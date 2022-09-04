Bed Bath & Beyond exec Gustavo Anral plunges 18 storeys to his death from New York City skyscraper ‘The Jenga Building’

A TOP executive at Bath & Beyond has died after plunging to his death from an iconic New York City skyscraper.

Gustavo Anral, 52, jumped from the 18th floor of the 'Jenga Building' at 56 Leonard Street on Friday, police sources say.

Anral joined the troubled home goods retailer in 2020, working as chief financial officer and was also an executive vice president.

He'd previously worked as chief financial officer for cosmetics giant Avon from London.

The executive also had a 20-year career abroad as the head of Procter & Gamble, the New York Post reports.

Last month, Arnal sold 42,513 shares in Bed, Bath & Beyond stock for more than a $1 million, according to MarketBeat.com.

Last year, he made more than $2.9 million via Bed Bath & Beyond, including $775,000 in salary and the rest in stock awards, according to InsiderTrades.com.

The 60-storey 'Jenga Building' is known for its affluence with 19-foot ceilings, a chef's kitchen, white oak and stone floors, three terraces and a chef's kitchen.

The sprawling skyscraper is spread across 1,252 square feet and boast city skyline views.

His death follows Bath & Beyond announcing plans to close 150 stores and lay off workers, in a bid to turn around the struggling business.

The move affects "lower-producing" stores and 20 percent of staff members across corporate and its supply chain.

In its recent investor call, Bed Bath & Beyond said it hopes this move will drive savings of about $250million.

It comes on the heels of sales falling about 25% last quarter.

The layoffs and closures will affect some of its flagship stores throughout the US that have been underperforming.

Sue Gove, director and interim chief executive officer said: "We are embracing a straight-forward, back-to-basics philosophy that focuses on better serving our customers, driving growth, and delivering business returns."