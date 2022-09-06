Read full article on original website
WTHR
Georgia family asks strangers to send 8-year-old boy birthday cards after no one comes to party
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When you're only 8 years old, it's nice to have reminders that you matter. That's what one Georgia family is try do for their son. Austin has had several birthday parties where no one has showed up. This year, his family is asking people from across the nation to step up.
New children's book is a dream come true for two Forsyth County women
(Forsyth County, GA) The publication of a new children’s book, Kiki Comes Home, is an exciting achievement for two Forsyth County women. Sharing the story was something the author, Laurel Hamby, had dreamed about for years. But for Ginny Hubbard, the book’s illustrator, the chance to work on her first illustration project at age 85 was an unexpected gift.
Dog dies in care of Cobb County pet hotel while family on vacation
MARIETTA, Ga. — A family’s dog died in the care of a pet hotel, and they want to know how it happened. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Leni was an affenpinscher, she was about 2 years old. She was the sweetest dog, probably the sweetest dog we ever owned. We miss her. I think about the way she died. It makes me sad,” said Chad Benton, the dog’s owner.
WJCL
Georgia woman sentenced for lying about military service, her 9-year-old child having cancer
A Georgia woman has admitted to pretending to be a veteran, a Purple Heart recipient and child cruelty. Gabrielle Beutler pleaded guilty to charges of forgery, false representation of a veteran and child cruelty Wednesday in Franklin County, Georgia. Beutler faced charges out of Franklin County and Hart County. The...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Georgia
Here's where you can find them.
“Not there to raise your children:” Police issue strong message for parents after brawl at mall
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A brawl between teens at a metro Atlanta mall prompted a stern message to parents from a local police department. Douglasville police responded to the Arbor Place Mall and Regal movie theater over the weekend. In a Facebook post Tuesday, the department cleared up rumors...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Authorities searching for 17-year-old who vanished Tuesday
WEST GREEN, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia need your help finding a missing teenage girl. Fairuza Hagains, 17, was last seen Tuesday in Westgreen. She is described as 5 feet 1 inch, 110 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. If you have any...
WJCL
New Georgia law combats saw palmetto berry thefts
BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Small saw palmetto berries are causing some big problems. They grow naturally in South Georgia and thieves try to steal them in the middle of the night. That's why one state representative introduced a new law. Jonathan Reed has owned Brantley Saw Palmetto for the...
Ga. drowning victim was key figure in trial that inspired “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil”
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia man who drowned has been identified as a prominent attorney involved in the court case that inspired book and film “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.”. Authorities said Deppish Kirkland died in a boating accident in Bear Creek on Lake Jackson...
‘We forgive you:’ Sister of man stabbed in Gwinnett front yard has message for brother’s killer
SUWANEE, Ga. — Loved ones of a man found stabbed to death in his front yard are struggling with how and why it happened. Matthew Jones, 44, was found Monday in front of his home on Ridge Oak Drive in Suwanee. Gwinnett County police have not identified a suspect or a motive.
Georgia woman left paralyzed after chiropractor visit starts recovery at Shepherd Center
A Georgia Southern University grad, who was left paralyzed after a visit to a chiropractor, has started her recovery at the Shepherd Center in Buckhead. After spending weeks at Memorial Health in Columbus, Caitlin Jensen has now moved to the Shepherd Center, where she is undergoing speech, occupational, physical and recreational therapy.
Georgia kidnapping victim rescued after handing bank teller a note: ‘Keep me safe’
A man walked into a Newnan, Georgia bank last week and handed the teller a note that said, “Keep me safe.” Now, two men are charged with kidnapping him. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident Wednesday, saying deputies responded to a Wells Fargo on Amlajack Boulevard and quickly stopped the suspects a block away. Their arrests were caught on body camera footage that was released to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday.
Poison ivy becoming more potent in Georgia
With all the rain in Georgia, be aware! Poison ivy is thriving right now due to the moisture and warm temperatures, as well as an increase in carbon dioxide in the air. Along with being more prolific, the vine is also becoming more potent here in Georgia. Ashley Frasca, host...
Alabama surgeon engaged in witness tampering after examining organs of late 7-year-old, lawsuit says
A Birmingham surgeon engaged in witness tampering after he examined the organs of a 7-year-old who'd died following a surgery he'd performed, a lawsuit says.
Veteran says he had a stroke inside DeKalb jail because deputies wouldn’t give him cancer drugs
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A veteran is claiming that he had a major stroke while being held in the DeKalb County jail after he was refused his cancer medication. He told Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes that he is innocent and will likely die in jail while he waits for his day in court.
‘Keep me safe:’ Man slips Coweta bank teller note saying he’d been kidnapped
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man who deputies say was kidnapped in Atlanta and taken down to Coweta County is safe after swift action by a bank teller. Coweta County sheriff’s deputies say that a man walked into the Wells Fargo bank on Amlajack Blvd. last week and slid a note to the teller that read “keep me safe.”
Royal Black Tie Wedding Serves Opulence in Atlanta, Georgia
Royal black tie wedding in Atlanta, Georgia serves opulence with extravagant decor, a lux cream & gold color story, and a private orchestra. Amanda & Sean’s royal wedding at the Four Season Hotel in Atlanta treated guests to a night of luxury! From being greeted at the elevator with champagne to being escorted into a grand ballroom draped in cream and gold silk, decorated with opulent floral arrangements of roses, calla lilies, and hydrangeas, and an aisle lined with romantic candles, their wedding was a stunning visual experience.
fox40jackson.com
Police called on Georgia college student trying to buy homeless man food: ‘I thought I was gonna get arrested’
A woman attempting to purchase food for a homeless man from a Popeyes store in Atlanta, Georgia, had the police called on her. Jo Ortega, a student at Georgia State University, said she was picking up an order for DoorDash at the Popeyes location last month when she saw a man who seemed hungry.
Family of missing Covington woman last seen leaving a pub pleads to public for leads in case
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — The family of a missing Covington woman, Yolanda Brown, is searching for answers when it comes to her disappearance. “There is a suspect, I believe, someone who followed her home,” said Joshua Doughty, Brown’s son. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol...
Georgia man stabbed to death in his front yard
SUWANEE — A 44-year-old Gwinnett County man was stabbed to death in the front yard of his home Tuesday morning. The victim has been identified as Suwanee resident Matthew Jones. At this time police say, a motive is not clear, and witnesses are asked to call Gwinnett police investigators...
