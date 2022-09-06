ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiprock, NM

KRQE News 13

Farmington man pleads guilty to murdering girlfriend in 2019

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Jerry Jay, the man accused of kidnapping and murdering his girlfriend, has pled guilty to those charges. According to the District Attorney’s office, Jay hit Cecilia Finona in the head with a blunt object following an argument in 2019. He then put her in the back of her own truck and fled the […]
FARMINGTON, NM
eenews.net

Can N.M. build world’s largest coal CCS project?

At the end of this month, the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station will produce its last electron after nearly five decades as a mainstay of power generation in New Mexico’s northwestern corner. Or not, if you ask city officials in nearby Farmington, N.M. The city is working with startup...
FARMINGTON, NM

