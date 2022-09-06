Read full article on original website
“18 goats detained.” SPD herd goats on the run
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Several goats escaped from captivity last Sunday sparking a neighborhood-wide “Goat-hunt.” According to a Springfield Police Department’s Facebook post, several goats were spotted in the middle of the road causing traffic issues. The photo shows SPD herding the goats toward a fenced-off area. “’18 goats detained’ isn’t something you hear every day […]
Aurora and Marionville PD face issues caused by homelessness
AURORA, Mo. — The Aurora and Marionville Police Department has received more calls recently about homeless people breaking into abandoned houses or buildings. “Being homeless is not the problem,” Police Chief Wes Coatney said. “The problem is when people commit a crime because they are homeless.” Coatney said Aurora and Marionville have about 10,000 people […]
Kait 8
FBI warns of increase in sextortion threats in northwest Arkansas
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - FBI agents say they have noted an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in the northwest Arkansas area. The FBI and local police in northwest Arkansas have received numerous reports of predators attempting to coerce young boys into sending sexual videos of themselves and then extorting money from these victims. Here’s how this disturbing scheme works:
KYTV
Nixa, Mo. man warns others about dermatologist shortage in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There is a shortage of medical specialists in the Ozarks. And in some cases, the wait for an appointment could take months. Mercy recently told a Nixa man needing to see a dermatologist his wait would stretch well into 2023. Al Michels, 78, said he had a growth on his head. His doctor referred him to a dermatologist at Mercy without an open appointment until the spring of 2023. He agreed to see a physician’s assistant, but even that’s a three-month wait.
KYTV
Springfield Runners’ safety brought to forefront after national story of jogger kidnapped and killed.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The national coverage of Eliza Fletcher, a jogger, kidnapped and killed in the middle of her early morning run is bringing runner safety to the forefront. And while safety from others is essential, there are many preventive measures runners need to take. “It’s important to run...
A Website says it found the Best French Fries in all of Missouri
Sorry McDonald's, while everyone loves your fries, they aren't the winners of Missouri's Best 2022 award for Best French Fries in all of Missouri. The winner of that award goes to a burger and shake place that is found in only one city in the state. French Fries are just...
Memphis kidnapping has runners on high alert in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The abduction and murder of the Tennessee teacher, Eliza Fletcher, has runners across the country on high alert. That’s also the case right here in the Ozarks. Fletcher was abducted during her morning jog. “Anytime anything happens nationally, it’s going to affect us here in the Ozarks,” said Lt. Mark Foos with […]
sgfcitizen.org
The Pierce City lynching that many forgot: Monett newsman has been tracking its history for years
PIERCE CITY – Into the inky blackness the train whistle screamed, its shrill call reminding those who heard it both where they were and that they were alive. “There,” in this case, was in the heart of Pierce City, a town just west of Monett, where a group gathered on August 19 — fire in hand and a common mission in mind. The focus of those gatherings, however, drastically differed depending on which August 19 they stood along the town’s main drag.
Three arrested for burglary; deputies say suspects lived at “illegal encampment”
The Greene County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested three people for stealing from a home on West Norton Road Tuesday.
sgfcitizen.org
Boomtown: Republic growing at a faster pace than Springfield
The town once known as “Little York” has grown to become Greene County’s second-largest apple. The Springfield suburb of Republic reports an 18-percent year-to-year sales tax revenue increase, a clear indicator of an economic boom underway in the second-biggest city in Greene County. According to the U.S....
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield, MoDOT will polish diverging diamond at U.S. 65 and Battlefield
One of Springfield’s key street interchanges with U.S. Highway 65 will be repaved in what will be the first maintenance project for a critical diverging diamond. Sept. 6, the Springfield City Council voted 8-0 to enter a cost share agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to repave the diverging diamond interchange at Battlefield Road and U.S. Highway 65. The total cost for the work will be $766,837.
KYTV
Community Partnership of the Ozarks and Unity of Springfield host an open house for cold weather shelter volunteers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Community Partnership of the Ozarks and Unity of Springfield will host an open house Thursday night to recruit volunteers for cold-weather shelters. During the winter months, several organizations open their doors for cold-weather shelters for the homeless. If you are interested in helping out, you can stop by the open house Thursday night at Unity of Springfield. When it comes to volunteer positions, there are a variety of options.
sgfcitizen.org
Second lawsuit filed to challenge new law advocates say criminalizes homelessness
A second lawsuit challenging the new Missouri law that criminalizes unauthorized sleeping or camping on state-owned land was filed this week in Cole County. Springfield-based nonprofit Eden Village filed the first lawsuit challenging the new law (House Bill 1606) last month, saying it violates the Missouri Constitution. The suit filed...
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: OZARKS DEALS - $25 Puzzle Project at Creative Escape Glass
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Art has never been more satisfying! Try your hand at glass cutting with the Puzzle Project at Creative Escape Glass. You can do the Puzzle Project for just $25 at the Puzzle Party this weekend, September 10th, from 10am-4pm. Reservations are required. For more information, visit:...
Recreational pot in Missouri: A judge will determine if it stays on the ballot
Whether the issue of recreational marijuana legalization will stay on the ballot is now up to a judge in Cole County, who has until Friday morning to file a judgment in the lawsuit.
KYTV
SPONSORED: The Place-Brew at the Zoo 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -We’re previewing this year’s Brew at the Zoo hosted by the Dickerson Park Zoo! For tickets and information, visit https://dickersonparkzoo.org/events/brew-at-the-zoo-prep/
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Walls facing federal drugs, weapons charges
A Lawrence County woman is currently being held in the Greene County Jail on behalf of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Jamie L. Walls, 38, was booked into the jail on Monday, Aug. 29. Walls faces six federal felony charges. According to the indictment filed against her, she...
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: Back to School with Premium Protein Steak Sticks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Cythia with Premium Protein is back to show us how you can turn their Steak Stick into a healthy and delicious snack for your child during or after school. The Steak Stick is now in 20 locations across the Ozarks. To find one near you, visit:...
New off-roading park coming to Branson area
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — TexPlex, an outdoor adventure park in Texas, is building an off-roading park six miles south of Hollister. “Hollister and Branson is a nice place,” Contractor Jason Shaw said. “It’s a good place to start a new business. There is already activity here.” TexPlex is building a 1500-acre park with around 15-20 […]
sgfcitizen.org
Pregnant woman, 19, thrown from bed of pickup and dies in crash
Kaylee Fields, 19, of Humansville, died Saturday night, Sept. 3, after she was thrown from the bed of a pickup truck where she was riding as a passenger, according to Springfield police. She was 4 months pregnant. Springfield police responded to a single-vehicle crash at Grant and Meadowmere, which is...
