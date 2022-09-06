Marysville again a top water saver
Last month, California Water Service (Cal Water) recognized Marysville as one of the top systems in the state for its reduction in water use during June and the city was recently named again as a top saver during July.
Cal Water said recently that along with its customers, the service was able to achieve a greater water use reduction over the preceding month for the third month in a row – all during a time of a persistent drought and the call for more conservation.
