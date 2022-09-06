ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludlow, MA

WSBS

What is the Coldest it Has Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?

Summer is becoming a distant memory as we look forward to autumn. Fall in Massachusetts, particularly the Berkshires is something that one shouldn't pass up. Take our beautiful New England foliage for example. It isn't uncommon for tourists and locals alike to take a drive over the weekend and check out the robust colors that the trees offer here in beautiful Berkshire County and throughout New England. Hopefully, the recent drought conditions don't hamper our leaf peeping opportunities this year. We'll keep our fingers crossed.
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: September 8

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno joined the community to celebrate the start of Glendi 2022, with a special Greek flag raising ceremony at City Hall. The Glendi Festival kicks off Friday. The event will be full of family fun entertainment and traditional Greek food, music and dancing at the Geek Cultural Center in Springfield.
Springfield, MA
Worcester, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: prediction of fall gas prices

Community effort underway to help Hadley Fire Dept.'s emergency response unit. A community effort is underway in western Massachusetts to help the Hadley Fire Department grow their emergency response unit.
westernmassnews.com

John Hancock ending sponsorship of the Boston Marathon

Community effort underway to help Hadley Fire Dept.'s emergency response unit. A community effort is underway in western Massachusetts to help the Hadley Fire Department grow their emergency response unit.
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Easthampton CVS closed for roof damage

4RUN3′s running club met in East Longmeadow Wednesday evening to rally around Eliza Fletcher and participate in a run to raise awareness.
Boston

Black bear population booms in Massachusetts

Black bears are roaming further east than ever before, as researchers work to track their startling numbers. In Massachusetts, black bears are seemingly everywhere. This year, bears have been spotted cooling off in a Pepperell koi pond, near a summer day camp in Wilmington, and on a major avenue in Lowell. One animal was even injured while trying to cross Route 495 in Middleborough before officials had to euthanize it.
westernmassnews.com

Local, federal authorities warning of ‘rainbow fentanyl’

4RUN3′s running club met in East Longmeadow Wednesday evening to rally around Eliza Fletcher and participate in a run to raise awareness.
NECN

More Cats Saved From Flood-Hit Kentucky Going Up for Adoption in Mass.

More than two dozen cats saved from part of Kentucky that's been devastated by flooding have been brought to Massachusetts to be adopted, local animal rescue groups said. The 26 cats were driven to Massachusetts by MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter on Tuesday, the organizations said. They'll be put up for adoption after a two-day quarantine.
westernmassnews.com

Voters brave the rain as Primary Day kicks off in western Mass.

Candidates for lieutenant governor seat face off for Polito's vacant seat. Your choices for Democratic lieutenant governor are Salem Mayor Kimberley Driscoll, State Representative Tami Gouveia, and State Senator Eric Lesser.
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Uptick in chronic absences in several districts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -While school districts are working to close learning gaps that took place due to the pandemic, many are also facing a sharp decline in attendance over the past two years. A major factor in the number of students chronically absent has been the mandatory quarantine period for...
westernmassnews.com

1 hospitalized after house fire on Wakefield Street in Springfield

Community effort underway to help Hadley Fire Dept.'s emergency response unit. A community effort is underway in western Massachusetts to help the Hadley Fire Department grow their emergency response unit.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

