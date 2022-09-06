ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

eastcountymagazine.org

CHP TO HOLD SOBRIETY AND DRIVER’S LICENSE CHECKPOINT SEPT. 9

September 8, 2022 (San Diego) --The California Highway Patrol (CHP), El Cajon Area, will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) and driver license safety checkpoint on September 9, somewhere within the unincorporated area of San Diego County. “All too often, members of our community are senselessly injured or killed...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Valley Roadrunner

DUI Checkpoint scheduled for Thursday

The California Highway Patrol (CHP), Oceanside Area, will be deploying a driving under the influence (DUI) safety checkpoint on Thursday, September 8, 2022, somewhere within the unincorporated area of Valley Center. The sobriety checkpoint will be conducted by numerous CHP Officers who are highly trained in the detection of alcohol and / or drug impaired drivers. Officers will also be equipped with handheld breath testing devices which provide an accurate measure of blood-alcohol concentration of suspected drunk drivers. Offenders will be processed at the checkpoint and booked at the Vista Detention Facility.
VALLEY CENTER, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Burglary suspect arrested after traffic pursuit in North County

Vista, CA–A man suspected of burglary at a Vista business Wednesday was arrested after he led Sheriff’s deputies on a short vehicle pursuit in North County. The Sheriff’s Department identified the man as 32-year-old Jose Rivera. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility for commercial burglary, evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for public safety, and obstructing and resisting a peace officer, said Detective Sergeant Alfred Gathings of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
VISTA, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

11 people arrested, 51 cited during sideshow takeover events

San Diego, CA–Local authorities arrested 11 people and cited another 51 during sideshow takeover events last weekend in San Diego County. On September 3, San Diego Police Department’s Traffic Division and California Highway Patrol were made aware of a planned sideshow takeover set to occur that evening. Sideshow takeover crews targeted intersections within the City of San Diego at Recho Road and Carroll Road, Juniper Park Lane and Sorrento Valley Boulevard, Flanders Court and Flanders Drive, Via Del Norte and La Jolla Boulevard, Kearny Villa Road and Topaz Way, Thorne Street and 43rd Street, and the intersection of Kenwood Drive and Bancroft Street in Spring Valley.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
countynewscenter.com

Emergency Alert Tests Scheduled in San Diego County

The County Office of Emergency Services and the City of Chula Vista will be testing the Wireless Emergency Alert system next week. Wireless Emergency Alerts are a critical tool used to alert communities during an emergency or disaster. The Wireless Emergency Alert system is used to send text messages to cell phones in a specific area. The messages are sent to your mobile phone or other mobile device when you may be in harm’s way.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Busted Hubcap Blamed for 50-Acre Caeser Fire in Ramona

Investigators believe they now know the cause of last week's Caeser Fire in East County. The blaze, which began Monday shortly before noon, prompting some evacuations, began when a hubcap retention ring "malfunctioned," according to Cal Fire spokesman Thomas Shoots. The thin metal ring then spun around inside the hubcap till it popped off, and the overheated metal, which had some "bluing on it, Shoots elaborated, is believed to have begun the fire. The ring was found at the fire's ignition point.
RAMONA, CA

