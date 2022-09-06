ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 12

Jacquelyn Welch
2d ago

This is so sad she had two little kids and trying to stay fit. I pray that the Lord give her family the strength to care on, In Jesus Mighty Name I pray 🙏

Reply
6
Tw Boegel
2d ago

All of the people laws, all of the weapons laws CAN'T and won't deter atrocious human behavior. Armies of law enforcing Can't protect you from someone with malicious intent.

Reply(1)
3
truthandjustice
3d ago

sad she was trying to stay active and exercise and a tragedy like this takes her

Reply
5
Related
WKRN News 2

Source: Body found during search matches Eliza Fletcher description

UPDATE, TUESDAY: Police confirm a body found Monday in Memphis is that of abducted teacher Eliza Fletcher, who was last seen jogging Friday near the University of Memphis. Tuesday afternoon, new details about the crime scene where Fletcher’s body was found were released. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A body was found in South Memphis Monday afternoon. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 dead, 5 not injured from shooting in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young man died during a shooting in Midtown early Wednesday. Memphis police said a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene on Lyndale Avenue. There were five others on the scene when the shooting took place, but they were not injured, said police. There...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
CBS 42

Two children shot in backseat of mom’s car in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged case of road rage ended with two children being shot and critically injured in Berclair early Tuesday. It was a night of terror for a Memphis mother and her two children. Witness Jose Cortez who said he watched minutes of mayhem erupt just after midnight along Macon Road. A shattered […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

VIDEO: Suspect in Eliza Fletcher’s murder cleaning car hours after abduction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– WREG has obtained surveillance video that shows murder suspect Cleotha Abston cleaning out his car hours after the abduction of Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher. The video shows Abston arriving at the Longview Garden apartments where his brother lives around 7:57 a.m. Friday morning, more than three hours after Fletcher was forced into […]
MEMPHIS, TN
webcenterfairbanks.com

Police confirm body found at crime scene in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A large police presence emerged in South Memphis where authorities confirmed a body was found. Multiple agencies are at the scene and the area is off by police tape. A police helicopter also hovered the area. There is no confirmation of the crime scene being...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliza Fletcher
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Women jumped at East Memphis bar, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for several women after three women were attacked on the patio of an East Memphis bar and grill. Three women sat on the patio of Soccer City 901 around 10 p.m. on Friday, August 26, and were then assaulted by another group of women, police said.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#The University Of Memphis#Memphis Police Department
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

New details surrounding the death of Eliza Fletcher released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are new details that were released surrounding the abduction and murder of Eliza Fletcher, court records show. On September 5, the Memphis Police Department (MPD), the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), ATF, Homeland Security, and The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Search and Rescue, searched for Eliza Fletcher near East Person Avenue and Victor Street based on data collected by the FBI just after 5 p.m., the affidavit said.
MEMPHIS, TN
The US Sun

Man arrested over kidnapping of heiress Eliza Fletcher served 20 years for shockingly similar abduction of lawyer

THE man charged with kidnapping over the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher was previously imprisoned for a similar attack, The US Sun can reveal. Cleotha Abston, 38, was arrested and charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and evidence tampering after the millionaire heiress was abducted while out on a run, Memphis police said on Sunday.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two teens critical after Macon Road shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital after a shooting early Tuesday on Macon Road near Gaisman Park, the Memphis Fire Department said. Police could be seen in the early morning hours focusing on a car with windows shot out. It appears two cars crashed. Memphis Police said that two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Man gets kidnapper’s gun and shoots him, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man kidnapped at a busy Orange Mound intersection was able to fight back and shoot his abductor. The victim said he was also shot in the hand during a struggle over the suspect’s gun. It happened late Wednesday night in the 2700 block of Lamar Avenue. The victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.
NEW MADRID, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy