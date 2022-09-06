ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin’s Death Tape Remains a Mystery on Anniversary of Tragic Passing

By Matt Young
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qWqss_0hjKYCGH00
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The mystery surrounding the whereabouts of Steve Irwin’s death tape has reemerged as the sixteenth anniversary of the Crocodile Hunter’s death passed this weekend. September 4 marked the death of the iconic Australian, who died after he was stung by a stingray off the Great Barrier Reef in 2006. The incident was captured on camera and is said to reveal the moment when Irwin pulled the stingray’s barb from his chest. Shortly afterwards, he loses consciousness and dies over Batt Reef, off the coast of Port Douglas. At the time of his death there was much speculation over whether the footage would air because Irwin “tells his camera crew to always be filming,” Tommy Donovan, Irwin’s biographer, said at the time. “If he needs help he will ask for it. Even if he is eaten by a shark or croc, the main thing he wants is that it be filmed. If he died he would be sad if no one got it on tape.” Yet TV execs chose not to air the footage, with John Stainton, Irwin’s long-time friend and producer, describing the footage as shocking. “It’s a very hard thing to watch because you're actually witnessing somebody die,” he said. “It shows that Steve came over the top of the ray and the tail came up, and spiked him here [in the chest], and he pulled it out and the next minute he’s gone. That was it. The cameraman had to shut down.” Police, who also viewed the footage, said at the time: “There is no evidence that Mr. Irwin was intimidating or threatening the stingray.” As tributes poured in, the whereabouts of the death tape remained unknown. Daughter Bindi wrote yesterday: “Grandpa Crocodile, I know you would’ve been the most incredible grandfather because you were such an extraordinary dad.”

Read it at Sydney Morning Herald

Comments / 7

DOUBLE BUBBLE
3d ago

That's private and we don't need to see it. RIP Steve, you are missed.

Reply
12
Related
Daily Mail

Proud mum Bindi Irwin breaks down in tears as she watches her one-year-old daughter Grace marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve

Bindi Irwin got emotional on Wednesday after seeing her one-year-old daughter Grace Warrior marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve Irwin. The 24-year-old took her daughter for a stroll around Australia Zoo in Queensland and noticed Grace's excitement upon seeing a mural of her grandparents Terri and Steve 'The Crocodile Hunter' Irwin with a koala.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Anniversary of Diana’s death: Doctor at scene of crash recalls princess’ final moments

The French doctor who happened across the crash which claimed the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, looks back at that fateful evening on the 25th anniversary of her death.Dr. Frederic Mailliez was driving home from a party through Paris’s Alma Tunnel in 1997 when he saw the smoking car and tried to save the princess’s life.“I feel a little bit responsible for her last moments,” the doctor said.Mailliez said he did not recognise Diana in the moment, as he was focused on his efforts to help her.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Princess Diana’s old Ford Escort sold for £650,000 at auctionAustralian morning show host says Meghan Markle is ‘full of it’ and a ‘t*****’Nando’s launch new heat-reactive clothing line
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bindi Irwin
Person
Steve Irwin
Person
Ryan
OK! Magazine

Head Injuries, Spine Trauma & A Car Engulfed In Flames: Inside The Mysteries Of Paul Walker's Tragic Death

The Fast and the Furious star Paul Walker shot to fame for his role as Brian O'Connor in the beloved action film franchise, but his journey to stardom abruptly ended when the actor was tragically killed in a shocking car accident alongside business partner Roger Rodas in late 2013. As new details emerge, fans and medical experts alike continue to unravel the mysteries of Walker's sudden passing."I can see from the crash investigation reports that both Paul and Roger were wearing their seatbelts and that they were securely fastened. All the car's airbags had also been deployed correctly," Dr. Michael...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

The picture that is worth more than a thousand words: Gut-wrenching image shows 15-year-old boy with terminal cancer comforting sobbing younger brother after telling him that he is going to die

