ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KJCT8

Cooler air on the way into Western Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Cooling has begun. We told it would be very small cooling at first, so our Thursday was still warm enough that record high temperatures were broken at both Grand Junction and Montrose. Slow Cooling Has Started. We’re still warm, but we’ve cooled enough to notice...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Record-breaking heat finally ends this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The highest concentrations of smoke for our area arrived Wednesday morning. The sky was hazy and smokey, but the ground-level smoke diminished fairly quickly. The smoke will still be with us on Thursday, but the worst of it has passed. Slow and gradual improvements are likley through Friday.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Fruita author and landscaper renowned for work on crevice gardens

FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - A local author has a new book out on crevice gardening. Kenton Seth co-authored the book on this specific type of rock gardening that helps mountain plants grow anywhere by recreating the climate they thrive in. Seth and co-author Paul Spriggs saw a need to give...
FRUITA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Montrose, CO
KJCT8

Assessment begins on trash and trailers on state land east of Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New information as we follow up on a chunk of land east of Grand Junction just off I-70. It is owned by the State Land Board. And today the State Land Board, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, and code enforcement personnel started to contact individuals in the RVs east of the go-kart track on 29 Road in the north desert, and assess the trash situation.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Crews race to fire in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire crews are trying to knock down flames along the railroad tracks south of Orchard Mesa Cemetery along 26 7/8 Road. It is burning near railroad tracks and officials closed the railroad line and motor vehicle road while fire teams do their work. A plume...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

KJCT GOING SOLAR

GRAND JUNCTION CITY SAYS IT'S AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT ADVISORY COMMITTEE...RECEIVED 30 APPLICATIONS FOCUSING ON HOUSING...HOMELESSNESS AND MENTAL AND BEHAVIORAL HEALTH. THE AMERICAN MUCKRAKERS PAC WANTS THE FEDS TO CHECK OUT ALLEGATIONS OF CORRUPTION IN GARFIELD COUNTY. Tina Peters Lawsuit. Updated: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:28 PM MDT. A DENVER...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

112-Year-Old Grand Junction Farmhouse With Chicken Coop for Sale

This farmhouse in Grand Junction has five bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. The over 2,300 square foot house boasts views of the Grand Mesa as well as the Bookcliffs. There's plenty of space for relaxing and hosting parties in the backyard as there's a front and back porch, lots of patio space and an enclosed seating area. The farmhouse's backyard also has a shed and chicken coop too.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Said And Done#This Heat
KJCT8

Delta County going forward with massive solar farm project

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After losing to an initial divided vote, a large solar farm project is now going forward in Delta County. Guzman Energy has been given the go-ahead from the Delta County Commissioners to proceed with the Garnet Mesa Solar Farm project. In March 2022, the Delta...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

RiversEdge West receives $10,000 for various riparian programs

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - RiversEdge West (REW), a Grand Junction-based nonprofit focused on restoring riparian (riverside) lands, has recently received a $10,000 grant from Alpine Bank to support REW’s coordination of the Grand Valley River Corridor Initiative and River Stewardship and Education Programs. The REW works to ensure...
MESA COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KJCT8

Community Hospital breaks ground on new clinic in Palisade

PALISADE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Town of Palisade and Community Hospital will break ground on a new primary care and acute care clinic at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The new 6,700 square foot building will be located at 731 Iowa Ave., in the construction lot west of the Palisade Fire Station.
PALISADE, CO
nbc11news.com

10th Annual Colorado West Pride Festival kicks off today

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado West Pride (CWP) is hosting the 10th annual Pride Festival from today, September 7, 2022, to Sunday, September 11, 2022. “For the last decade, Colorado West Pride has been promoting and honoring the LGBTQIA community on the Western Slope,” said Heidi Hess, co-director of CWP. “This festival is a culmination of our struggles and celebration for acceptance and equality.”
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Mark Miller Behind Bars

GRAND JUNCTION CITY SAYS IT'S AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT ADVISORY COMMITTEE...RECEIVED 30 APPLICATIONS FOCUSING ON HOUSING...HOMELESSNESS AND MENTAL AND BEHAVIORAL HEALTH. THE AMERICAN MUCKRAKERS PAC WANTS THE FEDS TO CHECK OUT ALLEGATIONS OF CORRUPTION IN GARFIELD COUNTY. Tina Peters Lawsuit. Updated: 5 hours ago. A DENVER BASED JUDGE TOSSED INDICTED...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Bivalent Booster now offered at Mesa County Public Health

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health is now providing a bivalent booster. The booster is available to anyone over the age of 12 that has previously completed their primary vaccination series or have gotten their last booster more than two months ago. The vaccine clinic will be...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
eenews.net

BLM details plans for HQ move

The Bureau of Land Management plans to complete the relocation of its national headquarters back to Washington by next September, while most senior officials will be required to return to the nation’s capital by this December. BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning wrote in an email sent to bureau staffers late...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy