New credit union branch breaks ground in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A new location of TRUE Community Credit Union is coming to northern Jackson County. Construction on the new branch at 1309 W. Parnall Road broke ground on Sept. 1. The new stand-alone site will be 2,570 square feet and become the new home of the Country Market branch, officials said.
WILX-TV
Busy street in Jackson reopens following construction project
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - South West Avenue in Jackson reopened to traffic Thursday following a lengthy construction project. The street was closed to replace a water main and lead service lines between Carlton Boulevard to Michigan Avenue. The project also involved repaving South West Avenue and improving the sidewalks. Additionally,...
Gas main leak causes fire in Kalamazoo
A gas main leak caused a fire in Kalamazoo on Thursday.
wtvbam.com
Planning Commission approves SUP for West Garfield retail marijuana operation
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Planning Commission approved a Special Land Use Permit petition for the operation of an Adult Use Recreational Marijuana Retail Establishment at 211 West Garfield Road on Tuesday night. The Planning Commission approved a Special Land Use permit for a Recreational Marijuana Processor on...
wtvbam.com
Burnside Center hosting “Welcome to Medicare” event
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County seniors are being invited to attend the “Welcome to Medicare” event next week. It’s being hosted by the Burnside Center at 65 Grahl Drive in Coldwater on Wednesday, September 14, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.. The Burnside Center’s Medicare...
Big Dog BBQ closed after fire sparks in kitchen
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson-area BBQ joint is temporarily closed after a small fire broke out in the kitchen on Monday. Fire crews were called at 1:59 p.m. Sept. 5, to Big Dog BBQ, 1200 W. Parnall Road in Blackman Township, according to the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
wtvbam.com
Occupant rescued by Quincy firefighters from apartment filled with smoke
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The occupant of an apartment was rescued Wednesday night by Quincy firefighters when a fire broke out in a Quincy apartment building at the intersection of U.S. 12 and Arnold. The Quincy Fire Department reports they were alerted to the fire at 6:46 p.m. as...
Eaton Rapids House For Sale Listed as “Barndominium”
By now, you probably know I love interesting real estate listings, and this one definitely fits that category. And what's really cool about it is that it's right here in Lansing's backyard; Eaton Rapids. Interesting Mid-Michigan Real Estate Listings. So, are you looking for a new place to live? Perhaps...
Changes could be on the way for EMS ambulance services in Eaton County
Changes could be coming to the Eaton County EMS very soon, and some community leaders say if the changes are made, they could put residents in grave danger.
‘Marshall Megasite’ garners interest from manufacturing companies
A massive area of Marshall Township may not be much for now, but more than 1,800 acres are planned to become what is called a "megasite" for Michigan's economy.
Grand Ledge community rallying together for man to get new bike
When Josh McLaughlin heard that Grand Ledge resident John needed a new bike, he took to social media asking for supplies, but he never thought it would get as much support as it did.
WILX-TV
Jackson sees lane closures, traffic shifts as lead service lines are replaced
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A large infrastructure project has brough lane closures and traffic shifts to Jackson. Crews are replacing lead service lines along East Michigan Avenue between Cooper and Horton streets. The 1.3-mile stretch is a major access point for downtown Jackson, Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, and residential and commercial corridors.
wmuk.org
Outage scheduled for Wednesday September 7th for 102.1FM
On Wednesday, September 7th, necessary repair work is scheduled on WMUK’s main broadcast tower. During that time 102.1 FM, as well as both of our HD signals, will be off the air for several hours. We expect that to happen beginning mid morning and continuing until late afternoon. We...
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
rvbusiness.com
Coachmen’s Mike Bear Reflects on Life After a Long RV Career
After retiring from a successful 34-year career in the RV industry – for the past 14 years as the general manager of Coachmen’s Class C Divisions 210 & 215 – Mike Bear is planning to spend some time aboard a different type of “recreational vehicle.”. Bear,...
Intersection closed for gas main replacement in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO, MI – An intersection is closed for four days as a gas main is replaced in Kalamazoo Township. Lake Street and Olmstead Road are closed Tuesday, Sept. 6, to Friday, Sept. 9, for a gas main replacement in the area, Consumers Energy said in a news release. The...
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: David Arthur Carus
David Arthur Carus, 58, of Hastings, formerly of Union City, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital. A private memorial will be held at a later date. David was born November 15, 1963 in Battle Creek, Michigan to Donald and Sue (Buckner) Carus. He graduated from Union City High School in 1981 and moved to Ogden, UT in his 20s.
7 Things For Retirees To Do in and Around Kalamazoo
Michigan was recently named the most affordable place in the United States to retire. So, what is there to do around here?. In August, Bank Rate released a study on the best states to retire in the good ole U.S. of A. That study showed us that Michigan is the #1 most affordable state to retire in due to a low cost of living and low taxes compared to the rest of the United States.
Eagle Days kicks off Thursday night
Looking for something to do this weekend? Eagle Days kicks off on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. off of Grange Road.
