KJCT8
Cooler air on the way into Western Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Cooling has begun. We told it would be very small cooling at first, so our Thursday was still warm enough that record high temperatures were broken at both Grand Junction and Montrose. Slow Cooling Has Started. We’re still warm, but we’ve cooled enough to notice...
KJCT8
Record-breaking heat finally ends this weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The highest concentrations of smoke for our area arrived Wednesday morning. The sky was hazy and smokey, but the ground-level smoke diminished fairly quickly. The smoke will still be with us on Thursday, but the worst of it has passed. Slow and gradual improvements are likley through Friday.
KJCT8
Fruita author and landscaper renowned for work on crevice gardens
FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - A local author has a new book out on crevice gardening. Kenton Seth co-authored the book on this specific type of rock gardening that helps mountain plants grow anywhere by recreating the climate they thrive in. Seth and co-author Paul Spriggs saw a need to give...
CSP issues 11 speeding summons on I-70 in one night
Colorado State Patrol wrote 11 summons for people speeding through a construction zone on Interstate 70 in just a little over an hour.
KJCT8
Assessment begins on trash and trailers on state land east of Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New information as we follow up on a chunk of land east of Grand Junction just off I-70. It is owned by the State Land Board. And today the State Land Board, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, and code enforcement personnel started to contact individuals in the RVs east of the go-kart track on 29 Road in the north desert, and assess the trash situation.
KJCT8
Crews race to fire in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire crews are trying to knock down flames along the railroad tracks south of Orchard Mesa Cemetery along 26 7/8 Road. It is burning near railroad tracks and officials closed the railroad line and motor vehicle road while fire teams do their work. A plume...
KJCT8
KJCT GOING SOLAR
GRAND JUNCTION CITY SAYS IT'S AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT ADVISORY COMMITTEE...RECEIVED 30 APPLICATIONS FOCUSING ON HOUSING...HOMELESSNESS AND MENTAL AND BEHAVIORAL HEALTH. THE AMERICAN MUCKRAKERS PAC WANTS THE FEDS TO CHECK OUT ALLEGATIONS OF CORRUPTION IN GARFIELD COUNTY. Tina Peters Lawsuit. Updated: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:28 PM MDT. A DENVER...
112-Year-Old Grand Junction Farmhouse With Chicken Coop for Sale
This farmhouse in Grand Junction has five bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. The over 2,300 square foot house boasts views of the Grand Mesa as well as the Bookcliffs. There's plenty of space for relaxing and hosting parties in the backyard as there's a front and back porch, lots of patio space and an enclosed seating area. The farmhouse's backyard also has a shed and chicken coop too.
Move Into a Permanent Vacation Setting in Grand Junction Colorado
A Colorado dream home is one that helps make every day feel like a vacation. Coming home should be something you celebrate at the end of the day, especially if have made upgrades or modifications yourself. Today we are going to check out a 'permanent vacation' waiting off Patterson in...
Two Lost Hikers in Record High Temperatures
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office received a report about two missing hikers as Grand Valley Temperatures soared toward record high today.
KJCT8
Delta County going forward with massive solar farm project
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After losing to an initial divided vote, a large solar farm project is now going forward in Delta County. Guzman Energy has been given the go-ahead from the Delta County Commissioners to proceed with the Garnet Mesa Solar Farm project. In March 2022, the Delta...
KJCT8
RiversEdge West receives $10,000 for various riparian programs
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - RiversEdge West (REW), a Grand Junction-based nonprofit focused on restoring riparian (riverside) lands, has recently received a $10,000 grant from Alpine Bank to support REW’s coordination of the Grand Valley River Corridor Initiative and River Stewardship and Education Programs. The REW works to ensure...
KJCT8
Community Hospital breaks ground on new clinic in Palisade
PALISADE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Town of Palisade and Community Hospital will break ground on a new primary care and acute care clinic at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The new 6,700 square foot building will be located at 731 Iowa Ave., in the construction lot west of the Palisade Fire Station.
nbc11news.com
10th Annual Colorado West Pride Festival kicks off today
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado West Pride (CWP) is hosting the 10th annual Pride Festival from today, September 7, 2022, to Sunday, September 11, 2022. “For the last decade, Colorado West Pride has been promoting and honoring the LGBTQIA community on the Western Slope,” said Heidi Hess, co-director of CWP. “This festival is a culmination of our struggles and celebration for acceptance and equality.”
KJCT8
Mark Miller Behind Bars
KJCT8
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Regal Cinemas, Margaritaville at Sea cruise, milk nutrition
Local Auto Shop is Giving a Car to Someone in Need.
Antonelli's Advanced Automotive is giving a car to someone in need, but the deadline is soon.
KJCT8
Bivalent Booster now offered at Mesa County Public Health
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health is now providing a bivalent booster. The booster is available to anyone over the age of 12 that has previously completed their primary vaccination series or have gotten their last booster more than two months ago. The vaccine clinic will be...
eenews.net
BLM details plans for HQ move
The Bureau of Land Management plans to complete the relocation of its national headquarters back to Washington by next September, while most senior officials will be required to return to the nation’s capital by this December. BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning wrote in an email sent to bureau staffers late...
KJCT8
Colorado State Patrol mandated to equip all patrol officers with body cams by next year
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - A new law enacted in Colorado will require all State Patrol troopers to be equipped with body cameras by next year. Troopers in areas along the eastern side of the state were equipped Tuesday with the new body cameras. The CSP states that the Grand Junction area will see the cameras deployed sometime in December.
