Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Tip leads to arrest of Mesa Native Grill & Wings suspected shooter

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Silent Witness tip led to police finding a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a Mesa Native Grill & Wings employee and started shooting at another customer in May. On Wednesday, officers arrested 33-year-old Greg Gomez after releasing surveillance photos of him and his car last month, asking the public for help identifying him.
MESA, AZ
12 News

Suspect arrested for drive-by shooting outside Mesa restaurant

MESA, Ariz. — A Silent Witness tip has helped law enforcement detain a suspect accused of committing a drive-by shooting outside a Mesa restaurant. Greg Gomez, 33, was taken into custody this week after he was identified as the suspect who allegedly fired multiple gunshots on May 12 outside Native Grill & Wings, located near Gilbert Road and Hampton Avenue.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Family pleas for leads in homicide case of missing Phoenix woman

A West Valley gym received a lot of feedback on a recent post saying they would be accepting Empowerment Scholarship Account money. Police want charges against 4th grader, parents after gun found at Queen Creek school. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. After a fourth grader brought a gun to a...
PHOENIX, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
12news.com

Shooting threat at Horizon High School results in an arrest, officials say

PHOENIX — Officers are investigating a shooting threat found scrawled in a bathroom stall at Horizon High School, according to the Phoenix Police Department. The threat, which wasn't specifically described by police, was reportedly found written in the girls' restroom of the school, the department said. The district has...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arrest made weeks after boy lured away from Chandler bus stop, molested

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a maintenance worker who is now accused of luring a 7-year-old boy away from his bus stop and molesting him two months ago in Chandler. Police arrested Jesus Jorge Delcampo at his Peoria home on Thursday afternoon and claim DNA links him to the crime. On July 29, the victim’s parents called 911 after their son told them he followed a man in a “go-kart” behind a shed and was molested near McQueen and Warner roads, court paperwork said. The parents suspected maintenance staff and confronted them before calling police.
CHANDLER, AZ
thefoothillsfocus.com

2 dead, 5 injured in Deer Valley shooting spree

Two people were killed and five injured, including two Phoenix police officers, after a shooting that occurred near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Police identified the shooter as 24-year-old Isaiah Steven Williams. The Maricopa County medical examiner found a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

‘Don’t Lie for the Other Guy’ campaign arrives in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The “Don’t Lie for the Other Guy” program is looking to gain exposure in the Valley in an effort to stop individuals from buying guns for those who can’t legally do so. The campaign was created by the Department of Justice, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the firearm trade association NSSF. The message is simple: “Buy a gun for someone who can’t, and buy yourself 15 years in jail. Whatever you do...Don’t Lie for the Other Guy.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Chandler man arrested for trying to buy guns with fake money, police say

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A convicted felon from Chandler has been arrested after allegedly forging his identity to buy a gun and using fake money to purchase the weapon. According to court documents, 45-year-old Shayne Teal purchased a gun from a pawn shop in Mesa on Aug. 15 using another’s man license before using five counterfeit $100 bills the next day to buy a gun from an area Bass Pro Shops. Then, on Aug. 17, hospital staff reported that they noticed Teal had multiple IDs. After an extensive investigation, including looking through surveillance video, detectives identified Teal.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect detained after deadly shooting in Phoenix

A major weather pattern change is in store later this week as strong high pressure over our region finally begins to weaken. An Arizona teacher can get $2,500 for classroom supplies. Funeral homes seeing shift from casket burials to cremations. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The National Funeral Directors Association...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

DCS: Neglect found following 3-year-old boy’s drowning at Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A recent report from the Department of Child Safety shows the agency was called to a Phoenix home four times before a 3-year-old boy drowned in January. The drowning near 21st Avenue and Bell Road was the first child drowning of 2022. A neighbor of the boy said he tried to tell his parents they needed to keep a better eye on the children.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Community holds vigil for cousins killed at south Phoenix house party

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A community came together Monday night to remember two cousins killed at a south Phoenix house party. Loved ones and community leaders held a vigil to honor their lives. The broader issue of gun violence was also in focus. “My family, we are not vengeful people but something like this makes us angry,” said Xena Shikenjanski.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

New helicopters are coming to the Phoenix Police Department

The Phoenix City Council approved spending $18 million on a specialized helicopter, along with training for pilots and mechanics. It will replace a 2005 model that’s become too expensive to maintain. A Phoenix Police Department spokesperson tells KJZZ News the twin-engine aircraft is the costliest in the fleet and...
PHOENIX, AZ

