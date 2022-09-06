Read full article on original website
12-year-old boy reported missing in Clay County located, police report
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Nicales Thomas has been located. ORIGINAL: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help locating missing 12-year-old Nicales Thomas. Nicales is 12 years old boy and approximately 5′2 in height. Nicales was last...
Putnam County Sheriff's Office looking for alleged gas thieves
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying an individual who may have stolen a large amount of gasoline from the Race Way in East Palatka. On Sept. 3, deputies say the people in the white truck shown below committed a bulk theft of gasoline.
Baby squirrels rescued in St. Johns County with help from Fire Rescue crew
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Baby squirrels were rescued Wednesday in Ponte Vedra. Jordan Joseph, an event coordinator at Fantasy Farms on Roscoe Boulevard, told News4JAX that a baby squirrel fell about 45 feet out of its nest in a palm tree at Fantasy Farms, which is described as a small, exotic animal preserve and venue. Joseph said that earlier in the day, another squirrel was found dead, and they feared that it was the baby’s squirrel’s mother.
Jacksonville police search for man with active warrant in Southside area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for Edward Colton who has an active arrest warrant for failure to comply with career offender requirements. Colton was last seen driving a black Volkswagen Passat Wagon with Florida tag 'PJZ8Y' attached. He is known to be in the Southside...
Jacksonville police officer arrested for alleged official misconduct, grand theft
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of an officer on Thursday afternoon during a media briefing. Donzalo Solomon has been arrested after about six years with JSO, Undersheriff Nick Burgos said during the briefing. Solomon is facing charges for official misconduct and grand theft. The...
Flagler County HOA president charged for secretly recording couple inside condo
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A 59-year-old man who was president of a condo association in the Matanzas Shores community faces four felonies for installing a video camera inside a condominium without the owner's permission, focused on the master bedroom, according to a press release from Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.
Silver Alert: Missing St. Johns County man last seen on A1A, deputies say
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Ponte Vedra Beach man who was last seen Wednesday afternoon. Marzio Alfonso Trotta, 81, was last seen on State Road A1A N around 1 p.m., the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said.
JSO: Several arrests made after weekend car meet in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report) Three people were arrested this past weekend as the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office works to crackdown on illegal street racing across the First Coast. Over the past four months, JSO has concentrated numerous officers and resources to...
Woman shot in head after couple breaks into her home demanding cellphone, Columbia deputies say
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A husband and wife are facing charges after breaking into a home and demanding a cellphone from a woman, according to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. Brian Lee Harger, 50, and Rebecca Elizabeth Harger, 50, were arrested early Thursday morning after getting...
Jacksonville police locate missing woman with autism after overnight search
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office searched overnight for a missing and endangered adult. Thankfully, Selina Hampton was located safely early on Thursday morning, officials said. Officers responded to the 2100 block of The Woods Drive East, which is near Hodges and Atlantic Boulevard, around 10:00 p.m. on...
Sheriff: 39 people arrested in Flagler County over Labor Day weekend
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, they made 39 arrests over Labor Day weekend. Five of those arrests were for DUIs, and deputies said it was part of their effort to stop dangerous driving during Labor Day weekend. The sheriff said there was a...
Atlantic Beach police arrest school safety officer accused of inappropriately touching teen
A now-former school safety officer accused of inappropriately touching a teenager was arrested Tuesday by the Atlantic Beach Police Department on multiple charges, according to authorities. Shaun Lorenzo Golphin, 42, was booked into the Duval County jail on one felony count of lewd and lascivious battery — encouraging or enticing...
JSO operation against illegal street racing leads to several arrests
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a busy weekend for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, as a special operation was underway in response to illegal street racing and “Take Overs”. Takeovers typically involve a “flash mob” of spectators and cars that arrive at an intersection or other area to perform dangerous street racing stunts.
Jacksonville police make arrest in shooting of teen riding in car
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Monday in the shooting of a teenager who was riding in a car, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they responded around 5:50 a.m. to conduct a welfare check on 103rd Street near La Ventura Drive, just west of Interstate 295. When they arrived, they said, they found a Ford Fusion that appeared to have been damaged by gunfire and then a man came up to them and said he had been involved in a shooting with that car.
Fruit Cove neighbors band together to fight proposed apartment complex
FRUIT COVE, Fla. — Dawn Hutchins has lived in Fruit Cove in the northwest tip of St. Johns County for years. She and her husband like the quiet charm. "It’s old Florida, it’s beautiful," Kathryn McAvoy said. She also lives in the ara and has a small farm.
Suspects caught stealing gas in Yulee, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla — Monday afternoon, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 7/11 convenience store at Lofton Square Court in Yulee in reference to fuel actively being stolen. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. NCSO reports state that the gas station employees said that two...
Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship Association wants to extend location of USS Orleck
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When you drive into Downtown Jacksonville over the Main Street Bridge, you can see the USS Orleck docked in the water near the Hyatt Regency Hotel. But, how long will the historic ship continue to be there?. The agreement with the city to keep it at...
Police: Man shot at Brookwood Forest Apartments, woman in custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is in custody following a shooting at Brookwood Forest Apartments early Wednesday morning, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Investigators say a man in his early 20's was knocking on doors asking for help around 3:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of Brookwood Forest Boulevard, where he lives. Multiple people called 911.
Inmate charged after attacking Detention Deputy
A 27-year-old Jacksonville man already behind bars at the Green Roof Inn for possessing a stolen vehicle in the City of Bunnell now faces more charges after spitting on and fighting a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Detention Deputy who was attempting to transfer him from one cell to another.
Orange Park residents upset with trees cut down at Bradley Park
Bradley Park dedication ceremonyClay County BCC Facebook Page. Orange Park residents continue to voice their concerns about the trees cut down at Rob Bradley Conservation Park at Nelson Point.
