FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Jerry Jay, the man accused of kidnapping and murdering his girlfriend, has pled guilty to those charges. According to the District Attorney’s office, Jay hit Cecilia Finona in the head with a blunt object following an argument in 2019. He then put her in the back of her own truck and fled the […]

FARMINGTON, NM ・ 12 HOURS AGO