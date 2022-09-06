Brians, burgers and bears, oh my

Brian “The Bear” Baggett of Yuba City just recently topped his own burger eating record at the Madison Bear Garden in downtown Chico. Commonly referred to as “The Bear,” this unique college-town eatery offers a 30-minute burger-eating challenge known as the “Aarons Passing Fancy.”

In it, challenging customers have exactly one half-hour to consume one pound of cheese fries and a burger stacked with four one-third pound patties, two quarter pound bratwursts, onion rings, more cheese, bacon, and all the fixin’s.