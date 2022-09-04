ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malcolm Turnbull suffers another blow just days after he was confronted by furious protesters as his 'fake news' panel is brutally trolled: 'They should pay the people attending'

By David Southwell
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

After being shouted down by an unruly mob at his old university on Thursday, Malcolm Turnbull might expect a friendlier reception at his next ticketed event but there's not much online enthusiasm in evidence.

The former prime minister is a headline act at the upcoming Antidote talking festival being held at the Sydney Opera House on September 11.

Antidote is billed as 'a festival of ideas, art and change' and at 1pm, Mr Turnbull will share centre stage with activist group GetUp founder Ed Coper to tell us how to 'Unfriend the algorithm'.

The session, which will be moderated by political journalist Karen Middleton, will debate whether government should 'step in to protect us from Big Social Media'.

'Conspiracy theories and false news are spread by social media, with real and dangerous consequences for society,' the session blurb reads.

'Is it time for governments to consider dealing with algorithm bubbles?'

An algorithm bubble is where a social media user sees only agreeable content served up by platforms such as Facebook or Twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wUrQG_0hjKZRI900
Mr Turnbull's upcoming event has been hit by trolls on Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ziiVs_0hjKZRI900
The event will question if governments need to consider an 'algorithm bubble'

Unfortunately the Facebook ad for the event is far from creating a bubble of enthusiasm from those commenting.

The reactions to attending the event - where tickets start from $33 with an $8.50 booking fee, were overwhelmingly negative.

'How positively boring. You need a new program director - someone with a semblance of intelligence would be good,' one comment said.

'They should pay the people attending. Cannot think of a worst thing than enduring listening to Turnbull,' another unenthusiastic preview read.

'Sorry, got to watch the grass grow and the paint dry,' said another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FVt6H_0hjKZRI900
A post about Mr Turnbull's upcoming discussion was hit with a wave of troll comments

For Mr Turnbull, it may be a relief that those not keen to hear him won't be turning up.

On Thursday he was shouted down by a small group of socialist protesters who disrupted his address as part of Sydney University's alumni law speaker series.

Socialist activists gatecrashed a speech given by a former Australian prime minister to hurl abuse at him and his audience in wild scenes.

One aggressive male protestor blasted 'how dare you come here?' at a shaken Mr Turnbull through a megaphone, despite standing right in front of him.

Mr Turnbull said the protestors had 'demonstrated how little respect they have for any of you by coming in here with loudhailers' before being shouted down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02zdRL_0hjKZRI900
Mr Turnbull was interrupted by shouting, chanting and shrieking Socialist Alliance protesters who stormed his appearance at Sydney University's law speaker series on Thursday

Eventually police cleared out the protesters and barricaded the venue while Mr Turnbull gave his talk online.

There is also the option to hear Mr Turnbull's Antidote session online, for a cost of $15 but there were few apparent takers under the ad.

'No thanks. Nobodies talking about nothing,' one said.

'I thought past PMs were supposed to slink away quietly into retirement, not our Malcolm,' wrote another critic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f0P7p_0hjKZRI900
Scottish actor Brian Cox, here seen portraying ruthless media baron Logan Roy, will be a star speaker at the Antidote festival

Other Antidote sessions will see crossbench and independent federal MPs Adam Bandt, Cathy McGowan and Allegra Spender talk about 'the world turned upside down'.

Perhaps the biggest international star power will be provided by Scottish actor Brian Cox, who stars as the ruthless media magnate and family patriarch Logan Roy in the hit TV show Succession.

Cox will appear in a session titled 'The evil in all of us' hosted by Australian actor David Wenham.

Antidote sessions run from 10.30am until the last two evening ones starting at 6.30pm and all are approximately 45 minutes to an hour.

The Antidote organisers have been contacted for comment.

Comments / 0