A gut-wrenching image that shows a 15-year-old boy who is suffering from terminal cancer comfort his sobbing brother after telling him that his life is going to end soon has left many people on the internet in tears. The teen, named Ian, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma - a type of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Senior cop is handcuffed as he arrives at work in shock twist in investigation into the sudden death of an Outback Wrangler TV star, 33, in helicopter crash while collecting crocodile eggs

A senior Northern Territory policeman is facing a slew of charges believed to be related to an investigation into a helicopter crash that claimed the life of a TV star. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, was arrested upon his arrival at work at Darwin Police Station on Thursday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crocodiles#The Crocodile Hunter#Australian#Batt Reef
RadarOnline

'He Had Sunken Eyes': Eric Roberts' Wife Eliza Ramping Up Home Security After Home Intruder Scare

Actor Eric Roberts' wife, Eliza Roberts, spoke out about their home intruder scare in an exclusive interview with Radar, revealing how they are coping since the unsettling confrontation. The casting director said the ordeal has left her and Eric — who is Julia Roberts' brother and Emma Roberts' dad — a little shaken up, but they are now in the process of ramping up security to prevent any unwanted run-ins in the future.They used to have no lighting in their driveway, but she tells us: "this will change." Providing some backstory, Eliza explained their address is not public knowledge,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Tragic new twist in bizarre case of two children found dead in suitcases at a storage unit as the fate of their loving father is revealed - just a day after the children were finally identified

The father of the children found rotting in unclaimed suitcases won at auction died from cancer before his wife left for South Korea, it has been revealed. The grisly discovery of the boy and girl, thought to be aged between five and 10 when they died four years before being found on August 11 in Auckland, New Zealand created global headlines.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Stunning breakthrough in cold case killing of a teenage boy who was burned to death in his friend's house – as a man is charged with deliberately lighting the fire 24 years later

A man has been arrested over the cold case killing of a teenage boy in a house fire more than two decades ago in a huge cold case breakthrough. Homicide detectives arrested a 55-year old man in Queensland on Wednesday over the alleged murder of Redfern teenager Arthur Haines on April 9, 1998.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Tragic way a dead Ernst & Young staffer's husband found out his wife, 33, had plummeted off a balcony at her Sydney office - as new details emerge about how she accessed a 'secure' 11th floor patio

The husband of an Ernst & Young employee who plummeted from the balcony of her Sydney office had been on a plane when his wife fell to her death. The woman's partner had been flying from Singapore to Australia when the 33-year-old plummeted from the building's upper floors just after midnight on Friday.
ACCIDENTS
Fox News

Sylvester Stallone claimed it'd be like 'mass suicide' if Jennifer Flavin ever left him months before divorce

Sylvester Stallone previously said it would d be like "mass suicide" if his model wife Jennifer Flavin ever left him. Months before filing for divorce, Stallone and Flavin appeared as guests on their daughters' podcast "Unwaxed with Sophia & Sistine Stallone." The two discussed their relationship in depth months before the two set out to end their 25-year marriage.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Husband drags suitcase carrying wife’s body after murdering her on wedding day

A husband who killed his wife on their wedding night was filmed dragging a suitcase carrying her body.Thomas Nutt, 46, was sentenced to a minimum term of 21 years after he strangled and beat Dawn Walker, 52, to death just hours after they tied the knot on October 27 last year.Four days after the wedding, CCTV footage captures Nutt wheeling a large suitcase out the back of the house and into nearby bushes before going on their honeymoon alone.Nutt contacted police on October 31 to declare Dawn missing, before carrying out a “ghastly charade” of acting like a “distraught new husband”, the court was told.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Greenford stabbing: 44-year-old man charged with murder of pensioner Thomas O’HalloranTrain strikes: Shapps says government will make ‘modernisations’Union boss Mick Lynch would ‘love’ to let passengers ‘travel for free’
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
30K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy