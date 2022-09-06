ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, MI

New credit union branch breaks ground in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A new location of TRUE Community Credit Union is coming to northern Jackson County. Construction on the new branch at 1309 W. Parnall Road broke ground on Sept. 1. The new stand-alone site will be 2,570 square feet and become the new home of the Country Market branch, officials said.
Busy street in Jackson reopens following construction project

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - South West Avenue in Jackson reopened to traffic Thursday following a lengthy construction project. The street was closed to replace a water main and lead service lines between Carlton Boulevard to Michigan Avenue. The project also involved repaving South West Avenue and improving the sidewalks. Additionally,...
Planning Commission approves SUP for West Garfield retail marijuana operation

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Planning Commission approved a Special Land Use Permit petition for the operation of an Adult Use Recreational Marijuana Retail Establishment at 211 West Garfield Road on Tuesday night. The Planning Commission approved a Special Land Use permit for a Recreational Marijuana Processor on...
Burnside Center hosting “Welcome to Medicare” event

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County seniors are being invited to attend the “Welcome to Medicare” event next week. It’s being hosted by the Burnside Center at 65 Grahl Drive in Coldwater on Wednesday, September 14, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.. The Burnside Center’s Medicare...
Big Dog BBQ closed after fire sparks in kitchen

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson-area BBQ joint is temporarily closed after a small fire broke out in the kitchen on Monday. Fire crews were called at 1:59 p.m. Sept. 5, to Big Dog BBQ, 1200 W. Parnall Road in Blackman Township, according to the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
Eaton Rapids House For Sale Listed as “Barndominium”

By now, you probably know I love interesting real estate listings, and this one definitely fits that category. And what's really cool about it is that it's right here in Lansing's backyard; Eaton Rapids. Interesting Mid-Michigan Real Estate Listings. So, are you looking for a new place to live? Perhaps...
Jackson sees lane closures, traffic shifts as lead service lines are replaced

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A large infrastructure project has brough lane closures and traffic shifts to Jackson. Crews are replacing lead service lines along East Michigan Avenue between Cooper and Horton streets. The 1.3-mile stretch is a major access point for downtown Jackson, Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, and residential and commercial corridors.
Outage scheduled for Wednesday September 7th for 102.1FM

On Wednesday, September 7th, necessary repair work is scheduled on WMUK’s main broadcast tower. During that time 102.1 FM, as well as both of our HD signals, will be off the air for several hours. We expect that to happen beginning mid morning and continuing until late afternoon. We...
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
OBITUARY: David Arthur Carus

David Arthur Carus, 58, of Hastings, formerly of Union City, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital. A private memorial will be held at a later date. David was born November 15, 1963 in Battle Creek, Michigan to Donald and Sue (Buckner) Carus. He graduated from Union City High School in 1981 and moved to Ogden, UT in his 20s.
7 Things For Retirees To Do in and Around Kalamazoo

Michigan was recently named the most affordable place in the United States to retire. So, what is there to do around here?. In August, Bank Rate released a study on the best states to retire in the good ole U.S. of A. That study showed us that Michigan is the #1 most affordable state to retire in due to a low cost of living and low taxes compared to the rest of the United States.
KALAMAZOO, MI

