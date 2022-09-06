Read full article on original website
Farmington man pleads guilty to murdering girlfriend in 2019
FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Jerry Jay, the man accused of kidnapping and murdering his girlfriend, has pled guilty to those charges. According to the District Attorney’s office, Jay hit Cecilia Finona in the head with a blunt object following an argument in 2019. He then put her in the back of her own truck and fled the […]
KOAT 7
Family members of a Navajo army veteran are seeking justice, more than a year after her body was found
FARMINGTON, N.M. — It's been over a year since the body of Navajo army veteran Cecelia Barber Finona was found. Yet, those closest to her are still seeking justice. For decades, Finona was beloved by family and friends. "We had a person that used to be a really good...
eenews.net
Can N.M. build world’s largest coal CCS project?
At the end of this month, the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station will produce its last electron after nearly five decades as a mainstay of power generation in New Mexico’s northwestern corner. Or not, if you ask city officials in nearby Farmington, N.M. The city is working with startup...
