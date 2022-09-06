Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AZFamily
Tip leads to arrest of Mesa Native Grill & Wings suspected shooter
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Silent Witness tip led to police finding a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a Mesa Native Grill & Wings employee and started shooting at another customer in May. On Wednesday, officers arrested 33-year-old Greg Gomez after releasing surveillance photos of him and his car last month, asking the public for help identifying him.
AZFamily
Department of Child Safety says neglect led to child drowning in Phoenix
The City of Phoenix is expanding the pilot program, and officials say $500,000 will be used to install gates in about 45 alleyways. Starting Sunday, a new officer would start with a $66,768 salary. That also includes a 5% increase in salary each year after. Veteran Phoenix police officer needs...
Suspect arrested for drive-by shooting outside Mesa restaurant
MESA, Ariz. — A Silent Witness tip has helped law enforcement detain a suspect accused of committing a drive-by shooting outside a Mesa restaurant. Greg Gomez, 33, was taken into custody this week after he was identified as the suspect who allegedly fired multiple gunshots on May 12 outside Native Grill & Wings, located near Gilbert Road and Hampton Avenue.
AZFamily
Family pleas for leads in homicide case of missing Phoenix woman
A West Valley gym received a lot of feedback on a recent post saying they would be accepting Empowerment Scholarship Account money. Police want charges against 4th grader, parents after gun found at Queen Creek school. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. After a fourth grader brought a gun to a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
12news.com
Shooting threat at Horizon High School results in an arrest, officials say
PHOENIX — Officers are investigating a shooting threat found scrawled in a bathroom stall at Horizon High School, according to the Phoenix Police Department. The threat, which wasn't specifically described by police, was reportedly found written in the girls' restroom of the school, the department said. The district has...
AZFamily
Arrest made weeks after boy lured away from Chandler bus stop, molested
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a maintenance worker who is now accused of luring a 7-year-old boy away from his bus stop and molesting him two months ago in Chandler. Police arrested Jesus Jorge Delcampo at his Peoria home on Thursday afternoon and claim DNA links him to the crime. On July 29, the victim’s parents called 911 after their son told them he followed a man in a “go-kart” behind a shed and was molested near McQueen and Warner roads, court paperwork said. The parents suspected maintenance staff and confronted them before calling police.
thefoothillsfocus.com
2 dead, 5 injured in Deer Valley shooting spree
Two people were killed and five injured, including two Phoenix police officers, after a shooting that occurred near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Police identified the shooter as 24-year-old Isaiah Steven Williams. The Maricopa County medical examiner found a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix neighborhood left shaken after several were hurt in a shooting, including innocent bystanders
Four people, including a juvenile, were shot when an argument between three brothers led to a shooting in Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 at an apartment near 28th Street and Broadway Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arizona man allegedly kills 4 family members including niece
Four people were senselessly killed on Sunday outside of Casa Grande. Police are baffled by the brutal murders and have no leads. The community is reeling from the tragedy and looking for answers.
AZFamily
‘Don’t Lie for the Other Guy’ campaign arrives in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The “Don’t Lie for the Other Guy” program is looking to gain exposure in the Valley in an effort to stop individuals from buying guns for those who can’t legally do so. The campaign was created by the Department of Justice, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the firearm trade association NSSF. The message is simple: “Buy a gun for someone who can’t, and buy yourself 15 years in jail. Whatever you do...Don’t Lie for the Other Guy.”
ABC 15 News
Valley woman's fresh start outside prison made possible by what she did inside
PHOENIX — After nearly ten years behind bars at Perryville State Prison in Goodyear, Danna Tongate is grateful to begin a new life. She embraced family moments after walking into freedom back in August. “So overwhelming but in the best of ways, I’ve never felt more prepared for anything,”...
AZFamily
Phoenix woman’s disappearance investigated as homicide; family asks for help
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The family of a missing Phoenix woman is asking for the public’s help as detectives investigate her disappearance as a homicide. Veronica Mondragon-Rodriguez, 28, was last seen near I-17 and Indian School Road on June 27. Her family reported her missing on July 15.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Chandler man arrested for trying to buy guns with fake money, police say
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A convicted felon from Chandler has been arrested after allegedly forging his identity to buy a gun and using fake money to purchase the weapon. According to court documents, 45-year-old Shayne Teal purchased a gun from a pawn shop in Mesa on Aug. 15 using another’s man license before using five counterfeit $100 bills the next day to buy a gun from an area Bass Pro Shops. Then, on Aug. 17, hospital staff reported that they noticed Teal had multiple IDs. After an extensive investigation, including looking through surveillance video, detectives identified Teal.
AZFamily
Suspect detained after deadly shooting in Phoenix
A major weather pattern change is in store later this week as strong high pressure over our region finally begins to weaken. An Arizona teacher can get $2,500 for classroom supplies. Funeral homes seeing shift from casket burials to cremations. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The National Funeral Directors Association...
AZFamily
DCS: Neglect found following 3-year-old boy’s drowning at Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A recent report from the Department of Child Safety shows the agency was called to a Phoenix home four times before a 3-year-old boy drowned in January. The drowning near 21st Avenue and Bell Road was the first child drowning of 2022. A neighbor of the boy said he tried to tell his parents they needed to keep a better eye on the children.
AZFamily
Community holds vigil for cousins killed at south Phoenix house party
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A community came together Monday night to remember two cousins killed at a south Phoenix house party. Loved ones and community leaders held a vigil to honor their lives. The broader issue of gun violence was also in focus. “My family, we are not vengeful people but something like this makes us angry,” said Xena Shikenjanski.
Phoenix man killed victim because they 'would not leave his house,' police say
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a local man accused of fatally shooting someone outside his residence Monday night near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road. Jose Estrada, 39, is facing a charge of second-degree murder after he allegedly confessed to killing a man who would not leave his property, court records show.
fox10phoenix.com
Maricopa County prosecutors required to include prison time in plea deals for gun crimes
PHOENIX - In a continued effort to crack down on gun violence in the Valley, Maricopa County prosecutors will now have to include prison time when offering plea deals to defendants in cases that involve the use of guns. The county has seen an uptick in gun violence. Last month,...
AZFamily
Shootout ends with 2 men hurt, others hit by stray bullets in South Phoenix
Community holds vigil for cousins killed at south Phoenix house party. Loved ones and community leaders held a vigil to honor the lives of Robert Puentes and Zavier Martinez, who were shot and killed on August 28. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Investigators say Colby Ryan raped the victim as...
kjzz.org
New helicopters are coming to the Phoenix Police Department
The Phoenix City Council approved spending $18 million on a specialized helicopter, along with training for pilots and mechanics. It will replace a 2005 model that’s become too expensive to maintain. A Phoenix Police Department spokesperson tells KJZZ News the twin-engine aircraft is the costliest in the fleet and...
Comments / 0