Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Air Force Academy Planetarium Fall 2022 Schedule and New Reservation SystemColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Johns Hopkins, cannabis advocacy group discover medical marijuana health benefitsMargaret JacksonColorado Springs, CO
Baby Goats, Puppies, Yoga, and Brews - the Quintessential Colorado ExperienceColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Discover 8 unique DougCo Air B and Bs perfect for staycationsNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Colorado Springs Food Truck Featured on "Good Morning America"Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
Colorado Daily
CU Buffs football notes: Air Force toughness, discipline present challenges
Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun is impressed any time his program can win a football game. “We’re a tiny school,” Calhoun said during a media event in Denver last month. “How many students are you really going to find that have a 1240 PSAT or a 27 ACT and can still kind of get in the mix a little bit on the football part of it? That’s our challenge. And it’s a huge challenge.
Air Force football players aware of, but dismissive of, large point spread against Colorado
Incoming cadets must turn in their cellphones when they arrive for basic training and, with the exception of written correspondence, go dark to the world for roughly six weeks. After that, however, news reaches those at the Air Force Academy just like everywhere else. So, yes, the Falcons are well...
Colorado Daily
CU Buffs football notes: In-game adjustments key in matchup with Air Force
Facing a talented and disciplined Air Force team will present quite a challenge for the Colorado football players this week. CU’s coaches are going to get tested, too. In Friday’s season opener, the Buffs were routed by TCU, 38-13. CU controlled much of the first half, but the Horned Frogs dominated after intermission, outscoring the Buffs 31-7.
Air Force, Colorado football fans 'strongly encouraged' with recommended traffic route
The Air Force Academy is advising traffic to enter the south gate for Saturday’s football game between the Falcons and Colorado. This will be the first meeting between the in-state rivals in Falcon Stadium since 1974 and the academy is expecting more than 40,000 in attendance for the 1:30 p.m. game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Daily
Ceal Barry tabbed for keynote speech at CU Buffs’ 50th anniversary celebration of Title IX
Ceal Barry never shied from the idea she was coaching her players to compete in life as much as on the basketball floor. Colorado’s legendary women’s basketball coach, who later moved into athletics administration, was one of the trailblazers in the rise of women’s NCAA sports. Given...
Rockies Win In Final Regular Season Home Game
In their final home game of the 2022 regular season, the Rockies take a 14-10 win over the Rocky Mountain Vibes.
Colorado Daily
Biff Warren to join Boulder County Business Hall of Fame
Most lawyers pride themselves on making an impact at the courthouse. While that may be true for Bruce “Biff” Warren, a principal at Warren, Carlson & Moore LLP in Niwot, Warren also was so outstanding in another field that they named the field after him — the Biff Warren Baseball Complex on Nimbus Road in Niwot, where Warren has coached youth baseball.
Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado
A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
RELATED PEOPLE
Estes Park Trail Gazette
PHOTOS: Saying goodbye to Mount Evans
Labor Day marked the end of the 2022 season for driving to the top of Mount Evans. Although the road to Summit Lake stays open until early or mid-October depending upon weather, the only way to reach the peak now is by foot or bike. To put that in perspective, the hike to the top is about six miles roundtrip with a 2,113 elevation gain from Summit Lake or an 11-mile roundtrip bike ride along the Mount Evans Scenic Byway from Summit Lake to the parking lot near the peak.
30-degree temperature drop coming to Denver
Record-breaking heat has settled in to the Denver metro area, sending highs to near 100 degrees.
Colorado brings back 10 community vaccination sites for new booster
With the arrival of new bivalent booster shots that target omicron subvariants of COVID-19, Colorado is reviving nearly a dozen community vaccination sites from the Front Range to the Western Slope.
Denver Used Car Dealership, Famous for Commercials, Closes After 40 Years
After four decades in Denver, one of the most-popular used car dealers has stopped operation. Their commercials were legendary. The company started out in 1982, and moved to the location everyone knew them for in 1992. Here we are, 30 years after that, that we find they've closed those doors on Federal Boulevard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Love Green Chile? You Need to Take a Trip to Chili Shack
I don't know about your household, but in mine, green chile is a way of life. Seriously. We put it on pretty much anything you can think of. Usually, when we plan on going out to eat, I am on the lookout for a place that can knock it out of the park when it comes to green chile.
Police: possibly more victims after soccer coach arrested
Police in Littleton have arrested a soccer coach on sexual assault charges. James William Bain, 72, was arrested on Wednesday. He faces five felony counts of sexual assault on a child and sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust. There are multiple victims in the case. Bain worked as a soccer coach with Colorado United/ Littleton Soccer Club for more than 30 years. He also served as chair president for many years. Bain stepped down from coaching in June. The Littleton Police Department is asking anyone with information on this case or anyone who believes they may have been a victim to call (303) 795-3896 or email Detective Goodman at cgoodman@littletongov.org.
Herod enters Denver mayor’s race as potential frontrunner
DENVER — Democratic State Rep. Leslie Herod, a champion of progressive causes in the state legislature, is entering the race for Denver mayor as a possible frontrunner in a crowded field. “I think we have the opportunity to continue to grow and go in the right direction, but we’re...
State, feds studying possible expansion of Bear Creek Lake
Water conservation is a hot topic as supply continues to dwindle, and a new partnership is exploring the idea of expanding a west metro reservoir to address supply and demand gap. The Colorado Water Conservation Board, Army Corps of Engineers and City of Lakewood partnered on a study to examine gaps in water supply and demand, as part of the Colorado Water Plan. The study looked at several different scenarios to forecast and address water supply gaps through the year 2050. The South Platte Basin, which serves the Denver metro area, Northern Colorado, and the northeastern plains, is projected to have a gap anywhere between 509,000 acre-feet and 835,000 acre-feet per year. The CWCB and Army Corps of Engineers chose Bear Lake because it has an existing dam and provides an opportunity to store more water at what the group calls a more reasonable cost. The study is examining whether an expansion can decrease the supply/demand gap, possible impacts to flood control, and environmental and recreational impacts. If deemed feasible, funding for expansion and enhancement of recreational areas and open space would be a large part of the project. There is no set timeline for the project. The feasibility study is ongoing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
iheart.com
Climber Fell Nearly 2,000 Feet To Her Death After Rock Snapped
A Denver woman fell nearly 2,000 feet to her death while trying to climb Capitol Peak in Colorado. The woman was attempting a solo climb of one of the most challenging mountains in the state when a rock she was using to pull herself up snapped, and she fell into Pierre Lakes Basin.
New retailers moving to Colorado Springs Airport
COLORADO SPRINGS — Travelers who visit the Colorado Springs Airport can expect an entirely new shopping experience with three new retailers planning to move in. Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist destinations across North America, announced on August 30 that it […]
CSP issues 11 speeding summons on I-70 in one night
Colorado State Patrol wrote 11 summons for people speeding through a construction zone on Interstate 70 in just a little over an hour.
Comments / 0