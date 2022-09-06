Read full article on original website
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain Chances this Weekend
The work week will end on a dry and pleasant note but rain chances are in the forecast this weekend. An upper level low will transport moisture back into Arkansas Saturday with elevated rain chances especially for central and eastern parts of the state. A cold front will bring small shower and thunderstorm chances Sunday.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Pleasant Next Few Days on the Way
High pressure over the upper Midwest will funnel drier air into Arkansas through Friday resulting in much lower humidity and comfortably cool overnight lows. Upper level low pressure will move west through the Gulf of Mexico drawing tropical moisture into the Mid South with widely scattered to scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Drier this afternoon, but still a chance of isolated showers
It will be mostly sunny and a little on the hot side this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 90°. There is also a chance of isolated showers. The next couple of days will be dry, but rain is back in the forecast starting Friday night. Rain is possible both days of the weekend, but Saturday will be the wettest.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Dry & sunny today & hot this afternoon & rain returns Friday Night & Saturday & possibly Sunday
We have a clear sky this morning and will have a sunny sky today. There may be a few fair-weather cumulus clouds develop this afternoon. Temperatures are starting in the 60s this morning but will climb to the mid 80s by Noon. This afternoon it will continue to warm into the low 90s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 92°
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Expecting scattered thunderstorms again this afternoon
Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s and even 90° this afternoon, and then rain is possible. Some locally, heavy rain can be expected. There will be less of a chance of rain tomorrow behind a new front that passes through. The chance of rain goes away Thursday and...
