Artificial sweeteners can raise blood glucose - gut microbiome appears to explain

Read full article on original website
Related
Artificial sweeteners could cause diabetes, study reveals
Artificial sweetners could cause diabetes, new research has revealed.According to most recent data, an estimated 2.2 million people in the UK use artificial sweeteners 4 times a day or more. The sugar alternatives are also found in thousands of diet foods, such as fizzy drinks, desserts, ready meals and cakes, as well as day-to-day products, such as toothpaste and chewing gum.Although manufacturers have long claimed they have no adverse affect on the human body, scientists are now warning that some can alter consumers’ microbiomes in a way that changes blood sugar levels.Senior author Professor Eran Elinav, of the German National...
Some Artificial Sweeteners May Have a Not-So-Sweet Impact on Our Bodies
Just because an artificial sweetener has zero or very few calories doesn't mean there are zero (or very few) health consequences to consuming the sachet. A randomized controlled trial recently found that regular consumption of sucralose (marketed as Splenda) and saccharin (marketed as Sweet'N Low) can alter microbes in the gut and elevate the body's response to sugar. These non-nutritive sweeteners are presumed to be chemically inert, but that may not actually be true. The findings of the recent trial, conducted among 120 participants who identified as strict abstainers from artificial sweeteners of any kind, suggest that regularly consuming some zero-calorie sweeteners has...
Artificial sweeteners linked to increased risk of heart disease, study finds
Artificial sweeteners are linked to an increased risk of heart disease and “should not be considered a healthy and safe alternative to sugar”, according to researchers. The harmful effects of added sugars have been long established for multiple chronic diseases, leading food companies to use artificial sweeteners instead in a wide range of food and drinks consumed daily by millions of people worldwide.
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What is normal blood sugar?
Blood sugar, or glucose, is the main source of fuel for our body - keeping it in check is essential to our health.
Healthline
Amlodipine: How It Can Affect Your Liver and Fatty Liver Disease
Amlodipine is a medication that doctors prescribe to treat high blood pressure and reduce chest pain. Pharmacies in the United States fill. of amlodipine prescriptions every year. While taking amlodipine can be good for your heart health, some people may be concerned about its side effects, including potential liver damage.
Nature.com
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
nypressnews.com
Diabetes: ‘Superstar’ vegetable lowers blood sugar in minutes
“Obesity is also thought to trigger changes to the body’s metabolism These changes cause fat tissue (adipose tissue) to release fat molecules into the blood, which can affect insulin responsive cells and lead to reduced insulin sensitivity,” explains Diabetes.co.uk. Secondly, foods with a low carb content should slow...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nypressnews.com
Cancer warning: Popular drink equates to five to 10 cigarettes
The grim reality about cancer is that anyone can get it. That’s not to say that the risk is not modifiable. A range of lifestyle factors have been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Drinking a bottle of wine has been implicated in a way that causes some consternation.
FDA recalls millions of sleep apnea machines due to safety concerns
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than 17 million sleep apnea machines are currently being recalled due to safety concerns. These CPAP and BiPAP machines are from Philips Respironics. According to the Food & Drug Administration, the magnets in the mask can affect the function of the implanted metallic devices, such as brain stents, aneurysm clips, and pacemakers. The FDA says you can continue to use the products if you don't have implanted metal objects in your body. However, for those that do, the FDA has a list of next steps and recommendations, as well as a full list of affected devices, on their website at this link.
boldsky.com
Eating A Particular Type Of Cheese Could Help Prevent Osteoporosis: Study
Osteoporosis is the single major cause of bone problems in adults. It can affect anyone irrespective of gender; however, it is mostly reported in women. In addition, osteoporosis is a silent disease that is tough to detect. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, it is estimated that osteoporosis affects about...
Who Should Consider Getting The New COVID Omicron Booster And When?
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved updated booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna, targeting the most common Omicron variants.
12 steps to losing weight fast, according to the NHS
IF you've over indulged recently, then you might be feeling a little uncomfortable. While some people are happy in the skin they're in and are embracing their bodies, others might want to change their appearance. If you fall into the second category, then this might be in the form of...
Cantaloupe: Health benefits & nutrition facts
Cantaloupe is a tasty nutrient-packed melon that's low in calories.
msn.com
Banana Health Benefits Worth Noting That You Should Take Seriously
The banana is one of the one popular of our fruits that nearly went extinct due to Panama disease. The reason we almost lost the banana was because basically only one variety was grown since it was the most favorite type for people around the world. Fortunately, the agricultural experts studied the problem of how to adapt the banana for climate change and become more disease resistant. Otherwise, we could have lost more than just delicious banana taste, but the many health benefits that this one fruit provides.
studyfinds.org
Folic acid supplements linked to more COVID-19 infections and deaths
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Taking folic acid supplements could be a fatal decision during the coronavirus pandemic, a new study warns. Researchers from UC Davis have found that people with a folic acid prescription are nearly three times more likely to die from a COVID-19 infection than others. At the...
Medical News Today
How does high blood sugar (hyperglycemia) feel?
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. The human body naturally has sugar, or glucose, in the blood. The right amount of blood sugar gives the body’s cells and organs energy. An excess level of blood sugar is known as hyperglycemia.
scitechdaily.com
Fixing Knee Pain: New Cartilage Substitute Is Better Than the Real Thing
The team hopes to conduct clinical trials next year (2023). Some patients have tried everything to cure their knee pain, including over-the-counter painkillers, physical therapy, and steroid injections. However, their pain persists. Osteoarthritis, which affects 867 million individuals globally and is estimated to impact one in six of all adults,...
msn.com
Inflammation Relief That Can Help Ease Pain Fast
Being in pain is like torture since it takes over our lives. After all, it affects everything from how we feel physically as well as mentally through our emotions and dealings with others. Our natural defenses normally kick in to handle pain when our bodies are under attack or injured, but they also can turn against us due to diet, obesity, smoking to health conditions such as arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer. Though you may not be able to completely get rid of inflammation, here is some useful advice for tackling it when it flares up that could help ease pain faster.
Comments / 0