East Texans celebrate Labor Day on Lake Tyler

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Many East Texans are spending their Labor day out at Lake Tyler. This is a popular spot where most people have been spending their long weekends.

The property has campsites available for people to rent and enjoy cooking out with friends and family. Many people were just out enjoying their day off.

“We’d always heat up leftovers and then we’d cook even more food so we’d have way more food then we needed,” said Jakob Hardy a Troup resident.

During the holiday weekend many have spent their days relaxing, boating and most of all fishing.

“I caught a 56 pounder one day.. catfish this year but we are bass fishing on the new lake and the old lake but our prime spot was 64 bridges, the cove is where we caught most of our fish,” said Hardy.

The Marian Resort owned by Brent Allen was very busy this holiday weekend.

“We’ve been very busy, it started early this morning. There’s a lot of folks out, family time, enjoying themselves, they’re relaxing. Its really nice to see the number of families we’ve had out this morning, “ said Allen.

Although Allen works every Labor Day, he loves to serve families spending time together.

“In the times we are in, family is super important and we need to spend every minute that we can with the people that we love,” said Allen.



