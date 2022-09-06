Trinity Health At Home closure leads to nearly 60 employee layoffs

Read full article on original website
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence Carmela
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Uptick in chronic absences in several districts
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -While school districts are working to close learning gaps that took place due to the pandemic, many are also facing a sharp decline in attendance over the past two years. A major factor in the number of students chronically absent has been the mandatory quarantine period for...
TJO Animal Control in Springfield hiring event Thursday
Animal lovers are encouraged to apply at the Thomas J O'Connor Animal Control & Adoption Center in Springfield.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Easthampton CVS closed for roof damage
4RUN3′s running club met in East Longmeadow Wednesday evening to rally around Eliza Fletcher and participate in a run to raise awareness. Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor discuss priorities for western Mass. Updated: 8 hours ago. Western Mass News took questions to both the Democratic and Republican tickets to...
westernmassnews.com
Trinity Health at Home layoffs begin Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Monday, nearly 60 Trinity Health At Home employees will be laid off. The job cuts were announced in July. In a statement, President and CEO of Trinity Health at Home Mark McPherson explained the reasoning for the job cuts. he said quote:. The COVID-19 pandemic has...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: September 8
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno joined the community to celebrate the start of Glendi 2022, with a special Greek flag raising ceremony at City Hall. The Glendi Festival kicks off Friday. The event will be full of family fun entertainment and traditional Greek food, music and dancing at the Geek Cultural Center in Springfield.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield baby on road to recovery after liver transplant
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Earlier this year, a baby in Springfield was in need of a new liver and now, a match has been found. After nearly six months on the transplant list, Layla Cruz, now one year old, is home and on the road to recovery. “She was officially...
Massachusetts drought status after more than 2″ of rain
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with how the rain has an effect on the ongoing drought situation.
Will a truck stop in Chicopee be developed?
The Chicopee City Council will make a final decision on a controversial truck stop proposal Thursday night.
Where to get the updated COVID booster in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — Thousands of updated COVID-19 booster shots have arrived in Connecticut and are ready to be given to those who are eligible. FOX61 reached out to several major providers today and some started administering doses this week, including Hartford HealthCare. What you need to know:. The updated...
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
What is the Coldest it Has Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?
Summer is becoming a distant memory as we look forward to autumn. Fall in Massachusetts, particularly the Berkshires is something that one shouldn't pass up. Take our beautiful New England foliage for example. It isn't uncommon for tourists and locals alike to take a drive over the weekend and check out the robust colors that the trees offer here in beautiful Berkshire County and throughout New England. Hopefully, the recent drought conditions don't hamper our leaf peeping opportunities this year. We'll keep our fingers crossed.
westernmassnews.com
1 hospitalized after house fire on Wakefield Street in Springfield
Community effort underway to help Hadley Fire Dept.’s emergency response unit. A community effort is underway in western Massachusetts to help the Hadley Fire Department grow their emergency response unit. Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor discuss priorities for western Mass. Updated: 6 hours ago. Western Mass News took questions...
When could it snow in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
Is It Illegal To Flash Your Headlights To Warn Of Police In Massachusetts?
Sgt. Marc Maddalena from the Pittsfield Police Department was nice enough to join "Slater and Marjo" on Thursday morning to talk about speeding in the city. I polled the 95.9 listeners on what streets they think people speed on the most. The Poll Results:. 5. Valentine Rd. 4. Cheshire Rd.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke residents respond to uptick in violence in the city
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In Holyoke Thursday, Mayor Joshua Garcia teamed up with the Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni to address public safety concerns. This, after the fifth murder in the city this year, happened Wednesday night in the downtown area. “There’s a lot of safety concerns you got a lot...
westernmassnews.com
MGM Springfield to host Rock 102′s Mayflower Marathon
Western New England professor describes Queen Elizabeth’s legacy, impact on history. Queen Elizabeth and the British royal family have attracted the attention of people around the world for decades and her place in history is secure. Hampden D.A., Holyoke mayor address public safety issues. Updated: 9 hours ago. Hampden...
Springfield starts free full-day universal pre-K program — among 1st in the state — as new preschool opens in Pine Point
Preschoolers were greeted by a barrage of brightly colored balloons and smiles as their parents dropped them off at Springfield’s newest early education enrichment center: Balliet Preschool. The school opened its doors for the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday morning, the first day of Springfield Public Schools’ new free universal full-day initiative for all 3- and 4-year-olds in the city.
Springfield Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony moved to avoid conflict with funeral of long-term municipal employee
Springfield has changed the time of its Sept. 11 memorial ceremony to avoid a conflict with the funeral of Kevin Kennedy, the city’s retired economic development director and long-time aide to U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal. The remembrance event has been moved to 1 p.m., Friday, at Riverfront Park...
amherststudent.com
False Active Shooter Alerts Rattle Campus on First-year Move-in Day
Multiple false AC Alerts warning of a possible active shooter on campus were sent out on the afternoon of Aug. 26, first-year move-in day, inciting panic among members of the college community both on and off campus. The false alerts were caused by one of the college’s software vendors, which...
westernmassnews.com
Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor discuss priorities for western Mass.
WORCESTER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts primary has wrapped up, but now, the race for the state’s new governor and lieutenant governor is more defined as we head towards the November election. Western Mass News took questions to both the Democratic and Republican tickets to see how they plan...
