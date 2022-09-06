ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

Troopers said Mercedes overturned several times as driver was ejected in Putnam County

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yjV01_0hjKWHAq00

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers were called just after 2:40 p.m. Monday to the scene of an accident on U.S. Highway 17 and Butler Drive.

Troopers said in a briefing that the driver of a red Mercedes was southbound on U.S. Highway 17 when the car crossed over the median and traveled off the roadway into a ditch.

The Mercedes impacted a culvert and overturned several times before coming to a rest. The driver was ejected from the vehicle. Troopers said the 49-year-old man was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital, where doctors said he sustained critical injuries.

