Mother-of-two swimming teacher, 57, who thought she had 'long Covid' and was developing dementia was found dead in mental health clinic on her birthday, inquest hears
A swimming teacher who believed she had Long Covid and was developing dementia was found dead in a mental health clinic on her birthday, an inquest heard. Sandra Kirk was found dead in the bathroom adjoining her Cygnet hospital room in Woking on August 2 last year. The mother-of-two's mental...
KEYC
A closer look inside the stalled negotiations between nurses union, local hospitals
DULUTH, MN -- Five days before a planned three-day strike, we’re taking a closer look at what local nurses and hospitals are proposing on both ends of the negotiating table. The Minnesota Nurses Association publicly announced its intent to strike on Thursday, Sept. 1. giving hospitals the required 10-day notice before their nurses walk off the job.
