abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg deputies searching for hotel robbery suspect
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg deputies are searching for a man wanted for robbing a hotel employee last month. Investigators said the suspect went into the lobby of the hotel and reached behind the counter to take the clerk’s backpack. The bag contained personal items, financial transaction cards, and a firearm.
WLTX.com
Shooting anniversary has police asking for help
16-year-old Josiah Sanders, a student at Lower Richland High School, was shot and killed along the 1400 block of McQueen street in Columbia. No one has been caught.
Arrest made in August Broad River Road murder
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A 23-year-old man is in jail following a shooting that left another man dead just weeks earlier outside of Columbia. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that Taquarie Weathers had been taken into custody on Sept. 2 as a suspect in a shooting death that occurred on Aug. 20 at 3315 Broad River Rd. The address is that of the Widewater Square shopping center near St. Andrews Road.
manninglive.com
Police ask for information in shooting case
If anyone has information regarding the recent shooting at Manning Garden Apartments, please call the Manning Police Department at 803-435-8859 or the Manning Police Department anonymous Tip Line at 803-433-8025. Thank you for helping keep our city safe!
wach.com
Police arrest man after he barricaded himself in West Columbia residence
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Wednesday afternoon a man faced charges, after he barricaded himself inside a home. Officials say the man had a shotgun during a domestic incident. West Columbia police say the man’s girlfriend and her son were also inside. According to authorities, the boy called 9-1-1....
wach.com
Suspect charged with murder in deadly Broad River Road shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A suspect is now in custody after a deadly Broad River Road shooting, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Around 9:30 p.m. on Aug 20, deputies were dispatched to 3315 Broad River Rd for reports of a shooting. Once at the scene, deputies...
2 Laurens Co. detention center officers fired, charged
Two Laurens County Detention Center officers were arrested Thursday after they were accused of assaulting an inmate.
abccolumbia.com
A West Columbia man charged with attempting to exploit a minor
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A West Columbia man is facing charges after attempting to exploit a minor, accordingtothe Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s office says 24-year-old Christian Shumpert is facing charges after investigators say he solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex, encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material, and sent sexually explicit images.
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested after real estate agent fends off assailant
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 24-year-old Warrenville man is charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after he allegedly trapped a real estate agent. The incident happened Sept. 1 at an Aiken County address, according to deputies. The real estate agent was showing the home, and as she finished up, Brailan...
abcnews4.com
Suspect in King Street shooting released on $25K bond, put on house arrest
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Five people were left injured in a downtown shooting on the corner of Morris and King Street Saturday night. The injuries were not life threatening and victims were treated at a local hospital, police said. Two suspects- Tyvone Davis and a 16-year-old juvenile- were arrested...
wach.com
Gun owners may soon have to report lost/stolen firearms in the Capital city
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)-- On Tuesday, Columbia council members voted to approve the first reading of the Lost/Stolen Firearm ordinance, which would require people to report their firearm within 24 hours or face a $500 fine. "This is an effort to get the attention of the public," said Councilmember, Howard Duvall...
wach.com
Former Broad River correctional officer charged after submitting fake military orders
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A former SC Department of Corrections (SCDC) employee is charged with forgery after sending fake military documents to her employer. Officials have charged Andrea Green, 41, after claims that she submitted forged military orders from the NC Army National Guard to her HR Department in February 2021. The orders placed Green into Active Duty status, granting her leave from her position as an officer at Broad River Correctional Institute.
coladaily.com
Update: Richland County coroner identifies second UofSC victim found dead
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford identified the second victim found dead on-campus at the University Of South Carolina Friday around 8:30 am. According to Rutherford, the victim has been identified as Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville, SC. The first victim was identified as Anna M. Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC.
WIS-TV
Man missing from medical transport found safe
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a missing man has been found safe. Theodor Cooley, 53, was reported missing on Aug. 30 after traveling in a Colleton Co. Medical Center vehicle while in West Columbia. Cooley was found safe and in good condition. He was taken to...
wach.com
Former SC correctional officer charged with misconduct
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A former correctional officer at Wateree River Correctional Institution has been arrested and charged with misconduct in office. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Former Broad River correctional officer charged after submitting fake military orders. According to the SC Department of Corrections, Sarah Eileen Brady, 44,...
Sumter woman in critical condition, man arrested after shooting into residence
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter woman is in critical condition and a man is facing multiple charges after bullets from his gun struck her in the back. According to reports, deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office and EMS personnel responded to a call of shots fired at a residence on Muddy Water Lane. Arriving at the scene they found the female victim in her yard with a severe gunshot wound to her lower back. The victim was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition and, after stabilized, transferred to a hospital in Columbia for treatment.
Student from Greenville found dead on UofSC campus
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
abcnews4.com
Second body found at USC identified by coroner
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified a second body found at the University of South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 2. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville, SC. Officials say the body was discovered around...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs body found on UofSC’s campus; SLED investigating
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified one of two bodies found on the University of South Carolina’s campus. Coroner Naida Rutherford says Anna Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, was found dead Friday around 8:30 a.m. The coroner’s office has not released a cause of death but says they are working with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and campus police in the investigation.
wach.com
Power outage reported across downtown Sumter
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A power outage has been reported across downtown Sumter. The City of Sumter says utility crews are on site and working to recover as soon as they can.
