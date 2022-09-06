ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

News4Jax.com

Baby squirrels rescued in St. Johns County with help from Fire Rescue crew

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Baby squirrels were rescued Wednesday in Ponte Vedra. Jordan Joseph, an event coordinator at Fantasy Farms on Roscoe Boulevard, told News4JAX that a baby squirrel fell about 45 feet out of its nest in a palm tree at Fantasy Farms, which is described as a small, exotic animal preserve and venue. Joseph said that earlier in the day, another squirrel was found dead, and they feared that it was the baby’s squirrel’s mother.
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville police make arrest in shooting of teen riding in car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Monday in the shooting of a teenager who was riding in a car, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they responded around 5:50 a.m. to conduct a welfare check on 103rd Street near La Ventura Drive, just west of Interstate 295. When they arrived, they said, they found a Ford Fusion that appeared to have been damaged by gunfire and then a man came up to them and said he had been involved in a shooting with that car.
palmcoastobserver.com

Inmate charged after attacking Detention Deputy

A 27-year-old Jacksonville man already behind bars at the Green Roof Inn for possessing a stolen vehicle in the City of Bunnell now faces more charges after spitting on and fighting a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Detention Deputy who was attempting to transfer him from one cell to another.
Jacksonville local news

