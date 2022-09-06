ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Chapel Hart Teases Live ‘America’s Got Talent’ Performance

Last month the Mississippi-born New Orleans-based trio Chapel Hart made some serious waves with their America’s Got Talent audition. The ladies performed “You Can Have Him Jolene” and received a standing ovation and a unanimous Golden Buzzer from the judges. That night, they solidified their chance to perform live for the show’s audience. This week, they’re finally getting to take the AGT stage.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’: Young Contestant Stuns Judges With Terrifying Performance

This season of America’s Got Talent is in full swing. We are deep in the live shows, and one young act stunned the judges this week. 10-year-old Harper gave an incredible audition, and fans were ready for more. She delivered a cover of Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits.” However, it wasn’t the cover that you would expect from such a small girl — it was a screamo cover.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sofia Vergara
Person
Simon Cowell
Person
Terry Crews
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Suffers Serious Injuries After Falling From Stage on Cruise Ship

Former America’s Got Talent contestant Hans recently got injured while on a cruise ship. The performer suffered from spinal damage due to the injury. Hans, aka Matt Gilbertson, was a quarterfinalist in season 13 of the competition show. He performs under the name Hans as a German accordion player. Hans was performing on a cruise ship when he fell 13 feet into the pit orchestra, per PopCulture.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Got Talent#United States
Taste of Country

‘American Idol’ Champ Just Sam Hospitalized, Down to 100 Pounds: ‘I Seriously Need Help’

American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known by her stage name Just Sam, turned to social media to reveal that she's been hospitalized and weighs just 100 pounds. As People reports, the 2020 Idol champion has been posting to her Instagram Story over the past few days, documenting her ongoing stay at an undisclosed hospital. Though Just Sam has not revealed the nature of her illness, she did post a picture of a scale along with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’s Sofia Vergara Posts Stunning Pics From ‘Modern Family’ Co-star’s Wedding

The hit ABC TV comedy series Modern Family may have come to an end, but the bonds the players made during the show’s successful run will never break. So, it’s no surprise that when one of the show’s stars, Sarah Hyland, tied the knot her Modern Family costars were there to celebrate. And, thankfully Sofia Vergara, one of Sarah Hyland’s former costars and current judge for the wildly successful talent competition series, America’s Got Talent was there to capture some of the wedding’s sweetest moments!
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Drake Milligan Reacts to Being Dubbed the ‘New Elvis of Country’

Season 17 of “America’s Got Talent” is in full swing, and the talent this season has been off the charts. One act, in particular, got compared to a huge star. Drake Milligan, a country singer from Fort Worth, Texas, made the judges and fans fall in love with him with his audition. Milligan sang onstage with his band and performed an original song, “Sounds Like Something I’d Do.”
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
DoYouRemember?

Simon Cowell Expresses Grief After Death Of ‘AGT’ Contestants

Throughout his career on television, Simon Cowell has crossed paths with many talented and hopeful contestants. Their stories do not end once the final buzzer goes off, and sadly some of those journeys end far sooner than anticipated. Recently, a former America’s Got Talent contestant, Nolan Neal, died, and Cowell has opened up about the feelings of grief that come with a loss such as this.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie

When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Posts Rare Photo of His Daughter

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is greeting us all on Sunday morning with a sweet photo of his daughter named Charlie. As you can tell, Charlie appears to be one cool, calm, and relaxed young lady in one of Dad’s cars. He’s pretty sweet on her, too. Take a look at what Mike wrote in the caption area of this tender photo. It’s enough to make your heart sing, too.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

555K+
Followers
60K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy