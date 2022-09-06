Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastcountymagazine.org
CHP TO HOLD SOBRIETY AND DRIVER’S LICENSE CHECKPOINT SEPT. 9
September 8, 2022 (San Diego) --The California Highway Patrol (CHP), El Cajon Area, will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) and driver license safety checkpoint on September 9, somewhere within the unincorporated area of San Diego County. “All too often, members of our community are senselessly injured or killed...
Explosive device found on I-15
An explosive device was found Thursday by a California Department of Transportation worker on a San Diego freeway, authorities said.
Explosive device found along Interstate 15 near Miramar
An explosive device found by freeway cleanup crews along Interstate 15 was detonated by authorities Thursday morning.
College Area neighbors frustrated with students parking cars on lawns
SAN DIEGO — Neighbors in the College Area reached out to CBS 8 about parking issues they say are ruining the neighborhood. CBS 8’s Brian White visited the area and neighbors showed him how cars are being parked in front yards because of crowded driveways and scarce street parking.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valley Roadrunner
DUI Checkpoint scheduled for Thursday
The California Highway Patrol (CHP), Oceanside Area, will be deploying a driving under the influence (DUI) safety checkpoint on Thursday, September 8, 2022, somewhere within the unincorporated area of Valley Center. The sobriety checkpoint will be conducted by numerous CHP Officers who are highly trained in the detection of alcohol and / or drug impaired drivers. Officers will also be equipped with handheld breath testing devices which provide an accurate measure of blood-alcohol concentration of suspected drunk drivers. Offenders will be processed at the checkpoint and booked at the Vista Detention Facility.
sandiegocountynews.com
Burglary suspect arrested after traffic pursuit in North County
Vista, CA–A man suspected of burglary at a Vista business Wednesday was arrested after he led Sheriff’s deputies on a short vehicle pursuit in North County. The Sheriff’s Department identified the man as 32-year-old Jose Rivera. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility for commercial burglary, evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for public safety, and obstructing and resisting a peace officer, said Detective Sergeant Alfred Gathings of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
sandiegocountynews.com
11 people arrested, 51 cited during sideshow takeover events
San Diego, CA–Local authorities arrested 11 people and cited another 51 during sideshow takeover events last weekend in San Diego County. On September 3, San Diego Police Department’s Traffic Division and California Highway Patrol were made aware of a planned sideshow takeover set to occur that evening. Sideshow takeover crews targeted intersections within the City of San Diego at Recho Road and Carroll Road, Juniper Park Lane and Sorrento Valley Boulevard, Flanders Court and Flanders Drive, Via Del Norte and La Jolla Boulevard, Kearny Villa Road and Topaz Way, Thorne Street and 43rd Street, and the intersection of Kenwood Drive and Bancroft Street in Spring Valley.
countynewscenter.com
Emergency Alert Tests Scheduled in San Diego County
The County Office of Emergency Services and the City of Chula Vista will be testing the Wireless Emergency Alert system next week. Wireless Emergency Alerts are a critical tool used to alert communities during an emergency or disaster. The Wireless Emergency Alert system is used to send text messages to cell phones in a specific area. The messages are sent to your mobile phone or other mobile device when you may be in harm’s way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
North County brush fire halted at 2 acres
A vegetation fire that broke out in North County Thursday prompted officials to temporarily shut down freeway lanes, fire officials said.
Suspect arrested in case of missing Escondido man
A man was arrested on suspicion of murdering a missing 71-year-old man from Escondido, police announced.
Man suspected in Kearny Mesa murder
Authorities are asking for the public's help in searching for a man suspected in the June killing of a 60-year-old man in the Kearny Mesa neighborhood.
2 victims killed in South Bay shooting identified
Chula Vista police on Thursday released the identities of the two gunshot victims who died after their pickup truck crashed into a parked van while fleeing a shooting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One dead after fiery tree crash in Sorrento Valley
A driver was killed Wednesday after crashing into a tree in Sorrento Valley, causing the vehicle to catch fire, San Diego Police Department confirmed.
Suspect in fatal Kearny Mesa stabbing identified
Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a suspect in an assault that fatally wounded a man three months ago in Kearny Mesa.
County to send out test emergency alert message next week
The San Diego County Office of Emergency Services and the City of Chula Vista will be testing the Wireless Emergency Alert system next week, representatives said Wednesday.
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista to participate in the first nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert System
The City of Chula Vista will participate in the first nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert System this month to determine its speed, reliability, and accuracy in geographically targeted areas. The city is one of 42 public safety agencies across the nation to partner with the Federal Communications Commission....
NBC San Diego
60-Plus People Arrested, Cited at Street Takeovers Around San Diego County
Eleven people were arrested and 51 cited over Labor Day weekend during a series of "sideshow takeovers" that were broken up by multiple law enforcement agencies around San Diego County, officials said Tuesday. On Saturday, officers from San Diego, National City and the California Highway Patrol targeted the intersections of...
Police seize $1.2M in cash, drugs from City Heights home
A man was arrested after drugs, a loaded gun, and more than $1.2 million in cash were found inside a City Heights home during the execution of a search warrant, San Diego Police announced Wednesday.
Man arrested on suspicion of multiple North County burglaries
A man was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of multiple burglaries in North County, San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
NBC San Diego
Busted Hubcap Blamed for 50-Acre Caeser Fire in Ramona
Investigators believe they now know the cause of last week's Caeser Fire in East County. The blaze, which began Monday shortly before noon, prompting some evacuations, began when a hubcap retention ring "malfunctioned," according to Cal Fire spokesman Thomas Shoots. The thin metal ring then spun around inside the hubcap till it popped off, and the overheated metal, which had some "bluing on it, Shoots elaborated, is believed to have begun the fire. The ring was found at the fire's ignition point.
Comments / 1