ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Work Underway at City Intersection, Road Closure a “Major Nusiance”

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Reconstruction work is underway of the High Rock Avenue and Excelsior Avenue intersection with the goals of improving safety and traffic operations of a historically difficult intersection and connect the new trail on High Rock and Excelsior Avenue. “While this road closure is a major nuisance,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Washington County paving to cause delays

Tuesday night drivers in Washington County can expect to start seeing traffic slow down. Flaggers will be re-directing traffic on route 4 between Flat Rock Road in the town of Fort Ann and Seventh Avenue in the village of Whitehall. Crews will be paving the roads around 7 p.m. and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren County, NY
Government
County
Warren County, NY
WNYT

Boat stranded on rock ledge in Fort Edward

It wasn’t the way a boating trip on the Hudson River was supposed to end. The sheriff’s office was called Tuesday morning to a boating accident on the Hudson River. A 30-foot boat was heading north near Lock 6 in Fort Edward when the operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge.
FORT EDWARD, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Two dead found in Tenant Creek, accidental drowning suspected

On Aug 19, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office notified Forest Rangers about two deceased subjects in Tenant Creek, Wilcox Lake Wild Forest. Ranger Thompson and Sheriff’s Office personnel responded. New York State Police (NYSP) interviewed the reporting party and confirmed the subjects were near the third set of falls.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
Boston

Don’t take this listing for granite: Vermont Marble Co. building has hit the market for $799,000

The building was constructed in 1924 and sits on a 2.4-acre lot. A marble edifice is on the market for $799,000 in a state known for the beautiful stone. The property at 61 Main St. in Proctor, Vt., just north of the city of Rutland, was once the home of Vermont Marble Co., and the space offers a one-of-a-kind blank canvas on a 2.5-acre lot. The building itself is 28,128 square feet.
PROCTOR, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
schenectadymetroplex.com

Metroplex To Demo/Clean-Up Blighted Sites on Van Vranken Avenue

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – The Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority today announced that it will provide $200,000 to fund the clean-up and demolition of multiple properties on Van Vranken Avenue in the City’s Northside neighborhood. The properties include the former Ritz Terrace at 1725 Van Vranken Avenue as well...
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Two Bodies Recovered From Adirondack Falls

The first of three waterfalls are reached by a 1.9 mile trail. From there two other falls are reached by an unmarked trail another 1.2 miles beyond the first falls. New York State Police interviewed the reporting party and confirmed the subjects were near the third set of falls. Ranger Thompson, Sheriff Abrams, and Deputy Sheriff Braunius hiked in and confirmed that a 24-year-old Kaydee B. Lyons from Albany and 28-year-old Matthew A. Bank from Scotia were deceased.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
wamc.org

Saratoga Springs workforce housing proposal takes a step forward

The developers of a proposed affordable housing development in Saratoga Springs are seeking approvals from the city, which faces a shortage of workers at a time of record employment. Housing prices have risen dramatically in recent years. The average price for a single-family home in Saratoga Springs is more than...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy