Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNYT
Man hurt after car goes over embankment in Berkshire County
CLARKSBURG – A Pittsfield man is recovering after his car fell nearly 100 feet over an embankment in Clarksburg. The call came in around 6:30 Thursday morning. Clarksburg police say a car was traveling west on Route 2, when driver Richard Wright got to the hairpin turn, his car went into the parking lot of the Golden Eagle Restaurant. His car became stuck between the guardrail and another truck.
westernmassnews.com
16-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle on College Highway in Southwick
SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Southwick responded to College Highway near Jared Lane Wednesday night after a 16-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. According to Southwick Police, the call came in at 8:42 p.m. after being reported by an off duty fire lieutenant. Police told Western Mass News...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to 2-car accident on Sumner Ave.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Springfield Wednesday afternoon. Police said the crash, which involved two cars, happened at the intersection of Sumner Avenue and Abbott Street just before 12:30 p.m. No serious injuries were reported, however police are seeking...
westernmassnews.com
Southwick Police locate driver involved in hit-and-run of 16-year-old pedestrian
SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police have located the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run Wednesday night in Southwick. Southwick Police responded to College Highway near Jared Lane Wednesday night after a 16-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. According to Southwick Police, the call came in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Springfield Police looking to identify alleged shoplifter
The West Springfield Police is asking for the public's help to identify an alleged shoplifter.
westernmassnews.com
Heavy police scene reported at intersection of I-391 and High Street in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An active police scene has been reported at the intersection of High Street and the end of Interstate 391 in Holyoke Wednesday night. Our Western Mass News crews arrived just after 7 p.m. and saw several police cruisers and crime scene tape blocking the scene. Western...
westernmassnews.com
1 hospitalized after house fire on Wakefield Street in Springfield
Community effort underway to help Hadley Fire Dept.’s emergency response unit. A community effort is underway in western Massachusetts to help the Hadley Fire Department grow their emergency response unit. Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor discuss priorities for western Mass. Updated: 6 hours ago. Western Mass News took questions...
Easthampton man killed after crash in Deerfield
An Easthampton man died after a two-vehicle crash in Deerfield Monday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Adams police searching for Walmart theft suspect
The North Adams Police Department is looking to identify a man that was involved in a larceny incident.
Police investigating a murder in the area of High Street in Holyoke
Police have closed a section of High Street and I-391 Wednesday night for an investigation.
Man pleads guilty to putting liquid into gas tanks in Southampton
A Winchendon man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to putting substances into gas tanks of several vehicles owned by women in Southampton and several other locations.
Counterfeit money used at Marshall’s in Springfield
Springfield police are looking for the public's help to identify a suspect who allegedly used counterfeit money.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Man Arrested for Alleged Road Rage Gunfire
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A Pittsfield man was arrested for alleged involvement in a road rage incident involving gunfire last week. On Aug. 31, the police responded to the incident on Cheshire Road near the intersection of Kittredge Road. It was reported that two vehicles were involved and the operator of one of the vehicles fired at least one round from a handgun.
1 person taken to hospital after Indian Orchard fire
Springfield firefighters worked Wednesday morning to control a house fire on Wakefield Street in the city's Indian Orchard neighborhood.
WCAX
New York woman dies after Vermont motorcycle crash
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a New York woman has died from her injuries after a crash over the weekend. Police say on Saturday afternoon, they responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle on U.S. Route 7 near Burrington Road in Pownal. Police say...
Victim identified in weekend shooting in Holyoke
The Hampden District Attorney's office has released the name of the person who was shot and killed over the weekend in Holyoke.
Massachusetts and New Hampshire men rescued from White Mountain cliff in June plead guilty to reckless conduct
A Massachusetts man and a New Hampshire man have pleaded guilty to charges connected to a reckless ascent of a White Mountain cliff in June, which required rescuers to navigate dangerously steep terrain to bring them down safely. The two men, both in their 20s, became trapped the afternoon of...
westernmassnews.com
Pittsfield Police make arrest in road rage incident
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield Police have made an arrest after a road rage incident took place last week. Officers were called to Cheshire Road on Wednesday for reports that a driver fired at least one round from a handgun. Police said that no injuries were reported and there was...
westernmassnews.com
Portion of Route 116 in Deerfield reopened following motor vehicle accident
DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Deerfield were called to Route 116 Monday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident. According to the Whately Police Department, Route 116 was partially closed Monday between Routes 5 and 10 and Sugarloaf Street while crews worked on scene. Police said that the...
Remains found in a heavily wooded hiking area in Lee, Massachusetts identified as missing woman Meghan Marohn
On March 29, 2022, 42-year-old teacher Meghan Marohn was reported missing from Lee, Massachusetts. Nearly six months later, the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office has announced Meghan’s remains have been found. Dateline featured Meghan’s case in our Missing in America series in May and spoke with Meghan’s brother, Peter...
Comments / 1