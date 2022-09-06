Read full article on original website
Orangeburg native paintings restored on display
James H. Green the late artist will get a display of his art in Orangeburg. Over 200 paintings were discovered and thirty are now on display.
Orangeburg County Disabilities & Special Needs Board hiring support staff
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — In Orangeburg County, there's a need for support staff to assist people living with disabilities. The Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board is hiring people in Holly Hill, Santee, and Elloree to fill about 10 to 12 vacancies for people living in group homes.
One church is helping get food to those who need it in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A recent study by Feeding America found over 11,000 people face food insecurity in Orangeburg County. A local church along with volunteers are helping feed people in the county, one food box at a time. Diane Ferrier is the director of the Shepherd's Ministry. She says...
Man who helped SC State University recover from financial troubles, Charlie Way, has died
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina State University is mourning the loss of former Board of Trustees Chairman Charles S. Way. Way died Tuesday at the age of 84, according to the university. He was named chairman of the new SC State Board of Trustees in 2015 after state lawmakers removed all previous members amid […]
Company selected for Railroad Corner redevelopment project in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg has selected the Orangeburg University District Partners as the developer for its Railroad Corner redevelopment project. “We look forward of working with all of you as well as the citizens of the city of Orangeburg, the business community of the city of Orangeburg, and the two HBCU’s to yield a fantastic, great project," said partner Bob Jenkins.
Orangeburg deputies searching for hotel robbery suspect
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg deputies are searching for a man wanted for robbing a hotel employee last month. Investigators said the suspect went into the lobby of the hotel and reached behind the counter to take the clerk’s backpack. The bag contained personal items, financial transaction cards, and a firearm.
Ladson caregiver arrested for allegedly striking disabled resident at Berkeley County care facility
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 22-year-old Ladson man is facing abuse charges after he reportedly assaulted a resident while working at a residential care facility in Berkeley County. Keontae O. Gaddist was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and Second Degree Assault and Battery. According to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, […]
Swimming advisory issued for Broad River
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A swimming advisory has been issued for the section of the Broad River from I-20 to the Broad River Road Bridge after the water sample did not meet the standard for swimming, according to Columbia Water. Officials say swimming, wading, tubing, and paddling is not...
Discount tickets for South Carolina State Fair on sale now
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- There is just a little over a month left until the S.C. State Fair comes to town and eager attendees do not need to wait any longer to buy tickets. Those wanting to attend can save up to 50% on admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual event by purchasing now […]
Meet Joe Mistretta: Chapin man who revives old photos
CHAPIN, S.C. — Restoring memories one photo at a time is what Joe Mistretta's specialty is. This self-taught Long Island native, now living in Chapin, tells News 19 he's always loved photography, taking after his father, who created a photographic dark room in the house Mistretta grew up in.
Arrest made in August Broad River Road murder
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A 23-year-old man is in jail following a shooting that left another man dead just weeks earlier outside of Columbia. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that Taquarie Weathers had been taken into custody on Sept. 2 as a suspect in a shooting death that occurred on Aug. 20 at 3315 Broad River Rd. The address is that of the Widewater Square shopping center near St. Andrews Road.
How you can get home, utility assistance across tri-county
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center is set to announce a two-week blitz aimed at providing rental, mortgage, and utility assistance to those in need. Homeowners in both Berkeley and Charleston counties can seek help with their mortgage, light, and water bills. Renters and homeowners in Dorchester County can apply for assistance with […]
Orangeburg residents have had their fill of flooding
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - People living in Orangeburg County saw some severe flooding hit the area just last week. And there was more rain Monday. Among those affected were Mary and Johnny Abrahams, who’ve been living in the same house in Orangeburg County for more than 20 years. They...
Richland County makes funds available to groups affected by COVID-19
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County officials are now accepting applications for federal funding for groups affected by COVID-19. Richland County received $16 million in emergency federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Officials are accepting applications and say the county will distribute the funds to help small...
Columbia hobby store robbed of more than $10,000 in cards
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pillar of Columbia’s game hobby community was robbed over the holiday weekend. Firefly Toys and Games, located on St. Andrews Rd., reported a group of shoplifters had taken a high-end binder of Magic the Gathering cards from an employee-only area on Sept. 1. It is valued at least $10,000. The business said there have been arrests but the binder has yet to be recovered.
Deputies tracking gunman who robbed Orangeburg hotel clerk
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office released a still from surveillance footage showing a man they are trying to identify in an armed robbery. Deputies responded on Aug. 31 to a Citadel Road hotel where a robbery was reported. The hotel’s clerk told deputies that just after 2 a.m., a man wearing all black entered the lobby and eventually walked behind the customer counter.
New homes, businesses possible for Town of Irmo
IRMO, S.C. — The Town of Irmo is growing. 1191 Dutch Fork Road, near Walmart, has now been rezoned general commercial, paving the way for new development off the busy street. "I love the fact that people are coming from outside of the area looking at the Town of...
Uniting the community of Cameron
CAMERON, S.C. — Residents describe Cameron as a quaint, friendly town. Some say the town has potential for more and some are exploring what that could look like. “One railroad track, a gas station, a couple stores, simple," said sales executive at Recovered Dreams Glenn Pooser. That's how Pooser...
Battle of Camden site preparing for a six-week renovation
CAMDEN, S.C. — Renovations are coming soon to the historic Battle of Camden site in Kershaw County. The Camden battlefield is soon to undergo weeks of construction a the Historic Camden Foundation is preparing to enhance the experience for those on the grounds. "We are doing extensive projects," says...
James H. Green exhibit opens in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — James H. Green, Jr. is a name that may be unfamiliar to many. Art historians in Orangeburg say although the late artist wasn't very social, his art spoke for itself, and now the public will have the chance to see it. “He had a natural talent...
