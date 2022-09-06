Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More Problems
Dallas resident helping the homelessScreenshot from Twitter. At first look, Texas House Bill 1925 makes sense. On the other hand, it will cause a big problem for many cities in Texas.
One of the Largest Uniform Companies in Nation Moving to Texas
One of the largest school uniform manufacturers in the country is relocating to Texas and laying off over 70 employees in the process, but it's unclear how many jobs will be available in the new location. Dennis Uniform Relocation. Dennis Uniform offers custom uniforms for schools Pre-K through 12th grade.
cw39.com
Climate Concerns in Texas: More common than we think
HOUSTON (CW39) – According to a new study performed by by Climate Central, most Americans are concerned about climate change and support a range of climate policies. In Texas, 65% of people in the study reported that they are concerned about climate change, but only believe 38% are. Simply put, we are not giving our friends and neighbors enough credit for their attention to our changing planet.
MySanAntonio
West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire
Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
Texas’ Summer from Hell
A version of this story ran in the September / October 2022 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
cw39.com
Dry pattern takes hold of Texas for at least a week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Other than a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, most of Texas will likely be completely dry for several days as a new long-term weather pattern settles in. Areas along the Gulf Coast in Texas could see up to half an inch or so, on average, through...
freightwaves.com
Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict
A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
cw39.com
Report says these are the best bookstores in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Alright bookworms, romance novel fiends, fantasy lovers, sci fi fanatics, how-to readers, and more, this day is for you. If you love turning pages, using bookmarks, getting lost in your favorite novel, or reading up on a new biography Tuesday, Sep. 6, which is National Read A Book Day was made for you. This day was also made for those not too keen on reading or say they just don’t have the time.
cw39.com
Juul to pay Texas over $42 million in settlement
HOUSTON (CW39) — Texas, along with a group of states, has secured a multi-million agreement with Juul Labs, resolving a two-year investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices. The investigation was initially launched in 2020 by Texas attorney general Ken Paxton, along with the attorneys general...
tpr.org
When Queen Elizabeth II came to Texas, she met with 5 influential women in politics — but never LBJ
Queen Elizabeth II is greeted by then-Texas Gov. Ann Richards and former first lady, Lady Bird Johnson. It took Queen Elizabeth II nearly 40 years of her 70-year reign — the longest in British history — to make her first and only trip to Texas. Despite that, she had a lasting impression on the Lone Star State — one that Texans are reflecting on in light of the 96-year-old’s death.
Denver Channel
New Mexico directs $10 million to build abortion clinic near Texas border
New Mexico plans to build a new abortion clinic in a town near the Texas border. The announcement came after the state's Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order Wednesday, committing $10 million from her capital allocation funds to build the new clinic in Doña Ana County.
cw39.com
Texas DPS head stated ‘no one’ will lose job after Uvalde, notes show
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Documents show the head of Texas’ top law enforcement agency said “no one is losing their jobs” over the response to the Uvalde school shooting massacre that killed 19 children and two teachers, according to timestamped notes from an internal DPS captain’s meeting in August, obtained by KXAN.
Abortion-rights advocates hope lawsuit can restore abortion access for Texas women
HOUSTON, Texas — It's been nearly two weeks since Texas' trigger law took effect, banning nearly all abortions in Texas and making performing illegal abortions a felony. But abortion-rights advocates are continuing their fight to get abortion access back in Texas, and now, they’re getting the courts involved.
KWTX
USDA seeking Central Texas applicants for ‘Reconnect Program’ funding for better internet for small towns
GOLDTHWAITE, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture wants small towns in Central Texas to get their hands on some of the $1.2 billion of federal funding available for better internet access. According to state USDA officials, the COVID-19 pandemic uncovered holes about which Texans have access to broadband:...
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About You
Beto O'Rourke in San AntonioScreenshot from Twitter. With about two months to go until election day, politicians are coming out and hitting the other party hard. November 8 is election day in Texas. Some representatives and candidates are using this time to reach voters and share their message.
TikToker pleads to not turn Austin-San Antonio area into next metroplex
"Do not make us defend the Alamo again girl."
thecentersquare.com
Abbott pledges to use half of $27 billion surplus for property tax relief
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has pledged to use half of the state’s projected $27 billion surplus to reduce property taxes. Abbott made the pledge after conservatives called for the historic surplus to be used to provide property tax relief. “Texas is sitting on a...
Five Dispensaries in New Mexico You Want to Visit At Least Once
If you're not over 21 (yet), please wait until your birthday to come back and enjoy this post. If you're in Texas, marijuana is illegal. It is illegal medicinally and for recreational use. However, it IS legal in New Mexico and Arizona. Stick around until the end of the article...
tcbmag.com
What California’s Ban on New Gas-Powered Cars Means for Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz spent a lot of political capital to adopt tougher new vehicle emission standards in Minnesota. In his first year in office in 2019, Walz announced Minnesota would follow California in requiring automakers to provide more electric vehicles for sale in Minnesota. Republicans have repeatedly bashed the decision to act unilaterally and, in their view, force EVs on uninterested drivers.
cw39.com
Road Rules: ‘Know before you go’
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Summer temps may be sticking around, but summer vacations are winding down. If you’re planning last minute road trips, we have an important reminder to “know before you go.”. Traffic or road work isn’t just unique to Houston, just about every major city in...
