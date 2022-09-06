ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Trinity Health At Home closure leads to nearly 60 employee layoffs

By Paris Dunford, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair, Ryan Trowbridge
westernmassnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Uptick in chronic absences in several districts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -While school districts are working to close learning gaps that took place due to the pandemic, many are also facing a sharp decline in attendance over the past two years. A major factor in the number of students chronically absent has been the mandatory quarantine period for...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Easthampton CVS closed for roof damage

4RUN3′s running club met in East Longmeadow Wednesday evening to rally around Eliza Fletcher and participate in a run to raise awareness. Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor discuss priorities for western Mass. Updated: 8 hours ago. Western Mass News took questions to both the Democratic and Republican tickets to...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Trinity Health at Home layoffs begin Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Monday, nearly 60 Trinity Health At Home employees will be laid off. The job cuts were announced in July. In a statement, President and CEO of Trinity Health at Home Mark McPherson explained the reasoning for the job cuts. he said quote:. The COVID-19 pandemic has...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
West Springfield, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Springfield, MA
West Springfield, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: September 8

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno joined the community to celebrate the start of Glendi 2022, with a special Greek flag raising ceremony at City Hall. The Glendi Festival kicks off Friday. The event will be full of family fun entertainment and traditional Greek food, music and dancing at the Geek Cultural Center in Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield baby on road to recovery after liver transplant

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Earlier this year, a baby in Springfield was in need of a new liver and now, a match has been found. After nearly six months on the transplant list, Layla Cruz, now one year old, is home and on the road to recovery. “She was officially...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Ne Springfield#Business Economics#Hospice#Home Care#Layoffs#Health System#Wggb Wshm#Western Mass News#Trinity Health At Home
FOX 61

Where to get the updated COVID booster in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — Thousands of updated COVID-19 booster shots have arrived in Connecticut and are ready to be given to those who are eligible. FOX61 reached out to several major providers today and some started administering doses this week, including Hartford HealthCare. What you need to know:. The updated...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WSBS

What is the Coldest it Has Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?

Summer is becoming a distant memory as we look forward to autumn. Fall in Massachusetts, particularly the Berkshires is something that one shouldn't pass up. Take our beautiful New England foliage for example. It isn't uncommon for tourists and locals alike to take a drive over the weekend and check out the robust colors that the trees offer here in beautiful Berkshire County and throughout New England. Hopefully, the recent drought conditions don't hamper our leaf peeping opportunities this year. We'll keep our fingers crossed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

1 hospitalized after house fire on Wakefield Street in Springfield

Community effort underway to help Hadley Fire Dept.’s emergency response unit. A community effort is underway in western Massachusetts to help the Hadley Fire Department grow their emergency response unit. Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor discuss priorities for western Mass. Updated: 6 hours ago. Western Mass News took questions...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Jobs
WTNH

When could it snow in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke residents respond to uptick in violence in the city

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In Holyoke Thursday, Mayor Joshua Garcia teamed up with the Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni to address public safety concerns. This, after the fifth murder in the city this year, happened Wednesday night in the downtown area. “There’s a lot of safety concerns you got a lot...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

MGM Springfield to host Rock 102′s Mayflower Marathon

Western New England professor describes Queen Elizabeth’s legacy, impact on history. Queen Elizabeth and the British royal family have attracted the attention of people around the world for decades and her place in history is secure. Hampden D.A., Holyoke mayor address public safety issues. Updated: 9 hours ago. Hampden...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield starts free full-day universal pre-K program — among 1st in the state — as new preschool opens in Pine Point

Preschoolers were greeted by a barrage of brightly colored balloons and smiles as their parents dropped them off at Springfield’s newest early education enrichment center: Balliet Preschool. The school opened its doors for the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday morning, the first day of Springfield Public Schools’ new free universal full-day initiative for all 3- and 4-year-olds in the city.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
amherststudent.com

False Active Shooter Alerts Rattle Campus on First-year Move-in Day

Multiple false AC Alerts warning of a possible active shooter on campus were sent out on the afternoon of Aug. 26, first-year move-in day, inciting panic among members of the college community both on and off campus. The false alerts were caused by one of the college’s software vendors, which...
AMHERST, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy