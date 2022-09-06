ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colbert, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Officials: North Spokane house fire caused by smoking products

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Fire Department has determined the cause of this early morning house fire resulted from improperly discarded smoking materials that were left on the front porch. SFD says the people inside of the home were alerted to the fire when the front window broke due to...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Firefighters knock down house fire in north Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Fire crews responded to a call for a house fire early Thursday morning in north Spokane on Walnut Street. According to the battalion chief on scene, when fire crews arrived they found the front of the house engulfed in flames. Two people were inside the home but made it out safely before fire crews arrived. No injuries were reported for either of the residents or any firefighters.
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane, WA
Colbert, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Boys charged with arson for setting fires in park in north Idaho

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Coeur d’Alene police said three boys were charged with arson for setting fires at Bluegrass Park in late July. Officers said they responded to a fire call at Bluegrass Park the morning of July 29. When officers got there, they found the bark in the play area and part of the play structure was on fire.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Crews respond to 10-acre fire on Fairchild Air Force Base

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – According to the Fairchild Air Force Base’s fire department, the fire burning within the exterior fence of the base is 10 acres. Right now, there’s no risk to life or property. Last Updated: Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. Fire crews are responding to...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Evacuations lifted in Seven Bays Fire near Davenport

DAVNEPORT, Wash. – In an update from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), evacuations for the Seven Bays Fire near Davenport have been lifted. Miles-Creston Road remains closed right now, but crews say it should reopen Tuesday evening. Last Updated: Sept. 6 at 2:45 p.m. Evacuations remained in...
DAVENPORT, WA
KXLY

Gusty winds, hot and hazy – Mark

Here are Your 4 Things to know for Wednesday’s forecast. A Fire Weather Warning is in place for some places in the Inland Northwest as we expect to see gusty winds later in the afternoon. We also see more smoke later before we head into a warmer weekend. We...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police investigating ‘significant collision’ in East Central

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a “significant collision” at E. 2nd Ave and S. Havana St in the East Central neighborhood. 3rd Ave, east of Havana, was blocked. Pacific and 2nd Ave at Havana was also blocked. Sprague Ave remained open to traffic. The roads are reopening now. This is a developing story.  COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane man arrested in Colfax for assault and stolen car

COLFAX, Wash. – The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Spokane man for hauling a stolen car behind his vehicle. Deputies say 44-year-old Adam Phipps was arrested early Thursday morning after he was stopped for an equipment violation. While investigating, deputies found that the car Phipps was towing was stolen from Spokane County in 2021. Phipps was transported to the Whitman County Jail and booked on his Spokane County felony warrant and being in possession of stolen property.
COLFAX, WA
KXLY

Grab an extra blanket tonight! Cool air is blowing in this evening – Kris

I think you’ll hear it more than once tomorrow morning; “It feels like FALL!” It’s not quite “sweater weather,” and I don’t think the furnace will click on, but it is going to get cool tonight. Lows will drop into the 40s in many locations, including Spokane. Cool air is blowing in behind a cold front that kicked up the dust around the region Wednesday. If you go to sleep with the window open tonight to take advantage of that cool down, you might wake up to the smell of wildfire smoke. A change in our winds will bring smoke into the region from the north overnight. Otherwise, expect sunny skies for Thursday with a high of 77. That’s average, but it will probably feel like summer is officially over.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Boulder Mountain Fire remains 0% contained

CUSICK, Wash. - The Boulder Mountain fire has burned 1,210 acres as of Monday morning, according to a release form the Department of Natural Resources. It remained 0% contained. The fire is located in the Tacoma Creek and Boulder Mountain area, nine miles northwest of Cusick. It was first discovered...

