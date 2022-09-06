Read full article on original website
Columbia City Council discusses budget, motions to delay Water and Light projects
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council discussed several issues relating to the fiscal year budget 2023 on Tuesday night. Some of the issues included in this discussion were concerns over utility bills, water and light projects, complaints regarding outdoor concerts, and the planned development of a Dollar General store on 5905 E. St. Charles Road.
Columbia Public Works announces open house over traffic calming project
COLUMBIA − The City of Columbia Public Works department announced an informal open house meeting concerning a traffic calming project. Ridgefield Road, Ridgemont and Highridge Drive have been identified as streets with traffic operating at speeds that are higher than desirable according to the release. The meeting will be...
City of Columbia announces finalists for public works director
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia announced Thursday it has chosen three finalists for the position of public works director. The public works director is in charge of overseeing the designing, building, operating and maintenance of the City's streets, bridges, sidewalks, and parking infrastructure, as well as public transit. The...
Jefferson City Council to vote on new tornado recovery housing developments
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Council will hear presentations on three new housing developments in the area at its meeting Tuesday night. Council will hear from the Stronghold Housing Development, Oak Leaf Villas Housing and Eastland Housing Development. The council will then vote on resolutions to support low-income housing tax...
Lakeside Ashland soft opening begins amid safety concerns
BOONE COUNTY − Lakeside Ashland is hosting an open house Thursday at 6 p.m. before the venue's first documentary showing on Friday. The outdoor entertainment venue's soft opening has been pushed back several times. Lakeside Ashland's owner Nic Parks said the venue was supposed to be open for a full season by now.
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, September 7
Jefferson City Council votes to support new housing development. The Jefferson City Council voted 6-5 to support three housing developments. After three hours of heated debate, Mayor Carrie Tergin had to step in and break a 5-5 tie. The developments are now a continuation of Jefferson City's recovery plan after...
Boone County vaccine clinic appointments full due to high demand for COVID-19 booster
All available appointment times for the vaccine clinics hosted by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services for the COVID-19 bivalent booster dose are no longer open. Two additional clinics were added for Sept. 12 and 19 due to high demand, according to a tweet from the Health Department Wednesday...
Lawsuit on recreational pot in Missouri nears end
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lawyers for a Missouri woman suing to block a recreational marijuana ballot measure are panning the top state election official’s involvement. Cole County Circuit Judge Cotton Walker on Thursday heard arguments in the case. The case deals with voter signatures needed to put...
New campaign starts to get school named for Columbia women's rights champion
As the League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County marked its 103rd anniversary Tuesday, its members had another rallying point: celebrating the life of educator and suffragist Luella St. Clair Moss and promoting naming a school after her. The group’s annual picnic, held at Stephens Lake Park, included a brief...
Columbia soil collection ceremony marks anniversary of lynching
COLUMBIA - Community leaders and members of the public held a soil collection ceremony at the Boone County Courthouse on Wednesday. The event honored George Bush, a Black man who was lynched at the Boone County Courthouse on Sept. 7, 1889. The Community Remembrance Project of Missouri documents that Bush was arrested without investigation when a mob stormed the jail where he was held. The mob lynched Bush without intervention.
Jefferson City apartment fire ruled accidental
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Fire Department extinguished a structural fire in an apartment Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:50 p.m., fire personnel responded to a report at an apartment building along Monroe Street. According to a news release, the crew made an aggressive interior attack which quickly brought the fire under control.
Here's what you need to know: Thursday, Sept. 8
The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is urging parents to vaccinate their child against the flu early this fall, according to a Tuesday press release. The shots are recommended for children 6 months and older without any existing contraindications. Some children may need two shots, the AAP added, if they are less than 8 years old and have only received one or no flu shots prior to this year.
Moberly High School evacuated after fire alarms go off
MOBERLY - Moberly High School had to evacuate the building Thursday morning after the fire alarms were set off, the school announced on Facebook. At around 10:12 am, students and faculty were evacuated without knowing the cause of the alarm. The local fire department and school resource officer quickly responded...
Jefferson City man dies after boating accident on Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS — A Jefferson City man died after his boat went airborne Wednesday afternoon on the Lake of the Ozarks. Russell Rauba, 62, was driving a boat at the 5 mile marker when it hit a wake shortly after noon, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F. Upon landing, Russell collided with the boat, slid off the vessel and lost consciousness. According to the report, he was wearing a safety device.
Wrongful death lawsuit filed in Jefferson City woman's 2020 death
COLE COUNTY − The family of a woman who was struck by a truck and killed in December 2020 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Cole County. Julie Hentges, 50, of Holts Summit, was struck by a pickup truck near the intersection of Country Club Drive and Rainbow Drive in Jefferson City on the evening of Dec. 29, 2020, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Van-Far elementary student found with firearm in book bag Thursday morning
AUDRAIN COUNTY - The Van-Far R1 School District said an elementary student was found with a firearm in his book bag on Thursday. The school district sent out a letter to alert parents about the situation. Superintendent John Fortney said the incident happened on the bus Thursday morning. Fortney said...
Osage Beach Police investigating human remains found Thursday
OSAGE BEACH - Human remains were found underneath a boat dock in Osage Beach Thursday, according to a news release from police. Osage Beach police said they were called to 5020 Osage Beach Parkway at around 8:38 am. With assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Marine division, officers were...
CPD investigates shots fired incident on McKee Street
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a shots fired incident on McKee Street Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 5 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of McKee Street for a report of shots fired, according to CPD public information officer Christian Tabak. Multiple witnesses reported hearing gunshots...
MU receives $1.5 million grant for student support program
COLUMBIA - The U.S. Department of Education granted MU $1.5 million Tuesday to continue the Ronald E. McNair Post-Baccalaureate Achievement Program for the next five years. Originally established in 1989, the program presents students whose parents do not have graduate degrees and students from groups traditionally underrepresented in higher education with the opportunity to enroll in graduate studies.
Associated Press seeks ex-Missouri Gov. Greitens' child custody record
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Associated Press has joined an effort to get a sealed court record from former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' child custody case. The Boone County Circuit Court clerk on Tuesday accepted the AP's request to join The Kansas City Star's motion to make public the document outlining Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider's decision to move the case to Texas, where the former Republican governor’s ex-wife now lives.
