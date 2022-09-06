Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Man asked students at bus stop in Bristol if they were interested in ride to school: police
BRISTOL – No charges have been filed after a man caused concern for local parents and school officials when he asked multiple children waiting for the bus Tuesday morning if they would be interested in a ride to school. The man also approached a school resource officer at Bristol...
Register Citizen
Norwich elementary student threatened school shooting on TikTok, superintendent says
NORWICH — An elementary school student has been suspended after posting a TikTok video threatening a school shooting, the district’s superintendent said. In a letter to the school community, Superintendent of Schools Kristen Stringfellow said she was contacted by Norwich police on Sunday about a “concerning message” the student posted to the video app.
NBC Connecticut
Dept. of Children and Families Recruiting Nurses to Work at Solnit Children's Center
The Department of Children and Families is “Calling All Nurses.”. The state is looking to hire nurses at the Albert J. Solnit Children’s Center. The psychiatric facilities run by DCF provide in-patient long-term care for children with severe mental illness or behavioral problems. Hospital leadership said more nursing...
Register Citizen
Bristol police: Students suspicious of stranger who asked if they wanted a ride, but he cites business idea
BRISTOL — A stranger who raised suspicions by asking students at a bus stop whether they would like a ride to school — and recorded the interaction — ended up being more of a budding entrepreneur than a danger, police said. Still, the man was told not...
Register Citizen
Hamden agreement limits school resource officers’ involvement in student discipline
HAMDEN — Training requirements, rules preventing school resource officers’ involvement in routine discipline, and data sharing goals are among provisions laid out in a new memorandum of understanding that outlines the role of SROs in Hamden Public Schools. The Board of Education approved the MOU, which represents an...
Register Citizen
‘Gas odor’ prompts evacuation of Danbury High School, officials say
DANBURY — The local public high school was evacuated on Thursday due to a possible gas leak, according to officials. Officials said they dismissed students and staff early “out of an abundance of caution” after they were made aware of a “gas odor” at Danbury High School on Thursday morning. The Danbury Fire Department was also called, according to officials.
Man asks students at bus stop if they want a ride, records video: Bristol PD
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol police are investigating an incident after a man allegedly asked students at a bus stop if they would like a ride to school and recorded the interaction on Tuesday morning. According to the police, the man then went to Bristol Central High School where he spoke to the School Resource […]
Register Citizen
Danbury finance director ousted after city leaders OK separation agreement in closed-door meeting
DANBURY — The city’s ousted finance director who oversaw nearly $1 billion in operating budgets, bond packages and employee pensions spoke for the first time Thursday after being put on paid leave, thanking the city he served for 15 years. “I want to thank the wonderful people of...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport school board begins search for new superintendent
BRIDGEPORT — The Bridgeport Board of Education has begun the search to replace outgoing Superintendent Michael Testani, a process that could take up to six months to complete. The school board voted unanimously last week to establish an executive search committee charged with selecting a new top administrator for...
Register Citizen
Qinxuan Pan, accused of killing Yale grad student, to get competency exam
NEW HAVEN — A Superior Court judge on Tuesday ordered a competency hearing for the man accused of shooting and killing Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang last year. In what was supposed to be a probable cause hearing after a series of delays, Qinxuan Pan’s attorney, Norm Pattis, made a motion Tuesday morning for his client to get the competency exam. Pattis noted his efforts to discuss certain aspects of the case with Pan have been fruitless. He is not sure, though, whether his client is unable or is refusing to speak with him.
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: City of Torrington orders Pig Sanctuary to “cease and desist” operations; court hearing pending
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A battle over 2 acres: A Torrington pig sanctuary, under scrutiny, for not having enough land. The owner says the animals are well taken care of, while the city says the sanctuary owner is breaking the law. The sanctuary owner, Audrey Curtis, says she was born...
Student hit by car at dismissal
MANCHESTER — Police say a car struck a Bennet Academy student who was walking home from school after dismissal Wednesday afternoon. Police Lt. Ryan Shea said the 10-year-old student was hit on Main Street around 3 p.m. The student was taken to Manchester Memorial Hospital with minor injuries as a precaution, he said.
Juvenile assaulted at bus stop in Wethersfield: Police
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A juvenile was assaulted and robbed while waiting outside for their school bus on Thursday morning, according to the police. Police received the report of assault just before 7 a.m. in the area of Maple Street. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned a juvenile was physically assaulted by an occupant […]
Register Citizen
CT panel approves deal for detailed West Haven financial analysis
WEST HAVEN — A state oversight board took a vote Thursday on what members hope will lead to improved fiscal and procedural habits in West Haven. West Haven in May became the first municipality to be placed in Tier IV, the highest level of oversight, under the Municipal Accountability Review Board since its formation in 2017. MARB members are reviewing policy language to potentially propose to the General Assembly to establish more regulatory powers beyond rejecting contracts.
Register Citizen
Suspicious substance left at Bridgeport office, official says
BRIDGEPORT — An unidentified substance was found in an office near the intersection of Washington and Housatonic avenues on Thursday afternoon, a city official said. According to Scott Appleby, director of the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security for Bridgeport, the city’s emergency communications center received a call around 2:10 p.m. about a brown or black substance left in an office on the 300 block of North Washington Avenue.
Register Citizen
Middletown council set to swear in 22-year city officer as new Republican member
MIDDLETOWN — A retired 22-year Middletown police sergeant with a strong background in public safety and vast experience in community policing is expected to be the newest member of the Common Council. Michael A. Marino, 52, who most recently retired from director of security at Mercy High School in...
Manchester student struck by car when leaving school
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A student at Bennet Academy in Manchester was struck by a car while walking home from school on Wednesday. According to Matt Geary, the Superintendent of Manchester Public Schools, the student sustained minor injuries and was taken for medical attention. The incident is under investigation, according to school officials.
Register Citizen
Shelton police mourn ‘sudden’ death of officer, 41
SHELTON — A member of the city’s police department died suddenly while off-duty on Thursday, officials said. Shelton Police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky confirmed Officer Jesse Butwell, 41, of Naugatuck, died at Waterbury Hospital. Kozlowsky did not provide further details aside from saying Butwell’s death was “sudden.”
Register Citizen
Police: New Haven assault near Yale campus a possible hate crime
NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating the assault of a Latino man near the Yale University campus last weekend as a possible hate crime. The man was seriously injured Saturday morning on York Street after being assaulted by a group of young men who shouted racial slurs at the victim as they attacked him, Yale Police Chief Anthony Campbell wrote in a letter sent Tuesday to the school community.
DCP suspends liquor license of Waterbury club where fatal shooting occurred
The Waterbury nightclub where a man was gunned down last week has had its liquor license suspended. The state Department of Consumer Protection took the action against the Litt Ultra Lounge.
