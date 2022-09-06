Read full article on original website
Rangers pull two bodies from creek north of Albany, rescue injured hikers
On Aug. 19, Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers hiked into Wilcox Lake Wild Forest, in the town of Hope, to recover the bodies of two people who had drowned near the third set of falls on Tenant Creek. Rangers packaged the victims’ bodies onto litters and transported them...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Work Underway at City Intersection, Road Closure a “Major Nusiance”
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Reconstruction work is underway of the High Rock Avenue and Excelsior Avenue intersection with the goals of improving safety and traffic operations of a historically difficult intersection and connect the new trail on High Rock and Excelsior Avenue. “While this road closure is a major nuisance,...
WNYT
Washington County paving to cause delays
Tuesday night drivers in Washington County can expect to start seeing traffic slow down. Flaggers will be re-directing traffic on route 4 between Flat Rock Road in the town of Fort Ann and Seventh Avenue in the village of Whitehall. Crews will be paving the roads around 7 p.m. and...
WCSO: Six individuals involved in boating incident
Washington County Sheriffs responded to a boating accident on the Hudson river near Lock 6 on September 6. Police reported six individuals involved in this incident.
Sitterly Road Bridge reopens to traffic
The Sitterly Road Bridge in Clifton Park has reopened to traffic. The bridge closed in June to replace the existing bridge after a truck towing a trailer with a boom lift struck the overpass in April 2021.
WNYT
Boat stranded on rock ledge in Fort Edward
It wasn’t the way a boating trip on the Hudson River was supposed to end. The sheriff’s office was called Tuesday morning to a boating accident on the Hudson River. A 30-foot boat was heading north near Lock 6 in Fort Edward when the operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge.
adirondackalmanack.com
Two dead found in Tenant Creek, accidental drowning suspected
On Aug 19, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office notified Forest Rangers about two deceased subjects in Tenant Creek, Wilcox Lake Wild Forest. Ranger Thompson and Sheriff’s Office personnel responded. New York State Police (NYSP) interviewed the reporting party and confirmed the subjects were near the third set of falls.
Don’t take this listing for granite: Vermont Marble Co. building has hit the market for $799,000
The building was constructed in 1924 and sits on a 2.4-acre lot. A marble edifice is on the market for $799,000 in a state known for the beautiful stone. The property at 61 Main St. in Proctor, Vt., just north of the city of Rutland, was once the home of Vermont Marble Co., and the space offers a one-of-a-kind blank canvas on a 2.5-acre lot. The building itself is 28,128 square feet.
schenectadymetroplex.com
Metroplex To Demo/Clean-Up Blighted Sites on Van Vranken Avenue
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – The Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority today announced that it will provide $200,000 to fund the clean-up and demolition of multiple properties on Van Vranken Avenue in the City’s Northside neighborhood. The properties include the former Ritz Terrace at 1725 Van Vranken Avenue as well...
Pair nabbed in Bennington for alleged drug trafficking
A Nashua, New Hampshire man, and his alleged accomplice from Bennington, Vermont, were jailed on Wednesday after police said the duo trafficked drugs in their car.
Pedestrian struck, critically injured on State Street
A woman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Schenectady Tuesday night.
newyorkalmanack.com
Two Bodies Recovered From Adirondack Falls
The first of three waterfalls are reached by a 1.9 mile trail. From there two other falls are reached by an unmarked trail another 1.2 miles beyond the first falls. New York State Police interviewed the reporting party and confirmed the subjects were near the third set of falls. Ranger Thompson, Sheriff Abrams, and Deputy Sheriff Braunius hiked in and confirmed that a 24-year-old Kaydee B. Lyons from Albany and 28-year-old Matthew A. Bank from Scotia were deceased.
Pedestrian dies after State Street crash
The woman who was hit by a car on State Street Tuesday night has died, according to a Wednesday morning news release from the Schenectady Police Department.
WNYT
Ride-along shows what Gloversville cops face on frontline of opioid crisis
The opioid crisis is consuming Gloversville. Without a doubt, overdoses are one of the city’s biggest problems. For the men and women on the front lines in the Gloversville Police Department, it wears on them. It is stressful professionally and personally. 13 Investigates’ ride-along with the department made that...
wamc.org
Saratoga Springs workforce housing proposal takes a step forward
The developers of a proposed affordable housing development in Saratoga Springs are seeking approvals from the city, which faces a shortage of workers at a time of record employment. Housing prices have risen dramatically in recent years. The average price for a single-family home in Saratoga Springs is more than...
Home aide accused of stealing elder’s debit card
On Tuesday, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman accused of committing identity theft. The charges include making multiple purchases using someone else's debit card.
WRGB
Crimes of all types is up in Schenectady, according to new police data
Schenectady, NY (WRGB) — From murder to arson, new data provided by the Schenectady Police Department shows summer crime is up in the city. The data shows a comparison of crime from May 1st to September 4th from this year to last year. The data reported three murders in...
Amsterdam woman pleads guilty in 2021 Galway burglary
An Amsterdam woman pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Wednesday to first-degree attempted assault, in connection with a December 5, 2021 burglary and shooting on Jersey Hill Road in Galway.
Holy Cow! Chick-fil-A Announces Next Capital Region Location
It’s hard to imagine any other fast-food restaurant causing so much buzz. The fanatical hope surrounding this chain’s advance into the Capital Region has led to years of rumors, hoaxes, and false alarms. When the chicken giant announced its new location in Clifton Park, fans were overjoyed. Now...
