ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain Chances this Weekend

The work week will end on a dry and pleasant note but rain chances are in the forecast this weekend. An upper level low will transport moisture back into Arkansas Saturday with elevated rain chances especially for central and eastern parts of the state. A cold front will bring small shower and thunderstorm chances Sunday.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Pleasant Next Few Days on the Way

High pressure over the upper Midwest will funnel drier air into Arkansas through Friday resulting in much lower humidity and comfortably cool overnight lows. Upper level low pressure will move west through the Gulf of Mexico drawing tropical moisture into the Mid South with widely scattered to scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Dry & sunny today & hot this afternoon & rain returns Friday Night & Saturday & possibly Sunday

We have a clear sky this morning and will have a sunny sky today. There may be a few fair-weather cumulus clouds develop this afternoon. Temperatures are starting in the 60s this morning but will climb to the mid 80s by Noon. This afternoon it will continue to warm into the low 90s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 92°
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Community Policy