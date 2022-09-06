Read full article on original website
Related
Chapel Hart Teases Live ‘America’s Got Talent’ Performance
Last month the Mississippi-born New Orleans-based trio Chapel Hart made some serious waves with their America’s Got Talent audition. The ladies performed “You Can Have Him Jolene” and received a standing ovation and a unanimous Golden Buzzer from the judges. That night, they solidified their chance to perform live for the show’s audience. This week, they’re finally getting to take the AGT stage.
A Shocking Upset! Find Out Who Went Home on ‘AGT’ Results Night Two and Who Made the Finale!
It was the second night of results from the Live Show performances on Season 17 of America’s Got Talent featuring the new format: The 55 contestants were divided up into groups of 11 acts performing over five nights and from each night, only two will go through. The 11...
‘AGT’ Recap: A Golden Buzzer Winner Is Sent Home In Shocking Results Show
Eleven acts return to the stage after their qualifiers performances on America’s Got Talent. Only two acts will be moving on to the next round of the competition, which means 9 acts will be eliminated by the end of the night. If the fans don’t vote, their favorite acts go home.
‘America’s Got Talent’: Young Contestant Stuns Judges With Terrifying Performance
This season of America’s Got Talent is in full swing. We are deep in the live shows, and one young act stunned the judges this week. 10-year-old Harper gave an incredible audition, and fans were ready for more. She delivered a cover of Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits.” However, it wasn’t the cover that you would expect from such a small girl — it was a screamo cover.
RELATED PEOPLE
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Suffers Serious Injuries After Falling From Stage on Cruise Ship
Former America’s Got Talent contestant Hans recently got injured while on a cruise ship. The performer suffered from spinal damage due to the injury. Hans, aka Matt Gilbertson, was a quarterfinalist in season 13 of the competition show. He performs under the name Hans as a German accordion player. Hans was performing on a cruise ship when he fell 13 feet into the pit orchestra, per PopCulture.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Plans on Attending ‘Every Single’ One of Her Vegas Residency Shows
At the ACM Honors, Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin revealed he plans on attending 'every single night' of her upcoming Las Vegas residency.
Carrie Underwood Jumps on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Bandwagon, Looks Unrecognizable in Throwback Pics
Carrie Underwood is the latest celebrity to participate in the “Teenage Dirtbag Challenge” on TikTok. The social media trend finds participants sharing photos of themselves from their teen years set to the Wheatus track “Teenage Dirtbag.” The song was the lead single from their 2000 debut album. Check out Carrie Underwood’s entry below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘American Idol’ Champ Just Sam Hospitalized, Down to 100 Pounds: ‘I Seriously Need Help’
American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known by her stage name Just Sam, turned to social media to reveal that she's been hospitalized and weighs just 100 pounds. As People reports, the 2020 Idol champion has been posting to her Instagram Story over the past few days, documenting her ongoing stay at an undisclosed hospital. Though Just Sam has not revealed the nature of her illness, she did post a picture of a scale along with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."
‘America’s Got Talent’s Sofia Vergara Posts Stunning Pics From ‘Modern Family’ Co-star’s Wedding
The hit ABC TV comedy series Modern Family may have come to an end, but the bonds the players made during the show’s successful run will never break. So, it’s no surprise that when one of the show’s stars, Sarah Hyland, tied the knot her Modern Family costars were there to celebrate. And, thankfully Sofia Vergara, one of Sarah Hyland’s former costars and current judge for the wildly successful talent competition series, America’s Got Talent was there to capture some of the wedding’s sweetest moments!
‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Reveals How Howie Mandel Consoled Her After Simon Cowell’s ‘Unfair’ Rejection
Following her on-stage performance during “America’s Got Talent” Season 17’s live shows earlier this week, comedian contestant Lace Larabee recalled how Howie Mandel consoled her after Simon Cowell’s “unfair” rejection. PEOPLE reports that during Larabee’s performance, the “America’s Got Talent” judge hit his...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Drake Milligan Reacts to Being Dubbed the ‘New Elvis of Country’
Season 17 of “America’s Got Talent” is in full swing, and the talent this season has been off the charts. One act, in particular, got compared to a huge star. Drake Milligan, a country singer from Fort Worth, Texas, made the judges and fans fall in love with him with his audition. Milligan sang onstage with his band and performed an original song, “Sounds Like Something I’d Do.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Chicago Fire’: Did This Fan Photo Just Confirm Severide’s Season 11 Status?
The last season of “Chicago Fire” ended on a cliffhanger. One fan photo may have… The post ‘Chicago Fire’: Did This Fan Photo Just Confirm Severide’s Season 11 Status? appeared first on Outsider.
Simon Cowell Expresses Grief After Death Of ‘AGT’ Contestants
Throughout his career on television, Simon Cowell has crossed paths with many talented and hopeful contestants. Their stories do not end once the final buzzer goes off, and sadly some of those journeys end far sooner than anticipated. Recently, a former America’s Got Talent contestant, Nolan Neal, died, and Cowell has opened up about the feelings of grief that come with a loss such as this.
‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie
When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
‘American Pickers’: Danielle Colby Speaks Out in Cryptic Post Amid Mike Wolfe-Frank Fritz Feud
The stars of reality show “American Pickers” have been in the headlines recently. Between tensions between current and former hosts and health checkups, it has been an eventful few weeks. Danielle Colby, who is also on the show, gave a bright statement on finding a reason to laugh...
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Posts Rare Photo of His Daughter
American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is greeting us all on Sunday morning with a sweet photo of his daughter named Charlie. As you can tell, Charlie appears to be one cool, calm, and relaxed young lady in one of Dad’s cars. He’s pretty sweet on her, too. Take a look at what Mike wrote in the caption area of this tender photo. It’s enough to make your heart sing, too.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Leaves Fans Stunned Over Bizarre Pants Act
Unbelievably, we’ve already reached the live rounds of America’s Got Talent. That means that, following some extremely difficult decisions, some of the season’s best acts are about to head home. However, a day later, one bizarre pants act has fans wondering how the contestant even made it past the auditions.
‘The Voice’ Coach Gwen Stefani Sends Social Media Into a Frenzy With Sheer Dress Pics
While promoting her new makeup line, The Voice coach Gwen Stefani absolutely stuns her social media followers as she shares sheer dress snapshots. In her Instagram post, which features the images for the latest issue of LVR Magazine, Gwen Stefani declared, “Living my glam girl fantasy with LUISAVIAROMA.”. Gwen...
Outsider.com
555K+
Followers
60K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0