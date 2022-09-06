Read full article on original website
An Apple Fest in Illinois was named Most Fantastic in the Midwest
A website took a look at Apple Festivals across the midwest this fall and one in Illinois took the top spot on their list. Here is why you must travel to southern Illinois to experience a fantastic fall apple festival!. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, the Murphysboro Apple...
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
More Than a Dozen New Madrid Quakes Past Few Days, Some Felt
It's no reason for alarm, but there has been a sudden uptick in quakes along the New Madrid Fault this week with several over the past few days that were felt. The USGS Earthquake map shows 13 measurable earthquakes in the New Madrid Seismic Zone since September 2, 2022. These quakes included eight above 2 in magnitude.
Make Your Next Fishing Trip Luxurious At Illinois’ Newest Glamping Site
If you want to experience all the good parts of a fishing trip, like the fresh air, connection with nature, and family time, without all the bad stuff, like sleeping outside, and dirty toilets, Sankoty Lakes in central Illinois is definitely for you. "Glamping" is becoming a new fad in...
Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America
Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
Wet period is on the way to Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER) - Central Illinois will enjoy plenty of sunshine today and Friday before it turns wet. Once patchy dense fog dissipates Thursday morning, sunshine will push highs to around 80°. It turns a little more humid Friday with highs in the low-80s. As we head into the weekend,...
This Illinois County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
Bailey vows to repeal Safe-T Act
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -Claiming our homes are under siege by violent criminals, Darren Bailey met with sheriffs from across Illinois Tuesday. Bailey told the media in Springfield that he hopes to throw the criminals in jail, and Governor Pritzker out of office. He warned that new laws taking...
DuQuoin State Fair wraps up its final day
DUQUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - It’s the final day of the DuQuoin State Fair. According to fairgoers, it’s been a fun filled 11 days. People have been enjoying the rides, racing at the grandstand that was postponed over the weekend and, of course, people are indulging their tastebuds before the fair finishes.
Illinois ranks #7 in country for lightning claims, study says
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - While the southern U.S. leads the nation in lightning strikes, Illinois is the hot spot for the rest of the country. According to State Farm, Illinois ranks #7 for the company’s lightning claims in 2021 with nearly 390 claims. Those claims paid out $2 million in lightning damage throughout the state. For the entire United States, State Farm paid out $107 million for nearly 9,000 claims in 2021.
Illinois continues EV aspirations, but questions remain regarding related industries
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s vision of Illinois as an electric vehicle production hub continues, but some say it is in danger of becoming a pipe dream. The state announced a tax incentive package to retool an Illinois factory to make electric vehicle parts. T/CCI Manufacturing will use $20 million and make EV compressors in Decatur, adding 50 jobs in the process.
Doorbell Camera Captures Video of Thugs Attacking Illinois Woman
The neighbors claim the street they live on is a quiet one. However, a doorbell camera captured horrific video of thugs jumping out of a car and attacking an Illinois woman this week. This happened in a north Chicago neighborhood according to a video share by WGN News. The robbery...
Retired Champaign photographer gifts RV to 14-year-old photographer with autism
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Anthony Schmidt is a 14-year-old photographer from Washington State with autism. He has recently been noticed on social media from the impressive photos he takes with only an iPhone. Schmidt is known for making model cars look life-size. He started his photography when he was only...
Did You Know These Six Emmy Nominated Actors Were Born in Illinois?
I know the Emmys are set for Monday, September 12 but I had no idea six actors with great chances to win an award just so happen to be born in Illinois. TV is in an interesting spot right now. As a movie guy first, I have found myself gravitating more towards TV than film in recent years.
Illinois gets first electric vehicle part company
DECATUR, Ill. (WTVO) — More carmakers are planning to make electric vehicles, and one just chose Illinois as the spot to do it. The Decatur-based manufacturing company T/CCI is the first to choose Illinois as its home base for building electric vehicles. Governor JB Pritzker signed the “Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act” 10 months ago, which […]
Will the SAFE-T Act make Illinois safer or raise crime rates across the state?
Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow says there is no fast track way to do justice, but the proponents of the SAFE-T Act think otherwise. Glasgow talks with the Steve Cochran Show about why abolishing cash bail is unconstitutional, how the SAFE-T Act will negatively affect Illinois and why crime is not a social experiment.
Illinois unions push for Workers’ Rights Amendment during Labor Day celebrations
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Labor Day dates back to the 1894 Pullman strike in Chicago. If historians fast-forward 128 years, they will find Illinois labor leaders pushing for a workers’ rights amendment to the state’s constitution. Illinois lawmakers approved this proposal in May of 2021, and many labor organizations...
Illinois' Income and Property Tax Rebates Will Be Issued Next Week
Many Illinois residents could soon see checks in the mail or money in their bank accounts thanks to new income and property tax rebates. Under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, which was approved in April, one-time individual income tax and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet certain criteria, with payments beginning in less than one week.
Illinois' electric vehicle plan — what to know
CHICAGO - More than a dozen states are deciding whether to follow California’s plan to ban sales of new gas cars by 2035. California is requiring all new vehicles to be either hydrogen or electric powered by that year. Their rules are the strictest in the U.S. Last month,...
Decatur business receives state electric vehicle manufacturing grant
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A business in Decatur is receiving more than $2 million in tax incentives to start manufacturing electrical vehicle parts. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday the first Reimagining Electric Vehicle grant will go towards T/CCI Manufacturing’s compressor plant in Decatur. T/CCI currently makes compressors for combustion vehicles at this plant and manufactures electrical […]
