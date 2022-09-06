Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Officials: North Spokane house fire caused by smoking products
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Fire Department has determined the cause of this early morning house fire resulted from improperly discarded smoking materials that were left on the front porch. SFD says the people inside of the home were alerted to the fire when the front window broke due to...
FOX 28 Spokane
Firefighters knock down house fire in north Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Fire crews responded to a call for a house fire early Thursday morning in north Spokane on Walnut Street. According to the battalion chief on scene, when fire crews arrived they found the front of the house engulfed in flames. Two people were inside the home but made it out safely before fire crews arrived. No injuries were reported for either of the residents or any firefighters.
N. Spokane house fire started by improperly discarded smoking materials
SPOKANE, Wash. – No one was injured in an early morning house fire in North Spokane. The Spokane Fire Department responded to the home on Walnut St and Everett after a caller reported seeing an adult and child evacuating. People inside were first alerted when a front window broke from an exterior fire. A smoke detector was also activated when...
FOX 28 Spokane
Level 3 evacuations lifted for fast-moving Orin Rice Fire in Stevens County
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. – Level 3 evacuations, meaning “go now,” have been reduced to level 1, “be alert,” for the Orin Rice Fire in Stevens County, according to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). DNR said the fire had burned 110 acres as of Wednesday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 28 Spokane
Boys charged with arson for setting fires in park in north Idaho
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Coeur d’Alene police said three boys were charged with arson for setting fires at Bluegrass Park in late July. Officers said they responded to a fire call at Bluegrass Park the morning of July 29. When officers got there, they found the bark in the play area and part of the play structure was on fire.
FOX 28 Spokane
Huntington Park to close temporarily while Avista prepares to move rocks
SPOKANE, Wash. – Huntington Park will close Sept. 12 while Avista assembles a crane it will use to relocate rocks. The park will reopen when crane assembly is complete on Sept. 14, and the work area will be secured to protect the public. Large amounts of cobble and gravel...
FOX 28 Spokane
Crews respond to 10-acre fire on Fairchild Air Force Base
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – According to the Fairchild Air Force Base’s fire department, the fire burning within the exterior fence of the base is 10 acres. Right now, there’s no risk to life or property. Last Updated: Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. Fire crews are responding to...
Three boys arrested for starting fires in Bluegrass Park
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Police arrested three boys suspected of starting two separate fires in Bluegrass Park. Officers responded to Bluegrass Park on July 29 for a reported fire. Officers saw bark and a part of the play area structure on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished by officers and CDA Fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 28 Spokane
Level 3 evacuations in place for fast-moving wildfire in Stevens County
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. – The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said a new fast-moving wildfire is causing Level 3 evacuations. People living in homes near 1750 Orin Rice Road and Day Road need to leave immediately. FOX28 Spokane©
FOX 28 Spokane
Evacuations lifted in Seven Bays Fire near Davenport
DAVNEPORT, Wash. – In an update from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), evacuations for the Seven Bays Fire near Davenport have been lifted. Miles-Creston Road remains closed right now, but crews say it should reopen Tuesday evening. Last Updated: Sept. 6 at 2:45 p.m. Evacuations remained in...
State of Idaho Ramping up Wildfire Investigations; 2 Suspected Arsonists Recently Arrested
BOISE - The Idaho Department of Lands collaboration with the Idaho State Fire Marshall’s Office and other law enforcement on alleged arson fires has recently resulted in two arrests with another pending. Last week, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Priest River man accused of multiple counts of...
KXLY
Gusty winds, hot and hazy – Mark
Here are Your 4 Things to know for Wednesday’s forecast. A Fire Weather Warning is in place for some places in the Inland Northwest as we expect to see gusty winds later in the afternoon. We also see more smoke later before we head into a warmer weekend. We...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Investigators need help identifying body recovered from Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — Investigators are asking for help identifying a body found in the Spokane River earlier this summer. A paddle boarder reported seeing human remains around 5 p.m. on August 11 downstream of W. Rifle Club Rd. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered the body the next day.
Police investigating ‘significant collision’ in East Central
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a “significant collision” at E. 2nd Ave and S. Havana St in the East Central neighborhood. 3rd Ave, east of Havana, was blocked. Pacific and 2nd Ave at Havana was also blocked. Sprague Ave remained open to traffic. The roads are reopening now. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane man arrested in Colfax for assault and stolen car
COLFAX, Wash. – The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Spokane man for hauling a stolen car behind his vehicle. Deputies say 44-year-old Adam Phipps was arrested early Thursday morning after he was stopped for an equipment violation. While investigating, deputies found that the car Phipps was towing was stolen from Spokane County in 2021. Phipps was transported to the Whitman County Jail and booked on his Spokane County felony warrant and being in possession of stolen property.
KHQ Right Now
Huetter Rest Area reopens after limiting services due to sanitation issues
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Services were restored for the Huetter Rest Area Wednesday, after closure due to sanitation areas, according to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD). On Aug. 2, IDT announced it would be limiting the service at the rest stop, which lies between Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene. The...
KXLY
Grab an extra blanket tonight! Cool air is blowing in this evening – Kris
I think you’ll hear it more than once tomorrow morning; “It feels like FALL!” It’s not quite “sweater weather,” and I don’t think the furnace will click on, but it is going to get cool tonight. Lows will drop into the 40s in many locations, including Spokane. Cool air is blowing in behind a cold front that kicked up the dust around the region Wednesday. If you go to sleep with the window open tonight to take advantage of that cool down, you might wake up to the smell of wildfire smoke. A change in our winds will bring smoke into the region from the north overnight. Otherwise, expect sunny skies for Thursday with a high of 77. That’s average, but it will probably feel like summer is officially over.
KHQ Right Now
Boulder Mountain Fire remains 0% contained
CUSICK, Wash. - The Boulder Mountain fire has burned 1,210 acres as of Monday morning, according to a release form the Department of Natural Resources. It remained 0% contained. The fire is located in the Tacoma Creek and Boulder Mountain area, nine miles northwest of Cusick. It was first discovered...
FOX 28 Spokane
Girl hit by bus Friday evening remains in the hospital in critical condition
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A girl who was hit by a school bus after a football game on the evening of Aug. 2 remained in the hospital in critical condition Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. A release from the day of...
ncwlife.com
Spokane Valley passes on grant, wants electric vehicle 'reality check'
(The Center Square) – The Spokane Valley Council has decided not to apply for a state grant to plan an electric vehicle charging network out of concerns about additional costs and workload. The Department of Commerce announced $970,000 for local governments to use in support of the state’s transition...
Comments / 0