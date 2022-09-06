ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climate Concerns in Texas: More common than we think

HOUSTON (CW39) – According to a new study performed by by Climate Central, most Americans are concerned about climate change and support a range of climate policies. In Texas, 65% of people in the study reported that they are concerned about climate change, but only believe 38% are. Simply put, we are not giving our friends and neighbors enough credit for their attention to our changing planet.
West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire

Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
Texas’ Summer from Hell

A version of this story ran in the September / October 2022 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
Dry pattern takes hold of Texas for at least a week

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Other than a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, most of Texas will likely be completely dry for several days as a new long-term weather pattern settles in. Areas along the Gulf Coast in Texas could see up to half an inch or so, on average, through...
Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict

A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
Report says these are the best bookstores in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Alright bookworms, romance novel fiends, fantasy lovers, sci fi fanatics, how-to readers, and more, this day is for you. If you love turning pages, using bookmarks, getting lost in your favorite novel, or reading up on a new biography Tuesday, Sep. 6, which is National Read A Book Day was made for you. This day was also made for those not too keen on reading or say they just don’t have the time.
Juul to pay Texas over $42 million in settlement

HOUSTON (CW39) — Texas, along with a group of states, has secured a multi-million agreement with Juul Labs, resolving a two-year investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices. The investigation was initially launched in 2020 by Texas attorney general Ken Paxton, along with the attorneys general...
When Queen Elizabeth II came to Texas, she met with 5 influential women in politics — but never LBJ

Queen Elizabeth II is greeted by then-Texas Gov. Ann Richards and former first lady, Lady Bird Johnson. It took Queen Elizabeth II nearly 40 years of her 70-year reign — the longest in British history — to make her first and only trip to Texas. Despite that, she had a lasting impression on the Lone Star State — one that Texans are reflecting on in light of the 96-year-old’s death.
Texas DPS head stated ‘no one’ will lose job after Uvalde, notes show

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Documents show the head of Texas’ top law enforcement agency said “no one is losing their jobs” over the response to the Uvalde school shooting massacre that killed 19 children and two teachers, according to timestamped notes from an internal DPS captain’s meeting in August, obtained by KXAN.
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About You

Beto O'Rourke in San AntonioScreenshot from Twitter. With about two months to go until election day, politicians are coming out and hitting the other party hard. November 8 is election day in Texas. Some representatives and candidates are using this time to reach voters and share their message.
What California’s Ban on New Gas-Powered Cars Means for Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz spent a lot of political capital to adopt tougher new vehicle emission standards in Minnesota. In his first year in office in 2019, Walz announced Minnesota would follow California in requiring automakers to provide more electric vehicles for sale in Minnesota. Republicans have repeatedly bashed the decision to act unilaterally and, in their view, force EVs on uninterested drivers.
Road Rules: ‘Know before you go’

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Summer temps may be sticking around, but summer vacations are winding down. If you’re planning last minute road trips, we have an important reminder to “know before you go.”. Traffic or road work isn’t just unique to Houston, just about every major city in...
