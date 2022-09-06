Read full article on original website
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
Timeline, map of Wednesday’s violent spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday’s violent crime spree spread across a large swath of Memphis and briefly bled into Southaven. We now know where and when each shooting occurred. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody and faces a first-degree murder charge, with more likely to come. 12:56 a.m.: A...
Memphis man’s home connected to mass shooting suspect
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— We are digging to learn more about the teen accused of a deadly shooting rampage that went from Memphis into Mississippi. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is no stranger to law enforcement. But Kelly is a stranger to the person now living at the Hitchcock Street house the teen may have once called home. […]
Germantown Police say one robbed at gunpoint in Saddle Creek
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown police are searching for a suspect who they say is responsible for an armed robbery at a bus stop near the Saddle Creek shopping center Wednesday night. Police say it happened at a bus stop near the corner of Poplar and Farmington around 10 p.m. The suspect demanded the victim’s wallet […]
foxwilmington.com
Chilling Surveillance Video of Suspected Killer Released in Kidnapping, Murder of Memphis Jogger
Chilling surveillance video shows 38-year-old Cleotha Abston while he was cleaning out the SUV he allegedly used to abduct a Tennessee teacher, according to prosecutors. The suspected killer was also spotted on surveillance camera driving in the Memphis neighborhood. Eliza Fletcher’s body was found Monday in tall grass behind a...
Two men wanted for terroristic threats on social media, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for two men accused of making terroristic threats against specific events in the city. According to police, the suspects, who are between the ages of 18 and 21, posted the threats on social media. The threats were made the same day as Wednesday’s mass shooting rampage across the city. […]
First victim in Memphis shooting rampage identified
► Latest on the Sept. 7 shootings in Memphis MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The first victim in a string of seven shootings allegedly committed by 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly on Wednesday was a 24-year-old father killed shortly after midnight, police said. Police and friends identified him as Dewayne Tunstall. Officers said Tunstall was visiting a friend named […]
actionnews5.com
1 dead, 5 not injured from shooting in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young man died during a shooting in Midtown early Wednesday. Memphis police said a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene on Lyndale Avenue. There were five others on the scene when the shooting took place, but they were not injured, said police. There...
Man dead after shooting in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead after a shooting in South Memphis Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to the shooting in the 900 block of South Parkway East at 4:35 p.m. Police said the victim was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene. Police have no suspect information at this time. If […]
Four wanted for armed robbery at West Memphis gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Four people are wanted after an armed robbery at a gas station early Wednesday morning, West Memphis Police said. Police responded to an armed robbery call at the Shell gas station on Petro Road at 1:47 a.m. Investigators said surveillance video shows three males, two of them armed with handguns, entering the gas […]
Man found shot to death at gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police confirmed that the fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the 900 block of South Parkway East near I-240 was related to a mobile mass shooting. Suspect Ezekiel Kelly went on a shooting rampage Wednesday, killing four people and injuring three others. Kelly...
Man dead after shooting in Mitchell Heights neighborhood, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after an overnight shooting in the Mitchell Heights area. Just before 1 a.m., officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the shooting in the 3100 block of Lyndale Avenue. A 24-year-old man was found and pronounced dead at the scene.
Woman injured after shooting near I-240 ramp
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is injured after a shooting on Norris Road near the I-240 southbound ramp Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the shooting at 4:36 p.m. The victim was shot and transported to Regional One in critical condition. They are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate. One minute before this shooting, […]
Collierville Police release video footage from Kroger mass shooting
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Almost a year has passed since a gunman opened fire at a Collierville grocery store, leaving 12 people injured and two people, including the shooter, dead. After the shooting, FOX13 Memphis requested the footage from police. Now, Collierville Police released the full footage from surveillance cameras...
Neighbors raise concern about blight where Eliza Fletcher’s body was found
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Many neighbors are concerned about the tall grass and vacant homes in the area surrounding the abandoned home where Eliza Fletcher’s body was found. The memorial outside of the South Memphis home where investigators discovered Eliza Fletcher grows. Angela Taylor, like many visitors from across the city who are heartbroken for the […]
Thief puts $1,000 of items in his pants: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for a man who they say stole more than $1,000 worth of items from City Gear on Third Street Monday afternoon. Police said the man put multiple items in his pants, carried them to his vehicle, and went back into the store to steal more merchandise. The total value of […]
Eliza Fletcher: What officials said about Memphis jogger’s murder case, suspect
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy along with Chief CJ Davis and other law enforcement officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding missing Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher’s abduction and death. “Today is a very sad day in the city of Memphis,” Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said. The body of Eliza Fletcher […]
Source: Body found during search matches Eliza Fletcher description
► UPDATE, TUESDAY: Sources are telling WREG that the body found Monday matches the description of Eliza Fletcher. However, a positive ID has NOT been made. WREG.com will be following this story all day. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A body was found in South Memphis Monday afternoon. Memphis Police said a body was found in the […]
actionnews5.com
Woman arrested, charged after fatally shooting man in eye, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested and charged a woman they say is responsible for the fatal shooting of a man in Raleigh that took place Sunday morning. Memphis police responded to a shooting call on Nam Ni Drive Sunday morning where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the left eye.
localmemphis.com
'This is no way for us to live' | Memphis mayor speaks about shooting spree
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland talked about the shooting spree that left several people dead on Wednesday. He discusses the suspect's criminal past.
