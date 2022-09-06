ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, CT

Norwich elementary student threatened school shooting on TikTok, superintendent says

NORWICH — An elementary school student has been suspended after posting a TikTok video threatening a school shooting, the district’s superintendent said. In a letter to the school community, Superintendent of Schools Kristen Stringfellow said she was contacted by Norwich police on Sunday about a “concerning message” the student posted to the video app.
‘Gas odor’ prompts evacuation of Danbury High School, officials say

DANBURY — The local public high school was evacuated on Thursday due to a possible gas leak, according to officials. Officials said they dismissed students and staff early “out of an abundance of caution” after they were made aware of a “gas odor” at Danbury High School on Thursday morning. The Danbury Fire Department was also called, according to officials.
Bridgeport school board begins search for new superintendent

BRIDGEPORT — The Bridgeport Board of Education has begun the search to replace outgoing Superintendent Michael Testani, a process that could take up to six months to complete. The school board voted unanimously last week to establish an executive search committee charged with selecting a new top administrator for...
Qinxuan Pan, accused of killing Yale grad student, to get competency exam

NEW HAVEN — A Superior Court judge on Tuesday ordered a competency hearing for the man accused of shooting and killing Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang last year. In what was supposed to be a probable cause hearing after a series of delays, Qinxuan Pan’s attorney, Norm Pattis, made a motion Tuesday morning for his client to get the competency exam. Pattis noted his efforts to discuss certain aspects of the case with Pan have been fruitless. He is not sure, though, whether his client is unable or is refusing to speak with him.
Student hit by car at dismissal

MANCHESTER — Police say a car struck a Bennet Academy student who was walking home from school after dismissal Wednesday afternoon. Police Lt. Ryan Shea said the 10-year-old student was hit on Main Street around 3 p.m. The student was taken to Manchester Memorial Hospital with minor injuries as a precaution, he said.
Juvenile assaulted at bus stop in Wethersfield: Police

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A juvenile was assaulted and robbed while waiting outside for their school bus on Thursday morning, according to the police. Police received the report of assault just before 7 a.m. in the area of Maple Street. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned a juvenile was physically assaulted by an occupant […]
CT panel approves deal for detailed West Haven financial analysis

WEST HAVEN — A state oversight board took a vote Thursday on what members hope will lead to improved fiscal and procedural habits in West Haven. West Haven in May became the first municipality to be placed in Tier IV, the highest level of oversight, under the Municipal Accountability Review Board since its formation in 2017. MARB members are reviewing policy language to potentially propose to the General Assembly to establish more regulatory powers beyond rejecting contracts.
Suspicious substance left at Bridgeport office, official says

BRIDGEPORT — An unidentified substance was found in an office near the intersection of Washington and Housatonic avenues on Thursday afternoon, a city official said. According to Scott Appleby, director of the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security for Bridgeport, the city’s emergency communications center received a call around 2:10 p.m. about a brown or black substance left in an office on the 300 block of North Washington Avenue.
Manchester student struck by car when leaving school

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A student at Bennet Academy in Manchester was struck by a car while walking home from school on Wednesday. According to Matt Geary, the Superintendent of Manchester Public Schools, the student sustained minor injuries and was taken for medical attention. The incident is under investigation, according to school officials.
Shelton police mourn ‘sudden’ death of officer, 41

SHELTON — A member of the city’s police department died suddenly while off-duty on Thursday, officials said. Shelton Police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky confirmed Officer Jesse Butwell, 41, of Naugatuck, died at Waterbury Hospital. Kozlowsky did not provide further details aside from saying Butwell’s death was “sudden.”
Police: New Haven assault near Yale campus a possible hate crime

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating the assault of a Latino man near the Yale University campus last weekend as a possible hate crime. The man was seriously injured Saturday morning on York Street after being assaulted by a group of young men who shouted racial slurs at the victim as they attacked him, Yale Police Chief Anthony Campbell wrote in a letter sent Tuesday to the school community.
