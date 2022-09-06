ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

East Texans celebrate Labor Day on Lake Tyler

By Ashlyn Anderson
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46haKO_0hjKZnlF00

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Many East Texans are spending their Labor day out at Lake Tyler. This is a popular spot where most people have been spending their long weekends.

Officials investigating death of Gilmer 16-month-old

The property has campsites available for people to rent and enjoy cooking out with friends and family. Many people were just out enjoying their day off.

“We’d always heat up leftovers and then we’d cook even more food so we’d have way more food then we needed,” said Jakob Hardy a Troup resident.

During the holiday weekend many have spent their days relaxing, boating and most of all fishing.

“I caught a 56 pounder one day.. catfish this year but we are bass fishing on the new lake and the old lake but our prime spot was 64 bridges, the cove is where we caught most of our fish,” said Hardy.

The Marian Resort owned by Brent Allen was very busy this holiday weekend.

“We’ve been very busy, it started early this morning. There’s a lot of folks out, family time, enjoying themselves, they’re relaxing. Its really nice to see the number of families we’ve had out this morning, “ said Allen.

Although Allen works every Labor Day, he loves to serve families spending time together.

“In the times we are in, family is super important and we need to spend every minute that we can with the people that we love,” said Allen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0hjKZnlF00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, poitics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 KNUE

Angry Tyler, TX Woman Shames Driver Wrongly Parked in Handicapped Spot

We see it more often than we should: Some East Texas drivers continue to park in spots specifically set aside for disabled persons in need of closer parking. And although most of the time, many of us either don't have the time or inclination to confront the drivers inappropriately parked in these handicapped parking spots, for one Tyler, Texas woman, it was a point she wanted to make.
TYLER, TX
redriverradio.org

Group Hopes To Restore Longview's Lomond Lake To A Public Park

HIDDEN LAKE - Many cities and towns have public parks and greenspaces that offer a change of scenery for residents. But not many have a lake in the center of town. Lomond Lake is in the middle of Longview, Texas but many residents, they don’t even realize it’s there. That’s because it’s been closed off for years. But a non-profit group Friends of Lake Lomond, has plans to turn the once-private and currently closed-off lake into a public park. Bessie Johnson, is executive director and she says the final result would benefit the city.
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Tyler, TX
Sports
City
Troup, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Government
City
Gilmer, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Central Texas woman donates crocheted blankets to Tyler NICU

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A woman who lives 300 miles away from Tyler in Kerrville, Texas recently donated crocheted baby blankets to the UT Health Tyler Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Nancy Savinelli has six grandchildren and said they inspire her to donate items to different child organizations. “Children are such blessings,” Savinelli said. “I […]
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Is This Marshall Road Really The Most Haunted in Texas?

It's Just Like the Setting of a Scary Movie. An old red dirt road tucked away in the East Texas Pine Curtain in Marshall, Texas. It overgrown branches in some areas and blocks the sun and at night it blocks the moonlight. If you're looking for a creepy unsettling drive, welcome to Marshall's old Stagecoach Road.
MARSHALL, TX
101.5 KNUE

Tyler, Texas’ Progress Does Not Make Some Tylerites Happy

Tyler, and really East Texas in general, is constantly expanding. Just look at any small town in our counties and pretty much every one of them have grown to some degree over the last couple of decades. That growth means that more land is going to be used for either residential or business purposes. For one portion of Tyler, residents are not happy about a new shopping center going in because of the beauty and shelter that's being taken away.
TYLER, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Is the Haunted Monkey Bridge in Athens, Texas Based on a True Story?

The bridge itself may no longer be standing, but there are plenty of creepy stories floating around in Athens, Texas about a landmark that has a strange history behind it. Over the last several decades, stories of devil worshippers in underground tunnels and ritual sacrifice have sprung up to go along with the tales of screaming monkey ghosts terrorizing anyone who visits the area at night.
ATHENS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Catfish#Fish#East Texans#The Marian Resort
KETK / FOX51 News

Rains ISD ‘saddened’ by loss of 8th grade student

EMORY, Texas (KETK) – Rains ISD said they are “saddened” by the recent loss of a student. “It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community. On Monday, September 5, Gemini Howle, an 8th grader at Rains Junior High passed away,” said the school district. Rains ISD […]
EMORY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KTRE

Tyler coach says team matches up well against undefeated Mesquite

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Head Coach Ricklan Holmes is confident his team can find its first win against an undefeated team this week. Holmes said Mesquite is a good team, but Tyler matches up well against them. Holmes said his team’s four-overtime loss to Tyler Legacy was a case...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Major rollover crash reported in Longview

UPDATE: The road has now been reopened. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – People are being asked to avoid an area in Longview due to a major rollover crash on Wednesday. The wreck is in the 2900 block of McCann Road between Magnolia and Lismore Lane, said the Longview Police Department. Officers are diverting northbound traffic, and […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Chapel Hill ISD celebrates homecoming week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Monday was the first day of Chapel Hill ISD’s homecoming week. They kicked off the week-long festivities with a parade. The procession began near Kissam Intermediate School traveling down county road 215 and ending at Bulldog Stadium with a pep rally. The district says tonight’s get together gives the community the […]
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX Home Builder Catches Lumber Thieves In The Act

PERMISSION TO USE THESE PHOTOS AND SCREENSHOTS WERE GIVEN TO AUTHOR BY USER WHO WISHED TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS IN THIS ARTICLE. The rising costs of everything can be attributed to a bunch of factors but one that's often overlooked is the effect of THEFT especially when it comes to a major purchase like a home.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

White Oak beats Harleton 12-2 in defensive slugfest

WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) — There was plenty of great defense on display Thursday night when the Harleton Wildcats took on White Oak Thursday night at Roughneck Stadium. The game was scoreless after the first half, but in the 3rd quarter, White Oak quarterback Landyn Grant was able to find the endzone twice, as the […]
WHITE OAK, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy