Comanche County Fair Grounds Sept. 6-10 and is open to all Comanche County residents. Organizers planned a great list...
kswo.com
Woman charged with bringing drugs into Lawton prison
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Texas woman accused of bringing contraband into a Lawton prison has been arrested. Karina Martinez is charged with one felony count of bringing contraband into a penal institution. Investigators say on September 4, she delivered a small package containing drugs to an inmate at the...
Wild Pig Workshop held to combat growing population of wild hogs
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One of the biggest threats to farmers across the state is wild hogs, and over the years, the population has continued to grow. That’s why the Wichita County Texas A&M Agrilife Extension decided to partner up with Texas A&M Natural Resource Institue and held a Wild Pig Workshop today. “You know, […]
Elevated freeway repairs complete ahead of schedule
Officials with TxDOT said the project wrapped up earlier than expected, and all lanes have reopened.
Comments / 0