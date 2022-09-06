Child riding bike fatally struck by truck at Colorado Springs apartment complex

Colorado Springs police are investigating after a child was hit by a car at an apartment complex and died Monday afternoon.

CSPD was called to the 2000 block of Southgate Road around 2:50 PM after calls about an auto versus pedestrian traffic crash.

When they arrived at the scene, officers determined that a driver of a pickup truck was looking for a space to park when the vehicle struck a child riding a bike.

The driver and several others called 911 at the time of the accident and the Colorado Springs Fire Department, and American Medical Response arrived to treat the child with life-threatening injuries before transporting them to a local hospital.

Upon arrival at the hospital, the child died due to their injuries.

Due to the nature of the crash, the CSPD Major Crash Team responded to continue the investigation. So far there are no arrests and the identity of the driver and child have not been released.

This is a developing story and News Five will continue to update this story as new information is released.

