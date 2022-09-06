‘Still passing footballs and not gall stones’: Tom Brady hilariously feeling grateful at 45 years young

Read full article on original website
Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend Had Brutally Honest Admission On Relationship
Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, are reportedly going through a rough patch in their marriage. “Gisele isn’t back with Tom," a source told Page Six. “She flew back to Florida to be with her kids but hasn’t been to their home in Tampa. “Tom is...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Are Reportedly Living In Separate Homes After Blowout Fight
After Gisele Bündchen and husband Tom Brady got tangled up in what a source labeled an "epic fight," the model furiously took off to Costa Rica on her own. And though she's since returned to Florida, she reportedly hasn't been back to their Tampa home, opting to stay in Miami instead."Gisele isn’t back with Tom. She flew back to Florida to be with her kids," explained the source. "Tom is still hoping they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down.”Sources believe the football star, 45, and Bündchen, 42,...
Lakers star Patrick Beverley fires Russell Westbrook, LeBron James warning to NBA
Patrick Beverley is excited about pairing up with Russell Westbrook on the Los Angeles Lakers’ backcourt, as well as playing alongside LeBron James. After all, he knows they can be dangerous when they click. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday after practice, Beverley revealed how he sees himself thriving alongside...
RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury
When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, it shocked fans and experts alike considering that the quarterback is just 33 and still has a good few years left in him. Sure Wilson may be coming off an injury that forced him to miss three games in 2021, but considering […] The post RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Amari Cooper drops bold ‘fireworks’ take on Browns’ Deshaun Watson-less offense
The Cleveland Browns spent a lot of resources this offseason to improve their offense. The most notable acquisition, Deshaun Watson, won’t be playing for the first 11 games of the season. Amari Cooper, another offseason acquisition, still has tons of confidence. Cooper told reporters that the Browns’ offense is...
‘We almost died together’: Davante Adams, Derek Carr have special bond after near-death experience
The Las Vegas Raiders made one of the boldest moves this NFL offseason when they traded for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. There are big expectations this season amid that groundbreaking trade. Adams and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr already have a bond on the field. They played two seasons together at Fresno State. But as […] The post ‘We almost died together’: Davante Adams, Derek Carr have special bond after near-death experience appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious
Brady Henderson of ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report providing some shocking details about Russell Wilson’s high-profile exit from the Seattle Seahawks this past summer. Despite how the organization and Wilson’s camp have tried to make it seem as though their split was cordial and mutually beneficial, it seems that there’s much more to this […] The post ‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady drops truth bomb on family struggles amid rumored ‘fight’ with Gisele Bundchen
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady did not go into detail about his rumored “fight” with his wife Gisele Bundchen, but he did confess about the struggles he’s facing when it comes to balancing family and football. On the latest episode of his Let’s Go podcast, Brady opened up on his responsibility as a parent […] The post Buccaneers’ Tom Brady drops truth bomb on family struggles amid rumored ‘fight’ with Gisele Bundchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Details Are Emerging From Tom Brady, Gisele's Fight
Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, are reportedly in the midst of some serious relationship drama. According to recent reports from People, Brady's decision to unretire earlier this offseason has put "a lot of tension" on the longtime couple's relationship. The 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel "wasn't thrilled" that her husband...
He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett
Mike Tomlin had nothing but praises for the professionalism Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph is showing despite being edged by rookie Kenny Pickett for the no. 2 spot on the team’s depth chart. Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, Mike Tomlin made sure to underscore Mason Rudolph’s positive attitude even after losing first-team reps in […] The post He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 MLB Odds: Albert Pujols Career Home Run Total Prediction
The magic number is down to five! Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols is just five home runs away from 700 for his immaculate career. There is just one month of baseball remaining. Can one of history’s best hitters reach 700? It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with an Albert Pujols career home run prediction and pick.
Look: Tom Brady Made Notable Omission Describing Family
During the latest episode of the Let's Go! podcast, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady opened up about playing in the NFL at 45 years old. Brady pointed out that he has way more commitments now than he did back when he was just a youngster in the NFL. When...
Bills WR Stefon Diggs had words for Jalen Ramsey after disrespectful 53-yard touchdown
If you get wrecked in your season opener, in front of your home crowd, as the reigning Super Bowl holders, then yes, some clowning is a bit deserved, and that’s what Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams took from the hands of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and the red-hot Buffalo Bills, who won 31-10 in front of a packed SoFi Stadium.
‘It’s just contagious’: Von Miller sounds off on Josh Allen after playing with Manning, Stafford
Von Miller knows what it takes to win it all in the NFL. The future Hall of Famer has two Super Bowl rings to prove that. He won once with the Denver Broncos and again with the Los Angeles Rams just last season. And he’s got a legitimate chance of winning yet another Super Bowl ring with a different team as part of a Buffalo Bills squad led by quarterback Josh Allen.
Bears kicker Cairo Santos’s complaints heard as Chicago makes key switch ahead of Week 1 vs. 49ers
Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos didn’t have too many good things to say about Soldier Field a few weeks ago. However, he’s now done a complete U-Turn following the Bears’ decision to make a major change on the stadium ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. After being criticized by no […] The post Bears kicker Cairo Santos’s complaints heard as Chicago makes key switch ahead of Week 1 vs. 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derek Carr, Raiders given huge update ahead of Week 1 that fans will love
All hands will be on deck for Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders in the upcoming Week 1 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road Sunday. In a recently released injury report of both teams ahead of the said matchup, the Raiders have zero names on their list. That means Derek Carr will have all the weapons the Raiders have ready to take on the Chargers, who have three names on their injury report.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews Husband Photo
Erin Andrews is ready for the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter posted a brutally honest message for her husband, former NHL star Jarret Stoll, on social media last week. "See you in you in February babe," Andrews joked. It's going to be a...
Bills star Josh Allen joins Tom Brady, Drew Brees with epic NFL record after putting on show vs. Rams
There was a lot of anticipation surrounding Thursday night’s season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the defending champs Los Angeles Rams. One man, in particular, was able to live up to all the hype with an epic performance in his first game of the season. This was none other than Josh Allen. The Bills […] The post Bills star Josh Allen joins Tom Brady, Drew Brees with epic NFL record after putting on show vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
