Real Estate

Ex- WAG Kyly Clarke purchases a $685,000 fixer-upper in Muswellbrook as she continues to expand her property portfolio

By Caleb Taylor
 5 days ago

Kyly Clarke has extended her property portfolio by buying a new home in Muswellbrook in the Upper Hunter.

The ex-WAG, 41, purchased the suburban home for approximately $685,000 according to The Daily Telegraph.

According to the report the home appears to be leased by tradies.

Ex-WAG Kyly Clarke, 41, (pictured) has extended her property portfolio as she purchases a new home in Muswellbrook, according to a report in The Daily Telegraph this week 

Elsewhere in the report it states the home was built for $408,000 in 2010, with the land selling for $110,000.

Kyly, who is an interior designer, will no doubt give the property an update.

It comes more than a year since Kyly started renovations on her investment property in Berkeley, a suburb in Wollongong, NSW.

Elsewhere in the report it states the home was built for $408,000 in 2010, with the land selling for $110,000. Pictured: Muswellbrook rural landscape

She last spent $550,000 at Lake Heights in June last year. The home is considered a fixer-upper for the model.

The model purchased the home in 2020, following her split from cricketer Michael Clarke.

According to Realestate.com.au, the $480,000 acquisition was by her newly-created entity, Sparkles Property Investments.

Kyly (pictured) started renovations on her investment property in Wollongong in May last year

The property is a three-bedroom home, which sets on a 567sqm block in the lakeside suburb.

The home was previously being rented out for $420-a-week.

It comes after Kyly's ex-husband Michael recently sold their marital home in Sydney's affluent suburb of Vaucluse.

According to Realestate.com.au, the model's $480,000 acquisition was by her newly-created entity, Sparkles Property Investments

According to The Sunday Telegraph, the cricketer, 40, 'secured $12million' after the settlement went through earlier this month.

The former couple purchased the property for $8.3million in 2014, however Kyly's name was reportedly 'dropped' from the paperwork days prior to the settlement.

According to the publication, the stunning five-bedroom home was expected to sell for $10million.

The property is a three-bedroom home, which sets on a 567sqm block in the lakeside suburb

Michael and Kyly moved in to the mansion in early May 2014 where they soon started their family, with daughter Kelsey Lee arriving the following year in 2015.

The former couple announced their split in February last year, after seven years together, however it is believed they actually split quietly five months earlier.

They share custody of five-year-old daughter, and the split is believed to be amicable.

It comes after Kyly's ex-husband Michael Clarke (right) recently sold their marital home in Sydney's affluent suburb of Vaucluse for $12million


