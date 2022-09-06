Read full article on original website
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence Carmela
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
A Massive Underground Bunker Buried in the Holyoke Range Was Built For a Dark PurposeYana BostongirlHolyoke, MA
What is the Coldest it Has Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?
Summer is becoming a distant memory as we look forward to autumn. Fall in Massachusetts, particularly the Berkshires is something that one shouldn't pass up. Take our beautiful New England foliage for example. It isn't uncommon for tourists and locals alike to take a drive over the weekend and check out the robust colors that the trees offer here in beautiful Berkshire County and throughout New England. Hopefully, the recent drought conditions don't hamper our leaf peeping opportunities this year. We'll keep our fingers crossed.
Massachusetts drought status after more than 2″ of rain
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with how the rain has an effect on the ongoing drought situation.
Is It Illegal To Flash Your Headlights To Warn Of Police In Massachusetts?
Sgt. Marc Maddalena from the Pittsfield Police Department was nice enough to join "Slater and Marjo" on Thursday morning to talk about speeding in the city. I polled the 95.9 listeners on what streets they think people speed on the most. The Poll Results:. 5. Valentine Rd. 4. Cheshire Rd.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: September 8
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno joined the community to celebrate the start of Glendi 2022, with a special Greek flag raising ceremony at City Hall. The Glendi Festival kicks off Friday. The event will be full of family fun entertainment and traditional Greek food, music and dancing at the Geek Cultural Center in Springfield.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: prediction of fall gas prices
Community effort underway to help Hadley Fire Dept.'s emergency response unit. A community effort is underway in western Massachusetts to help the Hadley Fire Department grow their emergency response unit.
westernmassnews.com
John Hancock ending sponsorship of the Boston Marathon
RMV: Inspection sticker changes coming in November
Beginning in November, the Massachusetts RMV will be making some changes in regards to getting a new inspection sticker for your vehicle.
These Are the Top 10 Safest Places to Live in Massachusetts
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Is your town one of the safest places to live in Massachusetts?. When it comes to safety, Massachusetts ranks high as one of the safest states...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Easthampton CVS closed for roof damage
Black bear population booms in Massachusetts
Black bears are roaming further east than ever before, as researchers work to track their startling numbers. In Massachusetts, black bears are seemingly everywhere. This year, bears have been spotted cooling off in a Pepperell koi pond, near a summer day camp in Wilmington, and on a major avenue in Lowell. One animal was even injured while trying to cross Route 495 in Middleborough before officials had to euthanize it.
westernmassnews.com
Local, federal authorities warning of ‘rainbow fentanyl’
NECN
More Cats Saved From Flood-Hit Kentucky Going Up for Adoption in Mass.
More than two dozen cats saved from part of Kentucky that's been devastated by flooding have been brought to Massachusetts to be adopted, local animal rescue groups said. The 26 cats were driven to Massachusetts by MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter on Tuesday, the organizations said. They'll be put up for adoption after a two-day quarantine.
It’s Apple Picking Season, But This Apple is Actually Illegal in Massachusetts
With Labor Day Weekend behind us, Massachusetts residents are fully embracing the fall season. Those of us who live in western Massachusetts, specifically in The Berkshires know that this is a truly magical time of year to live in the mountains. Over 2.6 million people visit The Berkshires annually and a large portion of those folks pass through during the Fall season.
When could RI see its first measurable snowfall?
It might be the furthest thing from everyone's minds, but snow will eventually make its way to Rhode Island.
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
westernmassnews.com
Voters brave the rain as Primary Day kicks off in western Mass.
Candidates for lieutenant governor seat face off for Polito’s vacant seat. Your choices for Democratic lieutenant governor are Salem Mayor Kimberley Driscoll, State Representative Tami Gouveia, and State Senator Eric Lesser. Town by Town: farmers market, sign language classes, and virtual art exhibit. Updated: 4 hours ago. Western Mass...
Two-day rainstorm soaks Worcester, but nothing compared to Douglas
WORCESTER – Sharon Baird has seen it all when it comes to flooding underneath the Cambridge Street bridge whenever there’s a steady, heavy rain in Worcester. “It’s not coming down as heavy today,” said Baird Tuesday on the second consecutive day of a rain front in the city and region. Baird stood in a...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Uptick in chronic absences in several districts
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -While school districts are working to close learning gaps that took place due to the pandemic, many are also facing a sharp decline in attendance over the past two years. A major factor in the number of students chronically absent has been the mandatory quarantine period for...
3.5M free at-home COVID-19 tests to be made available to Massachusetts residents
An announcement was made Wednesday to distribute 3.5 million free at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to Massachusetts residents.
westernmassnews.com
1 hospitalized after house fire on Wakefield Street in Springfield
