Barbershop offers free hair cuts, school supplies

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A local barbershop offered free haircuts to kids on Monday to help get them ready for a new school year. Tru Cutz Barbershop in Saratoga Springs gave students in Pre-K through 12th grade a free hair cut.

The shop has offered free hair cuts since the shop opened in 2016. They said they hope it will help students feel ready for a new school year.

“We wanted to make sure that no kid had to feel like they couldn’t go to school with that confidence and feel like they look their best and start their school year off the best way possible,” owner Lamont Washington said.

They will be giving free hair cuts from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. They are also providing free backpacks filled with school supplies.

