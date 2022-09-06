ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield, MA

WNYT

Man hurt after car goes over embankment in Berkshire County

CLARKSBURG – A Pittsfield man is recovering after his car fell nearly 100 feet over an embankment in Clarksburg. The call came in around 6:30 Thursday morning. Clarksburg police say a car was traveling west on Route 2, when driver Richard Wright got to the hairpin turn, his car went into the parking lot of the Golden Eagle Restaurant. His car became stuck between the guardrail and another truck.
CLARKSBURG, MA
westernmassnews.com

16-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle on College Highway in Southwick

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Southwick responded to College Highway near Jared Lane Wednesday night after a 16-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. According to Southwick Police, the call came in at 8:42 p.m. after being reported by an off duty fire lieutenant. Police told Western Mass News...
SOUTHWICK, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to 2-car accident on Sumner Ave.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Springfield Wednesday afternoon. Police said the crash, which involved two cars, happened at the intersection of Sumner Avenue and Abbott Street just before 12:30 p.m. No serious injuries were reported, however police are seeking...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 hospitalized after house fire on Wakefield Street in Springfield

Community effort underway to help Hadley Fire Dept.’s emergency response unit. A community effort is underway in western Massachusetts to help the Hadley Fire Department grow their emergency response unit. Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor discuss priorities for western Mass. Updated: 6 hours ago. Western Mass News took questions...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Man Arrested for Alleged Road Rage Gunfire

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A Pittsfield man was arrested for alleged involvement in a road rage incident involving gunfire last week. On Aug. 31, the police responded to the incident on Cheshire Road near the intersection of Kittredge Road. It was reported that two vehicles were involved and the operator of one of the vehicles fired at least one round from a handgun.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WCAX

New York woman dies after Vermont motorcycle crash

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a New York woman has died from her injuries after a crash over the weekend. Police say on Saturday afternoon, they responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle on U.S. Route 7 near Burrington Road in Pownal. Police say...
POWNAL, VT
westernmassnews.com

Pittsfield Police make arrest in road rage incident

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield Police have made an arrest after a road rage incident took place last week. Officers were called to Cheshire Road on Wednesday for reports that a driver fired at least one round from a handgun. Police said that no injuries were reported and there was...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Portion of Route 116 in Deerfield reopened following motor vehicle accident

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Deerfield were called to Route 116 Monday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident. According to the Whately Police Department, Route 116 was partially closed Monday between Routes 5 and 10 and Sugarloaf Street while crews worked on scene. Police said that the...
DEERFIELD, MA

