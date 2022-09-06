Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane Kay Is About To Make California's Horrendous Heatwave Even Worse
The hurricane, currently heading north along the Mexican coast, is expected to dump more scorching air on southern California.
Tampa Bay Times
Forecasters watching Hurricane Earl, 2 other tropical systems
Hurricane Earl has moved away from Bermuda and forecasters expect the storm to weaken by Monday, according to an update Friday from the National Hurricane Center. Forecasters are watching two other systems — one in the eastern Atlantic, the other off the African coast. Hurricane Earl was about 140...
Comments / 0