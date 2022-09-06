ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Gwinnett and East Hall off to their best starts in years

By David Friedlander
Getting off to a good start to the season is an important goal for any high school football team.

But for two teams in the northeastern Atlanta suburbs and exurbs, doing so in the opening weeks of the 2022 campaign represents more than just trying to build a good season.

Central Gwinnett and East Hall came into this fall trying to rebuild programs, and both have taken big steps in the right direction with milestone quick starts.

Central’s 17-13 win over Jackson County last Friday moved the Black Knights to 3-0 for the first time since 2012, while East Hall’s 14-13 win over Johnson-Gainesville was the first time the Vikings have won their first two games of the season since 2011.

“We talked about it all week,” second-year East Hall coach Matt Turner said following Friday’s win. “We didn’t try to run from it. I said, ‘Look, it’s been 11 years since we’ve been 2-0, and that’s important. Let’s get off to a good start, and let’s set our season in the right direction. So that was huge.”

The win was far from perfect. The Vikings converted two of their seven trips into the red zone, thanks in no small part to nine penalties and three turnovers.

But for a team that won just a single game last year and hasn’t won its first two games in a season in more than a decade, being able to overcome such mistakes, with senior Sergio Soto’s blocked extra point with 6:03 left to secure the win, was a big boost of confidence.

It was also a welcome sign for a team that is developing numerous young starters like sophomores Peyton Llewallyn at quarterback (21-36-2, 311 yards, 2 TDs passing on the season), Jacob Christian at running back (37-185 rushing) and Caden Daniels at receiver (11-130, TD receiving).

“What I’m most proud of is our kids just kept fighting Turner said. “They just kept fighting and they found a way to win. … You’re going to have nights when you’re not clicking on all cylinders and you’re turning the ball over and you’re making silly mistakes. We did that all night, but we just hung in there and made enough plays to win. That’s what it takes sometimes.

“(Llewallyn, Christian and Daniels) are (all) sophomores. This is their first varsity experience and they make a lot of mistakes, but they just keep playing. I’m proud of them, and they’re just going to keep getting better and better and better.”

Central Gwinnett has also seen some development of young players so far this season, such as sophomore quarterback Makhi Cunningham (team-best 438 yards of total offense and 4 combined TD passes and runs).

However, several veterans like seniors Sean Moon Jr. (27 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 2 caused fumbles), Mark Collier (21 tackles, 2 TFL), Robert Pierce (5 tackles) and Sonny Stephens, whose 30-yard scoop and score was a key play in last Friday’s win, have also been catalysts so far this fall.

And they’ve been a key in helping first-year Black Knights coach Larry Harold change a culture of program that won just one game each of the last two years, and has had just three winning seasons since 2007.

And Harold, who has experience turning around programs in Georgia, as well as other states like Louisiana, knows that seeing tangible results early can be a big shot in the arm to a program that has struggled in recent years.

“No question about it, when you come into a situation like this, … the thing you’ve got to do is go in start building and let those kids know that if they put their minds into it, they can do anything,” Harold said. “(But) I’ve never gotten off to a 3-0 start with one of those rebuilds. It’s (usually) taken time, and the reason is because the team hasn’t (immediately) bought in. Well, these kids at Central Gwinnett, I came in and watched them in the weight room and already working hard. It was just like they were hungry, and they were tired of losing. They were just looking for anything they can hang on to. They’ve listened and done everything I’ve asked them to over and above.”

Harold knows Central’s schedule will get considerably tougher once they begin play against the likes of state-ranked Buford, Mill Creek and Collins Hill in a loaded Region 8-AAAAAAA.

However, he doesn’t want the Black Knights to get caught looking too far ahead and get too carried away with the team’s early success so far.

“Wins are hard to come by,” Harold said. “We working one day at a time. Somebody was taking to me the other day about (the region opener Sept. 30 at) Mill Creek. I was telling him, ‘Don’t tell me (about that). I’m focusing on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday. And then we’ve got Habersham (this Friday).’

“The thing I’m going to say is enjoy the moment, get better and just focus on what’s in play. I didn’t make the schedule. … I was looking at a five- to seven-year rebuild, but getting this early success helps to have buy-in from the kids. … It’s just a lot of positive right now.”

